lots of people have lots to say about who has money, who doesn’t, who should have it, and who shouldn’t.

the old joke about americans and irish is coming unpicked:

“the american looks at the manor on the hill andf says ‘one day, that could be me!’ the irishman looks at the manor on the hill and says ‘one day i’m gonna get that bastard!’”

increasingly, the young today see wealth as ill-gotten. the joke is funny to their grandparents, but not to them.

they want to get that bastard too.

the delusions have become acute to the point of being surreal.

what does one even say to nonsense like this?

well, this is a good start. (source)

1. Joseph Stalin (USSR) Lived like a czar in walled dachas with private cooks, servants, and a luxury train. He didn’t need to “own” wealth — he owned the state, and thus everyone’s labor, homes, and property. 2. Mao Zedong (China) Died with dozens of mansions, personal servants, silk bedding, imported delicacies, and private doctors. While he lived in luxury, over 40 million Chinese starved in the Great Leap Forward. 3. Fidel Castro (Cuba) Forbes estimated his fortune at $900 million. He owned private islands, yachts, and 20+ mansions. His people still use ration books. 4. Kim Il-sung → Kim Jong-il → Kim Jong-un (North Korea) Dynasty worth billions. Personal palaces, fleets of cars, horses, wine collections, and private chefs flown in from Europe — while millions suffer chronic famine. 5. Nicolae Ceaușescu (Romania) Built a 1,100-room palace with marble and gold while banning citizens from heating their homes. “Equality” meant equal misery — except for him. 6. Hugo Chávez (Venezuela) Died a self-proclaimed socialist hero. His family ended up with hundreds of millions, and his daughter is now one of the wealthiest in Latin America. 7. Daniel Ortega (Nicaragua) The Sandinista “man of the people” now controls TV networks, industries, and a personal fortune estimated at $500 million+. 8. Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe) Claimed to fight colonial exploitation — died with luxury estates, offshore accounts, and $1 billion fortune while his citizens faced hyperinflation and hunger. 9. Xi Jinping (China) Family members linked to $1 billion+ in hidden assets through corporate fronts. Meanwhile, he campaigns for “common prosperity.” 10. Leonid Brezhnev (USSR) Obsessed with luxury cars, medals, and foreign goods. Amassed estates and personal wealth through party privileges, while ordinary Soviets waited years for a car or an apartment.

it all gets increasingly vicious and accusatory, likely all the more so because it’s so strikingly false.

this sort of pose seems to be the new “ukraine flag in bio” for the au courant virtue signal set.

but it’s pretty bereft when you think about it.

imagine having someone who questions why others get more for free from the state than they get from working be “the kind of person you hate the most.”

now imagine being a washpo/mother jones reporter (as corey is) and saying this publicly.

what does that say about corey and corey’s readers?

yeah.

it’s all great politics, but it’s lousy economics and worse morality.

and so the drumbeat goes on.

lost among this is any sort of root cause analysis.

the real enemy of income equality is the welfare state.

counter-intuitive? sure.

but hear me out:

the best way to lessen income inequality is to balance the budget.

america is drowning under federal spending programs and every time someone tries to “redistribute their way to equity” this just gets worse because the spending is always there and it’s usually unpaid for.

when you run $2 trillion annual budget deficits, you end up printing endless piles of money.

this has been used to inflate a constant chain of concatenated bubbles which have been the relentless and implacable policy result of the alleged american central bank since the now seemingly tepid days of “the greenspan put” which begat the bernanke bailout which finally took us to the powell endgame of “print or die.”

it’s all an activist fed trying to stay ahead of runaway spending.

>30% of all M2 was created in the last 5 years, half in the last 10, and 84% since the irrational exuberance speech back in 1996 when greenspan warned of an internet bubble. here’s the graph of money supply growth vs real GDP growth. both are indexed to 100 on 12/6/1996 (the day of the irrational exuberance speech).

this is why we have had the unprecedented string of one bubble pouring into another in unending succession over the last 30 years.

this is what drives wealth inequality: it’s all about owning assets that are part of the bubbles. actual salary cannot keep up with that, especially in a global market and in the face of inflation. housing goes wild, especially if you let people buy with 2% loans over a 15 year span.

cherokee liz wants more government programs to rectify this problem.

she thinks this will help.

the reality is that warren is advocating curing cancer with more cancer.

the only way to stop this runaway train is to get control of the money supply again and stop the economic harm and asset bubbles that “tax much and redistribute more” causes.

balance the budget and we’ll return to normalcy. and that cannot be done from the tax side. it has to be spending cuts.

anyone claiming otherwise is unserious.

but, of course, unserious demagoguery is the politicians stock-in-trade.

and both sides of the aisle are abjectly awful about it.

this is not an accident.

the most reliable donor and voting blocks are those whose industries and lifestyles cannot exist without subsidy.

the crony predators conjure them into existence, hook them on largesse, then use them to accumulate treasure and power.

here’s the perspective shift one needs to understand this:

from the politician’s viewpoint, the fact that none of these people or industries are self-sustaining is a feature, not a bug.

if your existence is predicated upon them and impossible without them, you are bound to them.

they want the dependence because once that needle goes in, it never comes out.

they then sell the “legal plunder” cycle of theft and largesse as “caring” or some other emotive slop to keep the villagers from coming for them with pitchforks and torches.

the robber masquerades as the altruist and the gravy train runs on greased wheels.

altruism is rarely to be trusted and, even (perhaps especially) when sincere, tends to be stupid and dangerous.

consider:

the debate is getting pretty shrill.

but i supspect that a lot of this is because the facts are so obvious and the matter to be defended to obviously indefensible.

this one is a gordian pretzel of nested fallacy, but in essence, it’s simple:

if you see no ethical difference between “wanting to keep the state from taking what you made” and “wanting to live off what other people made by taking it via threat of state violence,” you probably should not be lecturing others on morality.

really not much more to say.

but, and here i will likely surprise some people, i’d also like to take issue with this stance, also a currently popular virtue pose:

i’m all for not enabling trust fund progeny. i’ve met many and few are worth the price of the educations they pretended to get at the schools whose buildings bear their family names.

my issue is giving these vast sums to charities, because most charities are egregious wasters of money and have no incentive to stop being so. many make the problems they address worse, perpetuate homelessness, and overpay legions of social justice dippets who clog the gala carpets with their spit-shined louboutins.

in the end, everyone needs to realize that wealth does not make itself. it does not spring unbidden from the ground. it must be created. the world had the same resources, arguably more, 5000 years ago as it does today. we just did not know how to use them. people had to invent stuff and inventing stuff of what drives the increase in standards of living.

contrary to what some might like to have you believe, inventing stuff is not luck and for the most part, neither is creating wealth, especially durable, sustained wealth. you can shower money on lottery winners. pretty soon, most are broke again. it’s nearly a tautology. anyone economically illiterate enough to play lotto is illiterate enough to lose all the money from lotto in short order.

but the obverse is also true. you can give some people 8 pieces of string and a set of tinkertoys and they will reliably build a business empire over and over again. the kind of person who did it once can often do it again. sure, you have some lucky fools etc, but they are the exception, not the rule. mark cuban excepted, lucking into a billion is not easy.

where people get this wrong is that they see the money as a means of keeping score because it’s the votes of others that what you did was valuable. this is true, but it’s only half the picture.

money is more than the scoreboard.

money is also opportunity.

having lots of money confers access to lots of resources.

and if you’re going to allocate resources to people likely to do useful things with them, picking people with a track record of making useful things is a sound way to start. give most people $100bn dollars and they would make a hellacious hash of it and probably wind up doing piles of harm even if they meant to do good. congratulations, your charity got a huge number of park animals dependent on food. you caused a population spike by feeding a group past its natural state. then the money runs out and animals die of starvation. if you think this is an issue confined to parks, you may need to look at the population boom of africa right now that is driving such exports of humanity.

but, you give that money to elon musk, and you get rockets and satellite internet and AI and grokopedia and internet cats back on twitter. give it to bezos and you get dirt-cheap same-day goods at your door and a whole new era of web hosting. give it to buffett and you get a generation of solid business development. it goes on and on.

allocating resources to useful ends, especially at large scale, is something that highly effective people are good at, that charities are terrible at, and the governments outright screw up on purpose.

so we should not be trying to take the money from the builders and give it to the gala promoters, problem producers, and dependency farmers who seek to subsidize maladapted behavior and production.

we should be trying to make sure the builders get to keep inventing stuff and making useful things.

if that gets them more resources, great.

the populist instinct to “get that bastard” is getting ever more acute because of the bubble-based disparities. when the young cannot buy a house because inflation has made real estate absurdly expensive relative to salary and regulatory supply constraints prevent market adaptation, they get pissed. and they’re not wrong.

but they are wrong about the fix. more tax-and-subsidize sounds good, but it's like peeing your pants to stay warm on a cold evening: 3 seconds of bliss, then a long night of shivering.

hauser’s law keeps the tax hike from working, but you get lower growth, and higher deficits. that means more money gets printed which once more advantages time and assets over work.

it’s a massive win on every side to stop taxing so much, let those who use resources well keep and use resources, stop funding bad social and economic choices, balance the budget, get control of the money supply, stop the bubbles, and break the opportunity blockage the young face.

the whole cycle would be astonishingly virtuous.

yeah, there’s some short-term disruption as subsidized companies and people need to adapt.

but the fact that ripping off a band-aid hurts is hardly a reason to leave it in forever as the wound beneath it festers…