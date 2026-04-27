bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
9hEdited

Incredible analysis.

I don't think Cole Allen was crazy at all. Smug, as with most "academics", but not crazy. His reasoning, based on what he thinks truth is, seems sound to me. Many normal people would kill "Hitler" if they thought they could.

And that's what's scariest of all about this. Its a sickness...not mental illness.

I'm currently in San Diego at one of my favorite restaurants, in a liberal part of town, sitting at the bar eating fish tacos and drinking a beer. I was chatting with what appeared to be a normal guy about a hockey game just 30 minutes ago. Then he started talking to a woman to his left and they started talking about Trump.

They actually believe Trump is Hitler, and they actually believe violence is justified against Trump and his supporters. This is not some fringe belief, this is widespread. They openly and unapologetically fantasize about Republican politicians being assassinated. They are proud of it.

Im 12 minutes into recording them. I hope the audio is ok. I mught be too far away. I hope not. I'd be happy to share it with anyone on the app in a DM.

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Flatulus Maximus's avatar
Flatulus Maximus
9h

Xi, and other enemies of this country are undoubtedly smiling. This is deliberate subversion. It's working beautifully. Our leaders aren't interested in stopping it. They're already crafting the next crisis requiring a lockdown, before the depths of fraud are completely exposed. You say the center needs to step up, but good luck finding them. I hate to be this pessimistic; I'm really not, in my personal life. But I'm having a hard time seeing our way back from this. And what if the next attempt on the President's life succeeds? Try caging the dogs of war then.

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