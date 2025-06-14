bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCA's avatar
SCA
11hEdited

Well, the kids from the Taylor Lorenz School of Moral Theatricky just killed a MN state lawmaker and her husband, and shot and gravely wounded another and his spouse.

The dead lawmaker was the only Dem to vote with Reoublicans to prevent illegal aliens from getting state-funded healthcare benefits and the wounded one had apparently abstained from the vote.

Edit/Update: Both lawmakers had crossed party lines to vote with the Republicans. Imagine. AOC was advising against such collusion just the other day.

Update 2: The dead legislator was afraid something would happen to her after breaking with her party for that vote: https://x.com/AlecLace/status/1933919922817544396

Update 3: The suspect: https://x.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1933930061062942990

Update 4: The suspect claimed in a video two years ago filmed in The Congo that he'd become a born-again Christian. https://fortune.com/2025/06/14/minnesota-shooting-suspect-vance-boelter-praetorian-guard-security-services-red-lion/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
65 replies
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
11hEdited

Yup. All theater to run cover for their absurd hypocrisy of the first order.

For example isnt it funny that Ds think that America is a horribly dangerous, systematically racist and xenophobic country where dark people never have a chance because our society is unjust in stacking the odds in favor of the awful white man, yet at the same time we are cruel by not letting the entire worlds "huddled masses" come here to experience the American dream?!

We say "who died and made you king" during their astroturfed "stop the king" theater...and its driving them crazy. Literally.

They're living a soap opera, where real people pretend to be fake people with manufactured problems being watched by other real people living a soap opera, to forget their real problems.

We finally shrugged and changed the channel....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
205 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture