the left in the US has long been so deranged by trump and unified by this derangement that they have become reflexive adopters of the opposite side of any position that he takes.

people joke about it

but the reality is that there is an awful lot of truth behind it. some women just OD’s on tylenol while pregnant to “show trump it was safe.”

this seems like it would be a joke, but it’s not.

there is disagreement and there is derangement.

and it’s pretty wild watching just how far this has gone.

but it’s basically the only thing holding the left together anymore. they are not really an ideology so much as a scupper for the venn intersect of the marginalized and the power hungry.

they agree about little and cooperate about less.

without unification by external foe, it all fractures.

but this keeps narrowing the left’s options into the truly senseless, a corner into which they seem implacably destined, even eager to paint themselves.

and so we end up here:

the dems in the US have become so desperate and so out of touch that they are having one “let them eat cake” moment after another.

they seemingly cannot help it or, perhaps, even see it.

the latest budget struggle represents a new and even more tone deaf escalation.

let’s play make beleive for a moment:

imagine threatening to shut down the government unless the american people fund free healthcare, housing, and food for illegals.

imagine thinking the public was with you on what’s probably damn near an 80/20 issue.

what kind of rabid weasels would need to be running around in your head to not only think this was a good idea but to think you could sell it to the american people as the economy falters for most outside of the upper classes?

how could anyone expect this to play among those struggling to make ends meet?

“imperious” really falls short as a descriptor.

the charitible take is:

this is the terrible price of longterm life inside of echo chambers and having no idea what the rest of the country thinks.

the less charitable take is:

this party is a wounded, cornered animal that is 100% aware that if the illegals lose their goodies and self-deport, that the dems will lose voters and house seat/electoral college apportionment to blue states in such numbers as to be unable to contend for power.

my take is:

both are true and that the swamp donkey leadership knows that it is in existential extremis without USAID and imported voters and clout and at the same time that they have gravely miscalculated how unpopular the continued championing of such has become.

they know that they need to do this but have no idea how severe the backlash will be.

they are sure they can just “demsplain” it to you and moralize harder.

desperation and desperate delusion make for calamitous bedfellows.

similar sentiment seems to be rising in much of the west with one interesting excpetion, denmark.

i find this explanation persuasive though the framing of “far right” to be one steeped in regimespeak to make it sound undesirable.

i think it’s more reflective of the semiotic and definitional traps ingrained in this worldview than anything else.

much of this populist movement, especially in the US, is made up of and led by center left figures from the 90’s like trump and musk and RFK.

far right populism is likely always with us and around, but is fairly small. that’s not what we’re seeing here. this is centrist populism rising like a societal immune system in defense of basic ideas like liberty, property, and the defense of high trust, high fiuction first world society and the defense of golden rules that beget golden ages.

i do not choose the metaphor of “immune system” casually. this is the body politic, the civilization itself engaging defense mechanisms to repel over-colonization by outside forces (ironically an idea the left generally supports except for its own culture which it has been trained to hate.)

and like the human immune system, it lacks internal down modulation. once invoked, you get storms of response that, like cytokines can have severe runaway reactions dangerous to host and pathogen alike.

the way to stop it, as denmark shows us, is to get out in front of it an enact policies that stop the overrun.

this can be managed peacefully.

with 100% certainty, “defund the illegal occupation and encourage them to self-defenestrate back to wherever they came from or to whoever will have them” is the soft option, the gentle option, the solution of empathy and kindness.

the “other way” will get bad.

and no one needs that, not us and not the people at whom it will be directed.

but the left seems unable to see this, perhaps desperate not to.

perhaps it’s just “the graph” over and over.

perhaps they really want war.

perhaps they are just so divorced from reality that they do not realize that they are setting off war or submitting to conquest.

whatever the case, it will be their undoing.

they are in a zugzwang.

the right has awakened and the center is rapidly joining it.

this is not an issue they can win on but it is an issue that if they concede, will sweep them from power.

it can go peacefully or in violence, but across the west, this is the hill that will claim the leftists and globalists.

i’m just not seeing anything that can stop that now.

and failure is not an option.