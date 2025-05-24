do AI visions know that they are AI visions?
do they think deep thoughts?
do they suffer from existential dread?
is there something we can do to help?
big questions. elusive answers.
the world is changing rapidly, my friends…
it’s OK to admit you’re a little
00100000 01100010 01110101 01101100 01101100 01110011 01101000 01101001 01110100 00100000 01110111 01100101 00100000 01101100 01101001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110010 01100101 01100001 01101100 00100000 01110111 01101111 01110010 01101100 01100100 00100001
OOPs! I mean; That's bullshit we live in the real world!
I want PUPPRAMIN!!!
I NEED puppramin!