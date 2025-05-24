bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim in Alaska's avatar
Jim in Alaska
1d

00100000 01100010 01110101 01101100 01101100 01110011 01101000 01101001 01110100 00100000 01110111 01100101 00100000 01101100 01101001 01110110 01100101 00100000 01101001 01101110 00100000 01110100 01101000 01100101 00100000 01110010 01100101 01100001 01101100 00100000 01110111 01101111 01110010 01101100 01100100 00100001

OOPs! I mean; That's bullshit we live in the real world!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by el gato malo and others
Paulette's avatar
Paulette
1dEdited

I want PUPPRAMIN!!!

I NEED puppramin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
156 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture