this is part two of THIS which you should read first.

most people can, given time and willingness, be hypnotized, at least to some degree. for some, the slide under is rapid and easy. you see this any time you go see a stage mesmerist: they get the audience to stand, run through a rapid set of inductions, and there are always a bunch of people standing around who went under in 60 seconds. it’s not about being smart or stupid, it’s just a thing. some people are like that. it’s also about your willingness:

if you’re watching for it, you can resist it readily.

but if you lean into it, you sink like a rock.

and that’s where repetition, tribal membership, peer pressure, and the smugness of feeling like a double secret virtue warrior possessed of special knowledge and insight all come in.

you need to make people want to believe, want to fall. and you do that by scaring the bejeezus out of them, getting them to trust no one but you, calling them to action, and bludgeoning them with repetition until the only words they can remember are the ones you put in their head.

fascist. worse than hitler. genocide. racist. threat to democracy.

it’s easy to mistake the lockstep parroting of the exact same lines across of of politics and media as stupidity. but it’s not. it’s induction and reinforcement. it’s trance formation. and it works.

this is the praxis of modern media manipulation:

plant the threat, cultivate savior complex as tribal marker and membership requirement, cast in group/out group as good vs evil, and never, ever stop repeating it.

“No one has ever been more dangerous to this country than Donald Trump, and he is a fascist to his core.”

not exactly subtle, is it?

and then when you finally get called on it, you try to walk it back like this

oh no, we never wanted violence! it wasn’t like that! we abhor that!

you push and push until you go too far, take a small step back to let it calm down, then you start pushing again. you claim anyone saying such things is an outlier and you lie your weaselly little face off. your side believes it, and the other gets enraged and loses trust. double win.

this practice is neither honest nor fringe, it’s absolutely mainstream. people hang trump in effigy at democratic conventions and then act “horrified” when all this vilification and normalization of violence results in violence.

this is stochastic terrorism. the ones creating the distrust do not grab the weapon or commit the violence, but they are setting the stage such that those who have been sucked into their reality frame are teetering on the edge of war where any small accident of mental infirmity manifests as violence that feels like self-defense because they have incorrectly judged who their assailant is.

i have never seen the kind of relentless moral and informational attacks on political foes and even outright reality that the modern left has adopted. it’s all day, every day, anyone we do not like is evil, literally hitler, and wants you dead. they are flat out paying otherwise defunct white supremacy groups to keep this scam alive and the hobgoblin on life support.

the only thing more egregious than the relentlessness is the tone deaf disingenuousness. “we’re just trying to mend fences,” says CNN’s cupp 30 minutes before the dinner at which (again) someone tried to kill trump before launching, not 2 seconds later into a tirade about how trump wants them (the media) dead (figuratively) and what a “bummer” this is.

always attacking, always claiming to be the attacked, always accusing the other side of that which you are guilty. goebells would applaud. that man understood media.

this is not a mended fence, it’s a hurled molotov.

how many years of this can one absorb?

this was from a “comedy show” literally 2 nights before the assassination attempt. (aired 4/24/26)

you tell me: over the line?

could anyone get away with doing this to any other president in history? imagine this joke about barack or joe.

you think the audience would laugh?

how is this so normal?

just how far can one push this and still seek to claim that one’s hands are clean?

that’s the game.

i don’t think a political leader and his family and their movement have ever been provoked like this in all of american history. just how long is “lol, just kidding we really deplore this!” supposed to fly amidst this endless fusillade of incitement to hate?

before someone wakes up and says

the whole thing is a calculation to push past endurance then retreat and play the victim and make the story about the response.

it’s a calculation to create such raging venom and hate that some of these people really do want you dead.

this is why i find the “poor us, trump started it” whining from the media so intolerable.

who, in the face of a decade of this provocation, would not dislike and distrust media?

and what have they done to in any way regain respect or confidence?

seriously? they are the victim here?

and this has society-scale effects.

obviously, something is breaking. we have a real, no joke, serious mental health crisis in this country in which an alarming number of people appear to be inhabiting an out and out hallucination and mistaking their own petty viciousness and endless descriptors of and calls for violence as virtue and self-defense.

their lower right quadrant low trust expectations of high trust people render them untrustworthy. their expressions of hatred arising from assuming that they are the victims here make them appear evil. (and maybe some of them are and just wanted an excuse to go full cluster B)

it’s wild how outlandish these worldviews get.

these people are hoping to have a dead president party.

meanwhile, outside we have more reality excursions people rushing trump’s motorcade as he’s being evacuated from the dinner seemingly oblivious to the idea of what they might look like or the risk they are taking/situation they are creating.

it’s like some substantial subset of humanity has just lost the plot entirely.

in all seriousness, what is one supposed to do with this?

this is all calculated provocation and cannon fodder useful idiocy of the hypnotized, and that’s not a word i use metaphorically or figuratively.

why do you think it’s all lockstep, always on, the same exact words and phrases, over and over, again and again? you think all the squawking heads erupt in the same exact jingo because they’re stupid? they aren’t. scott adams and i had our differences, but he was bang on right about this one. it’s induction.

you know how you can tell? because the exact talking points pop right out of the mouths of the killers.

you can literally see the fingerprints.

these are cole allen’s posts on deep blue homeworld site bluesky. (source)

you can see all the factors here:

it’s pure lower right quadrant as views that would have been center left in the 90’s and early 2000’s (and 95% of trump’s takes would have been) are now construed as violent fascist attacks and associated with false narratives to cement them.

this is what it looks like when you’re expecting the other guy to go for the gun.

and therefore decide you should go for it first yourself.

the self diagnosis and projection here is palpable

there are rafts of these.

and it’s not “fringe” it’s utterly mainstream.

gatopal™ kanekoa has a whole stack on it. go read cole’s own words. a lot of it is just direct quoting politicians.

he’s a felon, a rapist, is running pogroms, is a dictator, is hitler, a fascist, butler was staged, musk stole the 2024 election with starlink, tulsi is a russian agent, constitutional crisis, supported jan 6, owned by putin, it’s the entire set of doctrine uncritically taken in and weaponized into violence.

and every time someone does this, high trust people get betrayed and therefore get pulled to the upper left quadrant and say “well, obviously i’m trusting the wrong people.” so they stop.

only the upper right or the lower left quadrants are stable equilibria. the other two are transient and plummet you down into war of all against all or the war of the social contracters against the low trust people, whichever comes first. the former is devolution into barbarism, the latter a series of purges that look like bukele level dictatorship and throwing communists out of helicopters.

this comes when both sides are looking at each other and responding to “who radicalized you?” with “you did.”

that’s what this is for.

nothing gets called murder, there is no humanizing the victims. just “chaos.” keep one side in thrall, infuriate the other. seen purely as media manipulation, it’s really well done.

and it works.

the point is that the narrative frame skews past recognition. people themselves skew past basic discernment and start to spiral and to fracture.

at a point, you’re using mass messaging to basically hunt the insane and ill adjusted and weaponize them. which one will snap and go columbine?

who knows? who cares? that’s the point of this sort of probabilistic process: who does not matter.

you’re just stacking the deck and playing the odds.

you summon the inevitable by being intolerable

the idea of violence spreads.

you convince on group that speech against them is violence and warrants actual violence in return. so they get actually violent and think it’s self defense. and this drags everyone to their level.

you can see the output here when one looks at gens Y and Z.

among gen Y, the conservatives there have jumped to levels of “violence is necessary” that look pretty much like the liberals and even the moderates in gen Z are now in the game with a whole generation about to tip over into “the majority thinks we need violence for change.” how else could it go? that gen has seen nothing but this frame their whole conscious lives and basically has no memory of high function high trust.

the surge in conservative penchant for violence then confirms the liberal scare stories and you see the gen Z liberals again surging further (they tend to be the horse leading this parade) and taking us to the next valence of violence.

this will almost certainly drive more conservative response.

lower left quadrant of all on all war, here we come.

the devolution is palpable and so is the basic idea of grounding in reality. the lack of trust is so severe that people will believe anything.

an astonishing number of people online are claiming “this attack was fake” and “it happened in imagination land!” they literally seem to think that it’s made up or somehow a false flag to garner support for trump.

the level of reality fracture you can get once all trust is lost and the cognitive dissonance kicks in is pretty wild

it’s literally becoming a vogue, a flex where lefty celebrities boast about shoplifting and destruction of property and luigi lauding violence.

the signalling has now become overt to the point of being fashionable.

it’s also well into overt threat.

we’re low trust people; we hate you and your society.

we want you dead.

again, how are any high trust people supposed to just accept this?

with suicidal empathy? ooh, you’re right, take what’s mine, no rules for thee only for me have some more free benefits and rob my store?

the left has been weaponized to drive this, to mistake the instigation of violence for self defense and cultivated, insecure touchiness as proof of having been attacked. those organizing this seem to be calculating that their collectivist ideologies and conquest will prevail in this fight, but they are getting it badly, badly wrong. i don’t think they have any idea what they are waking up. seemingly, they never do.

the sort of violence they are accelerating does not go where they think it does and the reaction once seriously provoked is a bell that does not readily un-ring.

and what’s brewing is no joke.

this is not where we want to go nor is it the hearts and minds of most americans. but we’re being pushed into this. the loss of trust is not a bug, it’s a feature, they get their hooks in and just keep tearing.

and getting those hooks out is what matters. i spoke before about devolving into the war of all against all and how this is barbarism. it is. but the war of the social contract against those who would break it is something different. and dehumanization can flow both ways and to much the same effect.

the golden rule spiral is highly durable and effective because it generates human flourishing and humans like that. it breaks when trust is lost through campaigns of accusation and vilification which beget a fracture of faith and charitable interpretation. it is catalyzed by floods of low trust behaviors which empirically verify the correctness of having lost confidence in the good intentions of others.

if this trend is not reversed, the soft options go away and the social contract WILL defend itself and once drawn to war, the war will be absolute. that’s the nature of refusing to leave the men who just wanted to be left alone alone. once roused, there is no off.

so why write this? it’s so people can see that the only way out is through the center. they’re the ones that need to see this for what it is and call it by name. the numbers need to stack up against the stacked deck and this behavior needs to be called out, instantly and always, loudly and without apology.

those who seek to cause the monstrous are monsters. and they’ll keep at it as long as it pays. the push back from the upper left and lower right quadrants to the upper right requires eliminating the sources of distrust and acrimony. this can be done by discrediting them and removing their relevance, or it can go the other way.

choose well.

everyone.