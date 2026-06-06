bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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SCA's avatar
SCA
7h

Indeed.

Though I continue to get much of what I voted for and my dainties remain all sparkly after the whoring out of my integrity, I do not ever forget Trump has been a businessman who always left others holding the bag as often as he could find other entities' hands to hold them bags.

Lotsa lotsa hands in the populace to hand off to.

You've presented a good and fair analysis.

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15 replies by el gato malo and others
Jrod's avatar
Jrod
7h

My very naive, utopian wish to save our nation is that no money is ever allowed to be offered to a pol. No junkets, no lobbyist dinners, etc. Every office; local, state and federal, has a taxpayer-funded pool of cash for campaigning. It is the same amount for everybody based on the office. If a pol so much as takes the change from between grandmas couch cushions, mandatory jail time. No exceptions. Dare to dream…

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