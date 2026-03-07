bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
5h

Its almost as if they want to demoralize you so bad you forget what it feels like to be demoralized.

Reply
Share
31 replies by el gato malo and others
Russell Wilson's avatar
Russell Wilson
5h

Oh, good lord, I am so sorry to hear this. I’m in LA and while I’m glad to finally see this criminal gone I don’t wish her on anyone. Prison would be too good for her. If we end up sending Karen Bass your way too then we know for sure it’s a conspiracy to send the most dangerously incompetent people to PR as a kind of imperial prison experiment. 🤦‍♂️

Reply
Share
3 replies
154 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture