i’ve been waiting to wade into this one in hopes that

some sense would prevail to let the facts finish emerging such that it seemed like one could reach a reasonable conclusion as to what happened and why

well, at least we mostly got number two. alas, with regard to number one, it seems that a fair bit of sense has left the building. i don’t know what it is that makes minneapolis such as absurd flashpoint over and over, but here we go again…

there’s been a lot of incendiary rhetoric and mis and malinformation running around on this, fake videos, fake stories, and wild vitriol.

in such situations, i like to try to boil things down to “what facts can we trust?” and work from there.

so here’s what i think we can confidently say:

renee good was not an “innocent bystander” on some innocent daily task and set upon needlessly by federal officers. that (widely disseminated) narrative is in tatters.

she’s a woman with a deeply checkered past who lost custody of two of her kids because her wife was a serial child abuser. she’s hyper politicized and was a member of an anti-ICE activist group organized around her child’s school, a “social justice” charter school that seems to raise a lot of red flags. you can read more on that HERE.

she styled herself an “ICE watch warrior”.

“Good, who moved to the city last year, linked up with the anti-ICE activists through her 6-year-old son’s woke charter school, which boasts that it puts “social justice first” and prioritizes “involving kids in political and social activism,” multiple local sources said.”

her presence at this scene was not an accident, it was a choice. she was shadowing, harassing, and blocking ICE officers on purpose. she belonged to a group (MN icewatch) that provided all manner of training about how to do this. some have claimed that she was being paid by this group, but i have not seen that verified.

these are some of their materials:

she was actively engaged in harassing ICE when the incident occurred and had chosen to block to road, blocking in a vehicle, and her passenger had jumped out of the car and was filming and being verbally aggressive to officers.

officers stopped and approached her vehicle from multiple sides. she was in no doubt that they were officers, she had been speaking to them, they were in uniform, there is no “she did not know who they were” story that holds water. she was smugly dismissing them.

the original video released had a tricky angle to read as to whether or not she tried to run over an officer or if he was off to the side of her truck. many claimed the officer shot her through her side window. for at least the first shot, this is clearly not true.

the shooter was right handed and the shot went through the windshield.

you can see the position here from a video still. white circle mine. note that the wheels are pointed right at him.

later video that surfaced made it look to me like the officer was absolutely hit by her vehicle. it’s grainy, but it looks to me like you can see him get smacked by her truck if you watch the way his body moves.

and when the officer’s own video emerged, a number of other pieces fell into place.

these two women are not caught up in an accident, they are there with full deliberation and being sum and aggressive about it. her wife rebecca is getting right in officer’s faces. renee resists and flees arrest, and her car goes right at the officer.

tim pool has one of the better takes here.

i’m not quite sure we can say “she tried to kill him” as we do not know her mental state or intent and it could also be just reckless, bad decisions, but this video shows two things i find telling:

when she backed up, that’s what put the cop in front of the vehicle with him in front of the vehicle she hits the gas. the fact that the wheels spun on ice may have actually saved the officer’s life (ice saves ICE?)

if you were this officer and, while in the process of evading arrest, a woman you have seen acting aggressively and recklessly backs up her truck to point it at you and then you see the front wheels spin out as she hits the gas while you are right in front of it and you have a split second to make a choice, where does your mind go?

“oh, she probably doesn’t mean it?”

i know a lot of people don’t like this, but this was a good shoot. it’s an unfortunate situation, maybe she didn’t intend to kill him, but a car is a lethal weapon.

she also went WAY out of her way to create this situation and evading arrest by making cops think you’re going to run them over is the kind of thing that gets you shot.

and the context here is relevant. these hyper aggressive groups are creating wildly dangerous situations around ICE and other police all over the country.

and when you keep doing things like this:

eventually, the dice are going to come up against you.

this is all just more of the “hang your enemy upon the horns of a dilemma” agitprop.

there is a reason that all these "ICE watch activists" are mostly women.



it's being done on purpose to make arresting and resisting them look bad.



the whole point is that women can bully agents in a way that men cannot and then fall back on "OMG, he hit a girl! poor defenseless her!"



it's a technique taught to activists.

you put the old lady and the priest in the front row then kick the dog in front of you until it bites someone.



then the whole story is "evil dog bites defenseless lady! how terrible!"



this is as contrived as it is amoral.

this is not “grass roots.”

the people running this are professionals.

this is all about optics and "playing to the audience who isn't there."



it's a media event, the manufacture of video bites by creating dangerous, aggressive situations that have no reasonable resolution and then screaming "unreasonable!" if anyone tries to resolve them.

the core to resolving this is to stop caring. lose the sympathy for these people and the harm they court for themselves. that sounds brutal, but really stop and think about it:



who is really responsible for these bad outcomes, the people who "do a bad thing" because they were cornered into dangerous and aggressive situations by activists, or the activists who are deliberately creating dangerous situations so they can make media hay with the outcomes?



this was the whole point of flooding the US with illegals for welfare and benefits plunder and political power.



it's an incredibly unreasonable act that cannot be remedied without the kind of aggressive response that it's easy to vilify.



it was created for that reason and it's being resisted to protect a political faction whose whole foundation is electoral fraud and society scale theft.



the "activists" they pay to run around trying to stop ICE are just upping the ante and taking even more unreasonable actions to try to protect the original incursions.



and they are creating incredibly dangerous situations.



on purpose and as a matter of policy.



and when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

this issue is being used to try to drive an irreconcilable social fracture.

it’s being managed like an insurgency in the same city that keeps spawning these (and whose governor and congressional rep (this took place in omar’s district) both look like they’re about to get indicted for massive corruption around immigrants they flooded the area with to sway voting.)

it’s more than a little curious how these folks were all so ready for this within hours.

there is coordination here.

national media has been playing ugly games and seeking to make the situation worse by stripping it of context.

this was from bloomberg:

“Less than a mile from where a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in 2020, a US immigration agent on Wednesday shot and killed an unarmed 37-year-old woman in her car amid protests over Donald Trump’s immigration dragnet.”

i have really been struck by the depth of the knee jerk response many had to this issue and upon how few facts such intense opinions were based.

a lot of it has not even made the rudiments of sense.

and i think this is a very dangerous game to be playing, one being played on purpose. soros has long been a proponent of “reflexivity” theories and the whole “capture the political system by rigging voting with massive, unaccounted immigration, fraud, and NGO diven plunder and manipulation” is a perfect example.

if you’re left to run that play, you get power and money. to oppose it takes massive mobilization to remove 10’s of millions of people. so you oppose that, run what basically amounts to an insurgency, create incredibly dangerous situations, and then capitalize when bad things happen. women are bringing babies to protests today. eventually, something bad is going to happen.

there’s an actual insurgency being run here by the same political junta that caused the immigration mess.

but this is not going to be 2020. you can feel the national mood turning. people have had enough of being held hostage by these out of control hysteria cohorts.

and at a certain point, you stop trying to convince and realize that you’re basically just at war over a set of fully unreconcilable worldviews.

i doubt very much if these “activists” are going to like what they set loose here.