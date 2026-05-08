bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Occam's avatar
Occam
3h

100%, gato.

The greatest tragedy of our modern era is that we are led by people that any discerning person can see are shallow, greedy and self-interested, and they espouse causes which are clearly antisocial.

These people should be excluded from polite society, yet we allow them to lead us.

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Lee Fox's avatar
Lee Fox
3h

The moment we allowed government to own and run 'education' was the moment America allowed the Left to get their meat hooks into the soft, malleable minds of our children.

That decision must be reversed if we are to have hope of returning to a modestly rights respecting republic.

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