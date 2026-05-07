bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Warmek's avatar
Warmek
1d

> and this sort of flabbiness carries massive risks. i would never have believed that the world would go so quietly into lockdown sacrificing businesses and economic function, breaking education and society, leaving loved ones to die alone of despair. but it happened. and that’s some very dangerous failure.

Yeah, I clowned myself hard on that topic to a European friend at the start of Covid.

"Oh, Americans will *never* put up with that."

Boy was I wrong... *sigh*

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152 replies by el gato malo and others
fiendish_librarian's avatar
fiendish_librarian
1d

Tolentino's wealthy family has been convicted for fraud and human trafficking, and Piker - a wealthy nepo-bolshi who wears $2000 Cartier jewelry while posing reading Lenin's works - is also from a wealthy family whose grandparents were cousins. So....why the *fuck* does anyone listen to or read these two sewer rats?

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18 replies by el gato malo and others
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