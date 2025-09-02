if the dominant strategy for tribes is to demand accommodation until they have power and then grant no accommodation to others once they have taken power and the best way for a small group to take power is to be absolutely committed and ready to attack, riot, and rage instantly any time they are challenged you have generated a really intense systemic selector for a certain kind of pathological personality.

normal people do not do this.

well adjusted people do not do this.

pathological people do, people riddled with cluster B, dark triad traits and with performative, power and attention hungry personalities do.

these are not people who want to get along with you or others or to treat others as they would wish to be treated.

these are machilevellian narcicissts and psychopaths.

and when you grant public officials power to force others to submit to ideological and even physical coercion, public office becomes a beacon for such people.

they are drawn like wasps to jam.

this charming gent is “dr demerty” who just resigned from the CDC.

now i am, likely far more than most, a supporter of “you be you so long as it’s all consenting adults” personal lives.

but this is not personal. this is public. it’s performative.

this was not some saucy snap grabbed from a private instagram or something. this was a magazine photo shoot by and about a public figure.

what is the purpose of this? why forground and force this upon people? it’s a power trip. no normal public official does this and frankly, no one who wants to should be a public official.

this is pathology and there is nothing innocent or personal about it.

it’s blatant double standard. no heterosexual could do this and get away with it. imagine ron desantis forgrounding his sex life in the newspaper. people whould lose it. but for this tribe, “well, yes, we had sex in the middle of the capitol and made a movie” is just “cultural.”

even when caught, it’s not our fault. the only bad part is people hating me. oh, and sign up for my only fans.

nothing about this is normal human psychology, but i fear that the tendency to rally around it is.

such acquiesence is driven by fear and cowardice.

folks like demetre and brinton are a tribe flexing muscle and daring anyone to say anything so they can all lose their minds and scream “homophobic!” before sneaking off to the airport to steal some luggage.

this (like many others) is a small, hyper vocal, hyper politicized group that goes absolutely wild if anyone tells them no.

their stock in trade is fear driven silence.

i have lots of gay friends. they are not like this. they are mortified by this and say things like “why do i have to be represented in public by people in dog masks?”

but even they fear to speak out.

they are hostages here just like everyone else.

this is not representative; it’s simply assaultive, a tiny minority graining priviliege and prerogative by being always-on agitated and ready to fight to the death because “not being able to be naked on the white house lawn is literally genocide!”

the more it is indulged and tolerated, the worse it gets, the more and more performative narcissistic psychos are pulled into the hurricane convection of acting out and making you deal with it as power trip.

it’s intimidation.

politicians love this because people like these are shock troops and so you ally with them to make sure they are inside the fort shooting out instead of outside shooting in.

because obviously, these people are going to be shooting at someone.

and tolerating this is stupid.

pathological people do not get better when others play along and call their obsessions and delusions stunning and brave. this is like giving an paranoid schizophrenic an uzi and cheering him on to shoot the voices.

they just go ever madder and become ever more demanding.

i’m using parts of the gay community activism industrial complex as an example here, but this behavior is widespread among immigrant groups, race activists, gender activists, trans, DEI, and the whole psychopathology enablement complex of “nothing is your fault sweet one, rage on, blame everyone but you.”

it cannot help but emerge because in the absence of a societal immune system this is the dominant strategy and rises to coherence and prominence in emergent fashion.

“in the absence of societal immune system” is the key phrase here.

and that is what we must restore.

it looks like this:

it’s literally that simple. the sacred status must be removed from the pathological. the fear of their squalling rage must be overcome. any partent will tell you: you have to face down the tantrum and show that it does not result in reward, or you are going to live in the tantrum town from now until infinity, on and on, world without end.

and this means that things need to be called by their proper instead of their hallucinatory names.

madness is not virtue; it just climbs onto that square by being too unpleasant to confront.

and sanity must be restored.

and such restoration requires confrontation.

it sucks that we are here and have let this go so far that reigning it in will be such an augean stables task, but here we are.

and when everything takes on this dark mirror aspect of “believe the aggressors and crybullies because they are aggressive and cry and bully,” that is how you wind up with evil triumphant because good men (and women) did nothing.

they chose to ignore that which was obvious in order to keep from being called words ending in “ist” or “phobic.”

and it’s cowardly. and not only do cowards die 1000 deaths, but they take a lot of innocent people and even whole societies down with them.

this is how you end up pretending this is not what’s going on and letting it become normal.

no one woke up one day and said “hey, let’s let strangers from awful cultures harass, grope, rape, and beat our little girls.”

the public was not “pro rotherham grooming gangs.”

that’s not how this works.

people just walked around with their eyes down, denying the problem because the problem makers are avid, organized, and always ready to attack and “noticing” comes with instant conflict and confrontation.

“first they came for the little girls, and i was not a little girl so…”

perhaps the price of confronting the crazy guy on the bus is higher than sitting and doing nothing and hoping he leaves you alone, but iterate that a million times today and pretty soon, you’re living in something dystopian.

and dystopias develop systems of perpetuation.

pathological bullies took over institutions and commanding heights of pseudo-propriety around “if you notice these things, you’re a racist xenophobe culture fascist who is literally worse than hitler.”

and them came the coercive force of the state to defend it.

and even the police wind up afraid.

no.

just, no.

our society has become the parent that spent 5 years awarding cookies to tantrum throwers to the point where our lives have become an ongoing hostage situation in which the alleged adults in the room have no power.

we’re just reliving this, over an over again, on every front and for the same weak-minded reason:

anyone could stop this, but no one does.

you choose this easy path “for right now” over an over because the conflict makes you uncomfortable and guess what the future looks like?

they never come with a big sign that says “vote to give subway crackheads more rights than subway riders.”

that’s never on the ballot.

it’s just where you land from the 100 concatenated cowardices of keeping your eyes down and hoping it goes away.

we’ve allowed laws and practice to empower the crazy guy on the subway, the fentanyl addict, and the oppressive groomer and to punish the resonable.

we all fear to act because we fear the cops will call the aggressor the victim.

it’s exhausing, demoralizing, and futile.

the answer is obvious, we’re just forgetting it and refusing to do the work, pretending that this is not OK.

you stand now, once and hard, and you say “no.” get lost. not in my world or on my time.

normalize normalizing this upon societal scale or get used to life in the trantrumocracy.

support the fact that this looks a little rough or hard sometimes.

accept it as the price of civilization.

because is it.

there’s no middle way.

none of this is exotic wisdom, we’ve just been living in a time of exotic stupidity.

the time to end this is always now.

and if not, when?