in case the 1,000 siren media barrage missed you, there was a leak from some sort of telegram chat of young RNC folks.

and the predictable people are all out yelling “see i told you they are all really neo-nazis!” in all the predictable ways.

even many in the GOP are dogpiling on and helping to make mountains of decontextualized molehills.

i’m not going to try to defend any specific utterance or out-of-context comment (and no, i have not read it all, i’m not actually all that interested) but i would like to add some context that seems sorely missing among the cavalcades of criticism.

ahem.

look guys, sure, these doltish kids from RNC said some (at least superficially) dumb, even some rancid stuff, but (and this is a huge but) can we please stop running around in circles having a “who can get the most extreme case of the vapors?” contest as though we were some sort of victorian frails who live entirely outside of reality and context?

male bonding involves saying stupid stuff, insulting one another, using slurs that one does not mean, and generally behaving like a goon with the boys.

this is a fact.

it’s just male behavior and (wait for it) there is nothing wrong with it in the private sphere.

let me let some of y’all in on a little secret:

this is real, unvarnished male bonding.

and this is a good thing.

these guys who are taking turns being (if taken literally) extremely mean to each other would, in fact, walk through fire for one another.

they would never say things like this if they wouldn’t.

it is quite literally the fact that your friends will go out on ledges like this to insult you and the fact that you can step this wildly far outside of social norms in friendly interaction with them that proves that you are friends.

as alpha male, if a stranger said this to you, it would lead to violence.

the fact that instead this leads to laughter and bonding is how you know that you are a tribe.

it’s unfakeable proof that these people really do have your back.

and there really is no substitute for it.

transgressive provocation and “stepping across the line” to take liberties that only a friend could take is the point, it’s the acid test, the unfalsifiable truth standard is “can i say something that should start a war that instead produces back slaps and return insults?”

you’re providing bona fides and you cannot provide a bonafide without a test that would weed out a fugazi.

and it prevents problems.

we get that it’s foreign and offends the fake sensibilities of “beta-nice” but the fact that it’s not something others understand does not make it invalid.

we find the ways of others incomprehensible and dangerous too.

perhaps they work for you in a manner that our way could not.

but our way works for us and we like it.

it produces real bonding and real trust.

and if you don’t like it, cool. it’s why we do it in private. you don’t have to come see how the sausage is made or take our trial by provocation and edgy transgression literally.

it’s funny how the same people who would all die on the hill of “the role play sex acts or other consensual transgression of a couple are fine in private so long as all those participating are happy with it and it builds relationship bonds, and trust,” suddenly invert when it comes to male bonding.

the same folks who are all good with leather harnesses and dog masks between men suddenly cannot handle dudes saying “that’s retarded” to one another.

but this has to happen.

every high-functioning male group has edgy jokes and teasing. it’s a feature, not a bug.

it’s how you test one another and diffuse the energy that alphas otherwise express as domination and violence. it’s how you build teams.

as an alpha male, the “other way” is painful, bland pabulum that proves and creates nothing but dysfunction and anger.

and frankly, we hate it.

it’s not where we live.

the part you have to get your head around is this:

most of what is said in such situations is not sincere belief.

obviously, this is somehting of a generalization, but broadly:

women bond with insincere compliments and men bond with insincere insults.

and doing this in private is very different than doing it in public.

going on twitter and saying “we need to kill all the people who look like X!” or saying directly to someone “i hope your children die!” when that person is not in your friend group or where others can hear you is an attack.

but saying deliberately provocative, insulting, or edge-lordy things in private is not.

that context matters.

if i post this meme in a private chat (or to make a point here), it’s very different than if i post it on la raza’s public feed.

and the folks who cannot grasp that are unserious people playing gotchaball and pretending that the insincere insults and goads of alpha-male bonding are some “expression of the true self.”

but this is 180 degrees wrong.

it’s an easy mistake to make.

betas only show their true colors in private.

alphas show theirs in public.

and this results in mutual incomprehension.

when a beta sees a private alpha chat, they assume it works like their own, the place where you can speak your truth, the truth you dare not express in public. but that’s not what alphas use it for. they use it for provocation based in-group generation and social proof testing by giving measured offense.

we share stuff like this.

the point of a meme like this is not to lionize the guy.

we all know he’s a bad guy.

but pretending to love him and calling him “king” is a bonding exercise.

and if you know, you know.

we’re aware that this is a foreign idea to beta males and many, perhaps most women. this is not how you interact with your peers. but it is how alpha males (or perhaps in the case of RNC, those pretending to be) interact and it’s not really negotiable. it’s how we blow off steam without violence and generate group cohesiveness and camaraderie, and trust.

being able to dish it out, take it, play edge lord, and handle it when you get dunked on is a sort of tribal test to see if you have the self-control and “one of us” energy that makes you part of the gang.

this starts at about 5 years old and in healthy alpha male groups, it never stops.

when it does, that’s when you get trouble.

because this is the sonar by which high function people find one another.

so sorry, not sorry to those it offends, but this is what peak male collaboration looks like. and there is no malice in it. it’s just a set of modems locking up by seeing who is who and what is what.

and that requires some transgressive provocation.

i belong to a fantastic chat group called “retard chat.” it’s full of self-described “tards” who, in reality are incredibly successful people, doctors, lawyers, university professors, PhD’s, CEO’s, data nerds, and suchlike. the education, erudition, and intellect in that room is enormous. so are the ethics and morality. i seriously like and trust these people.

but we all act like goons in that chat while also having serious, deep, interesting, multi-disciplinary discussions. there must be 30 of us in there. i’m sure you could pull 1,000 out-of-context jokes to make us look like some sort of demon pit of prejudice and mean tweets because you have no idea that the funniest black jokes are coming from the black guys and the hindu jokes from the hindis and that many of the smartest folks are the ones most determined to call themselves tards.

there is a 100% chance that even trace exposure to us and our conversations would melt the mind of becky from vassar and cause her to run away to join a portland antifa cult because “OMG, the nazis are everywhere!” but this is just incomprehension of a process foreign to her.

she has no idea what it’s for, what it serves, and why anyone would want to do it in the same way that a 5 year old has no idea why college kids dare one another into taking shots of awful liquor.

and that’s fine.

but it also means that all these vapors are expressions of ragebait half-knowledge bereft of context.

so, no, i’m not going to bother reading this RNC comment stream and no, i don’t really care what’s in it. outside the provocation norms of a tribe like that, it’s very difficult to know what is sincere and what is just bonding elicitation and if you cannot do that, grabbing decontextualized gobbets to wave around and say “how horrible” is pretty much a foolproof acid test for the non-alpha status of “you’re a frail” as the beta engages in passive agressive gotchaball and histrionics.

so no, i don’t really want to listen.

and no, i don’t really care.

and yes, i’m a proud tard in the “the retard chat.”

and deep down in places you don’t talk about at parties, you want me in that chat -- you need me in that chat.

and if that is beyond your comprehension