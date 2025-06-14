i spoke the other day about the classic rules for neo-radicals and how to manipulate media and perception to make the good guys look like bad guys and bad guys look like heros.

attack others, provoke a response, then make the story about the response so you can play the victim

once you realize that

this is not news or protest, it’s theater the theater kids have only one move

their whole media posture snaps into focus.

it's deeply dishonest crybullying where they punch you then accuse you of punching them if you defend yourself.

it worked for a while but it's losing traction at speed in a modern reputation economy. we've all seen the real videos and know what happened.

this is an old game developed in a time when control of media and information was still possible.

once such control is lost, these tactics become self-indictment.

this whole game of your little brother poking you and then screaming "stop touching me!" for mom and dad to hear has not only ended but inverted.

and it will lead to full rout, because once you see the pattern, you realize it’s absolutely everywhere.

let’s consider the most recent set of histrionics about padilla and his run in with the secret service.

there seem to be A LOT of unreliable narrators on both sides of this issue, so let’s start with “what happened” shall we?

here’s the video.

senator padilla approached the stage where secretary noem was speaking, began speaking over her, and was acting hostile and breached the security cordon around the stage.

you can’t see it in the video above, but this one makes it pretty clear:

he’s a senator and he damn well knows better than to shove through the security cordon of the united states secretary of homeland security while shouting angry questions.

he knew full well what’s involved there and his saying “i’m a senator” after the fact as he’s being (frankly very gently) removed from the room (and resiting the officers doing it) is meaningless. go have your own press conference. election to congress confers no special rights to storm the space of and speak over other politicians nor should it.

this response was reasonable, proportionate, and measured. he was removed, briefly held, and then released. he was not formally arrested or detained. no charges are planned.

to add some context: (and this is from CNN)

“Noem and Padilla met for 10-15 minutes after the event, with Noem describing the conversation as "productive" and stating they exchanged phone numbers to continue communication.”

not exactly the deepest dungeons of abu ghraib, is it?

but to hear the dramacrat squawking heads speak, you’d think he was currently in guantanamo getting water-boarded for daring to question the regime.

had this been, say, matt gaetz heckling and rushing a kamala stage, the story would be misogyny, mansplaining, and howls for matt for azkaban.

instead we get this:

a senator acting like a jerk, breaking a security line unannounced, resisting removal by security, then being released without charge and having a nice chat with the homeland sec sec and swapping digits is

“one the bleakest days” of my anchoring career.

this is pure state-sponsored regime trash. all these failing networks have become so dependent on NGO cash to survive and so caught in collapsing singularities of echochamberdom that they all instantly parrot these surrealist party lines mistaking fabulism for fact.

they seem to still inhabit an age of “if we say it’s so, it’s so” and expect to be believed.

watch rage baby booker (a sitting senator ferfuksake) respond to this series of events with frothing aggrievement nonsense and made up events.

this is serious messaging.

the senate democrats published this on their official twitter account.

their text was:

“If you can make @SenAlexPadilla forcibly kneel before this executive, when does it stop?”

the absurdity of the response is difficult to even credit, much less respond to. it’s just plain lost plot lunacy.

you’d think we were rehashing superman II.

this whole line of media muppetry is so far past the pale as to stand as jussie smollett level self-own. they deliberately manufactured a crisis by rushing a stage then play the victim when they are stopped.

they fund, support, and carry water for the burners and looters of cities then play the “mostly peaceful victim” if anyone tries to stop them

it’s as predictable as reruns.

and this whole playbook has become threadbare to the point of transparency. everyone save the truly devoted blue bastion base can now see through this and the trolling is fun.

73:1 ratio on tavo getting clowned is quite telling. basically no one who is not already a “gonna die on this hill” zealot with perfectly malleable regime porridge for brains is buying this.

no one wants “the summer of 2020” again.

the national mood will no longer countenance “peaceful arson enthusiasts” and looters of nike stores.

we’ve had enough.

consider the case of newfound social media celebrity “douchey mc manbun.”

“oh, no, not work!” exclaims the clownworld allstar blocking the road and preventing a woman from going to her job to feed her kids.

these privileged professional protest parasites have been getting dragged all over the internet. they are hopelessly out of step and unsympathetic, sponging grifters making everything about “their thing” and blaming the victim who just wants to get to work.

not exactly “how to win hearts and influence minds” is it?

señor manbun and shouty mc karen turn out to be longstanding professional agitators.

trevor got $115k in a lawsuit over BLM. guess “work” is easy to mock when you live off the taxpayers.

this whole edifice is just rancid and fake to the core. it has no real basis. you simply cannot find any part of it that is not a fractal picture of all the rest.

it’s just the same theater kids doing the same theater kids things and they have overplayed their roles to the point of pastiche.

and they are going to get utterly rolled up over it.

even the whole immigration playbook of using federal money through NGO cutouts to flood the US with illegals in violation of law, constitution, and will of the demos alike was this same game. do something outrageous then play the victim if someone tries to undo it and make the story about that. it’s layer upon layer of this one, single tactic applied over and over again.

these “no kings” riots will be one of the worst political miscalculations in swamp donkey history.

this is where the trump media team excels. they are using this lockstep montage of mendacity to devastating effect thought the simple expedient of contrasting images and speech.

sorry gavin and co, but this is gonna leave a mark.

the juxtapositions here are just killshots.

i get that listening to many sort of “legacy” news source of politician feels like assault, but it’s not. to be sure, it’s intended to be, but it’s not going to work.

they are punching themselves and thinking they are hitting us.

you could not contrive a more effective plan to lose the middle if you had 20 think tanks and 40 years.

lean in.

it's amazing how much credibility these people are setting on fire.

help them.

for does not the master tell us:

LFG.