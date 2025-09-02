bad cattitude

SimulationCommander
15h

The best part of today (technically yesterday I guess) was the near-unanimous reaction to that CDC article in the New York Times that the agency DESERVES to be torn down. Lots and lots of people are still REALLY REALLY pissed about covid, and we've seen ZERO accountability. We're not just going to forget about all the heinous shit they did.

38 replies
Yuri Bezmenov
15hEdited

The Yookay police just arrested comedian Graham Linehan for mean tweets about trans people. Cluster B psychopaths are destroying the west and imprisoning anyone who criticizes them. We don't hurt little girls in Dorne...

11 replies
