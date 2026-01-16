bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1dEdited

This is an awesome article.

My favorite part of this and the reason you know it's all bullshit is when you turn the tables on them and push back they just don't know how to respond, other than rage. Stick to the programing; they just can't deviate from the cartoon running in their heads.

They just can't fathom it, because, as you say, their ideology is Self, and they've never really had to experience it.

It's because Leftism is the only ideology that demands total subjugation and will treat you like garbage after you die for it.

Anyway, back to my taxes where I owe The Somali Pirate Fund $10k.....

Reply
Share
22 replies
Dolce Far Niente's avatar
Dolce Far Niente
1dEdited

I would argue that this a problem stemming from women who raise children on their own. Very few women have enough natural agency of their own to teach it to their young ones; instead, the Weaker Sex™ teaches their own weakness and dependency if there is no constant input from a male parent.

When we created a government Sugar Daddy to replace husbands and fathers, women were free to reject the compromises that come with marriage and family life; instead, society supported them in rejecting the importance of fathers except as ATMs.

It's no accident; Marxism explicitly seeks to destroy the family and substitute the state. And certainly believers know who the Father of that ideology is, and why he seeks the downfall of our culture.

Reply
Share
48 replies
248 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture