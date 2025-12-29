bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
11h

I hope you're right. Take another look at your crystal ball and please tell me that you see tumbrils full of "experts" and "elites" on their way to a very severe justice winding through corridors of tomato-throwing citizens. That would be nice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
45 replies by el gato malo and others
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
12hEdited

This is 100% gato, especially where children are concerned:

"as generally seems to be the case with multinational organizations purporting to serve some good or noble cause, the european commission, the UN, the WHO, USAID, NATO, and pretty much any other you’d care to name, has devolved into some weird hybrid of an impositional aristocracy making pretense to democracy and moral rectitude and an actual organized crime syndicate."

Regarding trans idealogy which is the overton window's big pink elephant ramming it directly into normalizing pedophilia:

A pattern that you will notice if you stare into this abyss long enough is that if an organization claims to exist to protect, educate, or house children, then that organization has more than likely devolved into a predator front and is using their stated purpose to gain total access to the most vulnerable among us. This applies to UNICEF, UNESCO, UNFPA, and the WHO as well as you will soon see.

How far will we let them go before we launch them like a rocket right back to the hell they slithered out of? The evil that follows is boundless. If there is one thing sacred in society it’s our children. They are innocent, naive, and impressionable sponges for our influence that must be protected at all costs. Full stop. And they are currently being assaulted and corrupted from every angle. What follows is horrific: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/demons-disguised-as-guardians-philanthropic

A society that does not protect its children, but rather allows its government to prey and drstroy them has no right to exist. We are here.

The Crossroad of Choice & the Nightmarish Outcome of Inaction

We’ve devolved to a place where: If they cannot kill you in the womb with abortion, they will fill your veins with poison and then wreck your mind with pedophilia and trans ideology, wreck your body with FDA approved toxic wasted masquerading around as food, wreck your morals and virtue while desensitizing you to the worst this world has to offer with a hollywood education, wreck your education with critical race theory & social emotional learning, and then cast you into the MAID meat-grinder.

The above lament about the oncoming darkness doesn’t have to be our fate—we’ve been imbued by our creator with ample capacity rise to these challenges. Or…

We can sit back and do nothing against this encroaching darkness, and then one morning we will wake up to have hell on earth smirking right to our faces, and due to this inaction waged against a force that is making zero attempt to conceal the fact that they are diligently working to capture, corrupt, kill, or enslave us, we will have earned this fate of living in a nightmare we knowingly let them create. But our children will be dragged in right along with us, and they will have not, and we will be responsible for throwing them into this prison.

We either stand up and wage war for what is right no matter the cost or our fate will be in the hands of total psychopaths. And then, even if we fail, we can still look our children and our God in the eye and tell them, sincerely, that we fought for them. That we recognized and faced these challenges with truth & courage. And that means everything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
166 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture