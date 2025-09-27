bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
7h

The problem is that all the "normie" Democrats have been fleeing for years, and what's left of the party is the radical fringe. I'm actually finishing up an article about this right now! The politicians need to wrest control of what remains from the lunatics before they lose EVERYBODY with common sense....but I don't see that happening AT ALL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
92 replies by el gato malo and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
7h

I just want them to eat defeat however it might be served though I'd prefer it be scorching hot. Brain-freeze cold will do if necessary.

Many things annoy me and plenty of things make me mad but the contempt I have for women who deliberately harm the children they claim to want isn't measurable by any presently-available scales.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
51 replies
220 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture