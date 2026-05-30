bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Dorothy Dimock's avatar
Dorothy Dimock
15h

Agree. But this is why having a D win in 2028 would be a Bad Thing because the totalitarian logic to, "The rich are leaving," is, "Well, we won't *let* them!" And trying that on a national level would really suck. (The step after that is confiscation and punishment).

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Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
14hEdited

"count on the crisis in coming years where states and cities start threatening BK and demanding the feds to bail them out."

This has already been done, not just a coming attraction. Several of the aforementioned states were already in deep budget holes, structural, threatening BK pre-2020. When scamdemic came along and they opened up their money hydrant to shower subsidies on the masses for all the wealth they had stolen from them, the jobs they lost, business that failed (we made you lose ten, here's two back for your troubles), etc those budget holes became Vredefort crater-size.

And when Biden was (s)elected he + Congress, including the GOP, bailed out those same exact aforementioned states. The fact that they're continuing to spend, digging themselves back down to Vredefort craters informs that without consequences behaviors will not, will NEVER change. There's no doubt in my mind that not only will they seek, but they will get fed bailout money. Again. Eventually. Administrations change. They can Bank on it. Hence, rinse, repeat. They have zero reason to change course.

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