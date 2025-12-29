as generally seems to be the case with multinational organizations purporting to serve some good or noble cause, the european commission, the UN, the WHO, USAID, NATO, and pretty much any other you’d care to name, has devolved into some weird hybrid of an impositional aristocracy making pretense to democracy and moral rectitude and an actual organized crime syndicate.

and the game is really starting to heat up because it’s becoming clear that a lot of the things those organizations have been up to are about to come to light in relentless technicolor detail with receipts galore. this is my call for a main theme for 2026.

you can tell it’s coming because all the cockroaches who see the hand reaching for the light switch are scrambling like mad and starting to make wild accusations and ejaculations of phony outrage to muddy the water and make their own being held to account look unjust and politically motivated.

so allow a gato to play a bit of pen and teller and walk you through the trick to come, because believe me you, it is coming and it will be utterly concerted and all in. this is life and death for a whole global aristocracy and it’s not going to go quietly.

let’s start here:

this silliness is not about “how could a man with top level trend analysis access to the world’s largest discussion who was plugged in to a presidential campaign and getting info there as well possibly formulate an opinion about a political outcome?”

it’s about something else.

there's a nasty bombshell coming about manipulation and cheating in the 2020 election.



you can tell it's big by how desperately the left is seeking to find some wild new nonsense to use as a form of prebunk.



it's a classic move to both distract and to try to make the coming accusations look reactive and retributory.



you erect a bunch of fake claims to blur the truth and keep your faction onside.



you make it look like the evidence that you know is coming was made up to attack you for investigating your soon to be accusers and gaslight the public into thinking "this is just them punishing us for exposing them" and pretend that you are the victim here.



being true has nothing to do with it. you just need to give people a pretext to hold their worldviews together "it's not us, it's them! we're not the bad guys who cheat at elections, they are!"



watch. you're going to see a river of this to try to front run what's going to be released.

this is the whole “prebunk” tactic of trying to get out first and frame an issue. we do not have to guess about whether they have done this. we know they have. they have told us so.

this speech from EC commission president ursula von doom is one of the greatest inversions and self-tattles i have ever seen.

she speaks of the need for governments (this is contextual to her talk) to “pre bunk” against misinformation in order to stop its spread.

one cannot help but be struck by both the audacity and the towering lack of self-imaging embedded in these claims.

either this woman is so astonishingly unaware of the fact that governments themselves are, by far, the most prolific and persistent sources of misinformation, or she is well aware of this but in wonderfully recursive fashion, seeks to head off any such criticism or consciousness by pre bunking the idea that one might not need the state to protect us from misinformation.

whatever the case may be, this sets up an endless series of mirror reflections captured in one another, an infinite and fractal spider man meme spiraling off into infinity from which the original offender can never be discerned amidst the endless accusation and counter accusation.

this too is a strategy of advanced information shaping and demoralization.

in ecosystems impervious to analysis, truth becomes a slippery and fungible idea.

and this way madness (and pliability) lies.

the only path forward is lateral thinking, to reject this frame and to find a source of truth or trust outside of it from which to assess such claims.

to my mind, such a source is wonderfully simple and binary:

see which side seeks to censor and silence the other.

that is the side that you cannot trust.

and again, you basically never have to guess. they will tell you themselves.

the three being interviewed:

Dr. Matthäus Fink : A state prosecutor in Göttingen, tasked with investigating and policing online hate speech and insults under German law.

Svenja Meininghaus : A state prosecutor in Göttingen, working on online hate speech investigations, including cases involving threats, insults, and misinformation.

Frank-Michael Laue: Chief state prosecutor and head of the Central Office for Combating Internet Hate Crime in Lower Saxony (based in Göttingen). He leads a unit handling around 3,500 cases per year and founded one of Germany’s key online hate speech task forces.

All three work in the Göttingen public prosecutor’s office, part of one of Germany’s 16 specialized units for online hate crimes.

these are quite literally the people who will decide if you get charged for “speechcrime” and how harshly.

a censor does not fear that you may speak misinformation, they fear that you will speak the truth.

and the self-tattle of seeking to silence you is as close to a 100% heuristic of both ill intent and being on the wrong side of the facts as you are ever likely to find.

media becomes pantomime and scripted perception sculpting.

you will never see folks like these on 3 hours of joe rogan. they could not survive it and they know this full well.

they just hope that they can keep you from seeing it.

this is what the DSA is. it’s not about “hate speech” or “misinformation” it’s about who gets to control the information and a desperate attempt to prevent media like twitter/X from allowing their people to speak their minds.

if such were allowed, it would topple these regimes.

and the gaslighting is profound.

the US bars 5 eurocrats from coming to the US because of their censorship activities (and likely for meddling in US elections, keep an eye out for what’s coming there) and everyone goes mental like it’s the end of the world.

bold claims, but facile.

europe really ought to back down on this, because it has to. they have no ability to build meaningful tech champions of their own, especially in internet or social media.

and if they don’t?

seriously, what are they going to do? ban US internet companies and presence in europe? what would that even look like? 100 million VPN’s flicker to life and their people end-run them while cementing further the lesson of the EU/EC’s oppressive nature and the need to get away from them.

they’d be literally showing people to trust X/twitter but not to trust them.

and the lesson would stick.

try to ban it. i triple dog dare the EC/EU.

they’re on a vespa playing chicken with a mack truck.

can they seriously think that they look credible?

i’m pretty sure they know they don’t. it’s why it’s all play to emotion and none to realpolitik.

and reality, as ever, is not optional.

the need of this ersatz nobility for such overreach has little to do with digital rights and everything to do with totalitarian forms of perception shaping.

both we and they know this, it’s just that they will not and cannot admit it, perhaps even to themselves.

their punitive suppression of political dissent represents a desperate last-ditch effort to control the narrative that their increasingly angry citizens see and thereby prevent them from realizing how unpopular the policies and leaders of the EU have become.

the people know they do not like this globalist clique and once they realize how many others agree with them, the globalist regimes will fall.

and so they keep turning up the gaslights with increasingly global and unified cries about “protecting democracy by preventing speech.”

listen to UN bossman antónio guterres jump into the fray to protect their garbage goals and worse science.

"False narratives, distortions and lies... undermine social cohesion, putting the [UN Agenda 2030] Sustainable Development Goals further out of reach."

if you listen closely, you’ll realize he also wants to ban “anthropogenic climate change denial.”

“shared fact based perception of reality” sounds lovely until you ask the question “well who can we trust to tell us what that is, honestly and accurately, especially before we have had the debate?”

the UN?

yeah, how has that been working out for you? they scream “we are the experts!” and appeal to credentials but never once say “and we are honest and you can trust is.” it would seem that not even tongues as forked as these can quite muster that with a straight face.

and, as ever, if you wish to discern that which these people are or have been up to, the best first-pass treasure map is to look at what they all, in lockstep, suddenly start accusing others of.

it’s dazzlingly telling how of all the issues in the world, the one that makes the left go most insane in faux outrage is threatening their right to censor speakers and ban political speech.

but if you think about it, it makes sense:

if one’s political faction can only survive by silencing political opposition through censorship, gaslighting, and concerted campaigns of misinformation, free speech constitutes a clear and present existential threat.

if they would stay in power, those who cannot convince must coerce.

this is why demanding censorship is such a perfect acid test for having lost the political debate.

and wow are they demanding censorship because, whoo doggie have they lost.

the trojan horse looks like this: transnational guidelines to which everyone must comply. the EC wants it, the UN wants it, everyone wants to stop america from having open media where people can speak.

they call it protection, but this is prison, digital gulag seeking to go global.

then it’s just about making sure that one the “right” sort of people can be global flaggers. (list here) and the list is about as one sided as one would expect with groups like hateAID in germany and the (now banned by the flemish government as radical extremists) UNIA. and they go to work.

they demand tens of millions of removals based on ill defined criteria around “misinformation” or “hate” that rapidly boils down to “criticizing our policies on climate, immigration, crime, or economics” and pretty quickly expands to include “some religions but not others.”

these same nations and trans nationals gin up “studies” and “models” to prove “the EU has the freest press and freest speech, but it’s about as trustworthy as a SAGE covid model and half as honest.

and most of the work gets done by the internet companies themselves as they are the ones getting fined if these posts go up in the first place. they are outsourcing the thought policing by threatening wallets. it’s become so endemic that google literally reports an “EU fines” line in their SEC filings. (yes, really. it’s basically a recurring expense.)

if you stop to consider it, this whole wild EU tantrum over barring 5 ministers from entering the US contains a pretty amusing internal contradiction:

unlike that which they seek to do to their own citizens (and increasingly to americans) they have not been silenced or fined or arrested for speech.

they bleat “censorship!” in defense of their own right to censor despite the fact that they themselves have in no way been censored.

they whine “democracy” while using this power to meddle in elections both in europe and in the US.

they are being punished for actions that took the rights, liberty, and property of others and this punishment is simply “you cannot come to the united states.”

and yet we have all this outrage.

it’s telling how those who most avidly seek to take from others always seem to squawk most loudly when they lose anything of their own.

and it is all the more ironic because it reveals how desperately they do want to come to the selfsame united states that they so prolifically vilify, criticize, and seek to proscribe.

i mean, jeez guys, if it’s so awful here, stay home.

how is this such a tragic loss for you?

why so upset about losing a right to visit a place you revile?

or perhaps are you not telling the truth here...

perhaps the truth is that you censor because you must preserve the appearance of support, keeping the preference falsification bubble of an abilene paradox inflated.

you cannot let your critics speak because if you do, the society will come to know itself and its own mind and will as one say “wait, none of you like them either? then why are they in charge?”

so you stomp on the embers of speech and of political dissent trying to keep the fire of this most inconvenient truth from spreading.

it won’t work.

the calamitous economic, social, and immigration policies of the EU and EC and the US and the outlandish political and informational wars used to support them are coming home to roost and the longer the perpetrators try to prevent this, the vaster and more extreme will be the backlash when it comes.

no amount of censorship masquerading as safety or overt election interference will let this faction shovel back this tide.

too many of those currently in power are there through illegitimate means

and too much has been seen by too many.

they have lost credibility and one cannot censor a path back to it.

and soon they will lose control.

you can feel it building.

this is going to be a global phenomenon. the EU and EC have meddled in US elections and politics. so has USAID and a number of others. the vast NGO industrial complex is mostly a political operation to steal nation state scale money and use it for political purpose.

bold prediction for 2026:

you’re going to see this unravel all over the US and the world.

the attacks on the 2016 trump administration from the russia hoax to the impeachment shenanigans and jan 6 absurdities

the 2020 election manipulations

EU political party suppression and election rigging/overturning

the scuz, scam, and shakedown of the DSA

calculated and cultivated replacement/displacement immigration schemes. the sheer scale of the NGO mediated programs to import census loading residents and voters by paying for their lives is going to boggle the mind.

as will the scope, cost, and illegality of the calculated propaganda around it and the suppression and vilification of dissent

the large scale theft from minneapolis to the new york home care scandal that seems likely to break and all the dirty money that flowed therefrom to swamp donkey politicians and machines and the massive money laundry arounf the immigration NGOs and politicians and political dynasties. (anyone else wonder if the reason kammy whammy chose a crazy running mate like tim is because he had access to huge flows of dirty money to fund a campaign?)

far more of this is one big thing from one big group that styles itself the cool kids of davos and puts on airs than i think people realize. it goes past confluence of incentives and interest and into confluence of perpetrators and planning. covid provided us with quite a roadmap here as so many had to come out of the shadows to make a move that hard.

the whole scheme was never really that sophisticated. it relied on control of the institutions that ran it and preventing anyone from seeing underneath.

this is why they cannot countenance an outsider being in power.

it’s fear or where they might look, what they might see, and if they might reveal it.

and they are just about out of rope.

from venezuela to cuba to brussels and DC, there are going to be some wild chickens coming home to roost next year.

threads will come together and i suspect we’re going to see a former US president and a former US first lady (and not the wife of that president) implicated in it up to their necks along with a bond villain and his weirdo progeny.

buckle up.

gonna be a wild one and gangs like this do not go quietly.