if you’ve ever been to see a stage mesmerist who hypnotizes people from the audience, it’s a weird experience. they have a quick set of exercises, a patter that rapidly discovers which 1-2% of the audience are near instantly susceptible to induction. the point is not to waste your time with the difficult ones, you pick out the easy ones and you go with that. it’s the same principle as the nigerian finance minister scams. the blatancy and the typos are deliberate. they exist as a screen to help clear out those who might waste your time when they figure out the scam halfway through.

the modern age of internet engagement has blown this into the stratosphere. the reach is vast, and the feedback near instant, one-to-one, and bi-directional and that last one, the bidirectionality, really changes the game. you now know exactly who and how many are reacting to you and even, in the case of social media as opposed to just click-through, HOW they are reacting to you. they’ll tell you in their own specific words. at scale, A/B testing takes seconds and AI can instantly parse the tenor of comments.

this vast manipulation payload also serves as sonar pulses to see what you hit and what came back and this makes the game very fast and rapidly hyper-optimizes both messaging and targeting. at scale, the speed with which sloppy tracer fire turns to killshots is indistinguishable from instant.

every crack and crevice into which message or medium can flow is instantly inundated and explored for the potential to be forced larger. your joy, your rage, your silence all tell the message makers what to make more of and what to abandon.

i doubt 5% of america understands the sophistication of the algorithms being used and i doubt 1% understands that to a great extent they are not even needed as the human like/hate/forward mechanism generates emergent algorithmic behaviors of devastating precision just through the simple process of people being people.

and you put that in the hands of bad people and bad things happen.

here’s some useful context about how serial killers (almost always male) would screen and choose their victims (predominantly female).

keep in mind as you watch this video that it makes little difference if the instigator or the victim is male or female. everyone can do this and everyone can be taken in.

now consider the implications of all the emotive slop and crisis and pity narrative with which we are so relentlessly barraged. “it’s not their fault! they had a tough upbringing, come from a bad place, a bad culture, mommy didn’t hold them enough,” or whatever. “let’s get emotional about it and be sure we understand that the predator is the victim here.”

this all works like a screen.

it also works like a bat signal.

consider this now somewhat notorious video featuring carmen di genio, a lawyer on the equal opportunities committee of the salerno court of appeal in italy.

during a legal conference, she stated (translated): “we cannot expect an african to know that you cannot rape a person on the beach in italy, because he probably doesn’t even know, he really doesn’t know.”

leaving aside all the obvious risks of allowing the “they didn’t know any better” or “this is common in whatever culture they grew up in” defense for one of the vilest and most damaging crimes a human may inflict upon another human, pause to consider the signaling effects of ideas like this and acquittals and leniency emerging from them.

imagine you’re a psychopath, a sociopath, a bad person with bad desires, low empathy, and no respect for the sanctity of others. when you hear this, how is it not a dinner bell? every time someone says something like this in public, how is it not an attractor for the worst sort of people?

it’s a hard truth, but an awful lot of humans are not particularly guided by any sense of objective or universal morality. they are detered by fear of consequence and reprisal.

imagine you’re a gang of would-be robbers.

you hear a politician say:

“we should not arrest them for robbing stores in gangs! that would be racist!”

if you feared consequence, you don’t anymore.

when the canadian government says “they just want your car, so leave your keys by the front door so when they break in they don’t have to come hurt you!”

the bad people just hear “free cars, no hassles.”

this sort of appeasement and submission is fertilizer.

you’d never tell area women “there’s a serial killer on the loose but he’s really the victim here and if you see him, maybe ask why he feels a need to hide behind the hockey mask and really understand how dropping you in a well and dressing up in your skin would make him feel better and how refusing to put the lotion in the basket is anti-DEI for the non-moraltypical,” but somehow that’s the whole game here.

the problem is not that there is some vast operation driving this.

it’s far more insidious than that. it’s not what has been created but rather what has been revealed.

9-15% of people exhibit high narcissism trait expression (as measured by NPI, narcissism personality inventory) and 2-3% are extreme with 0.5-1% reaching severe and diagnosable narcissistic personality disorder.

these numbers can be considerably higher in certain cultures, particularly a number of middle eastern cultures. (asians tend to score low)

narcissists are self-centered manipulators. they have low empathy and high predisposition toward other cluster B traits with 60-70% exhibiting at least one. it’s so common to see borderline personality disorder or antisocial personality disorder that they tend to all just get lumped into “malignant narcissism” and malignant narcissists tend to act badly, even brutally toward others.

where this bends badly for the internet era is that one of the common traits of such narcissism, especially the more malignant variants, it that whatever happens, whatever was done to you or by them, it was never their fault. it’s always extenuated. there’s a sob story. they are always the victim. it’s inherent. they need to justify their feelings and actions somehow and everyone tends to be the hero of their own story, the least self-aware and most self-absorbed most of all.

so this sob story is always the lede and on the internet, it rapidly sorts for the “oh poor wittle you” crowd who are drawn to and identified by narcissists like chickens mistaking foxes for being the victims of the henhouse.

and placed in such situations, foxes behave in predictable ways.

i suspect in every sphere, from dating to discourse to politics and punditry and onward to immigration we’re seeing this massive surge in malignant narcissism for exactly this reason:

it’s never been easier for narcissists to mass mail and response rate their way to instant following, influence, and attention.

then the space gets crowded because you have all the cluster B kids elbowing one another for attention and to the extent they get it, this draws both the opportunists who are going to mimic this behavior to get clicks and influence and then the true and then the unparalled pyschopaths of the internet, the AI engines themselves who, told to go and maximize engagement and, possessed of no internal or instinctual morality, just go immitate whaever is working, further honing and evolving it into patterns too sophisticated for humans to see or grasp at levels above the limbic until the message, the medium, and every other ancillary of the internet experience becomes nested narcissistic manipulation.

the ads are optimized in ways never before imaginable. the order of videos and content you see before an ad are no longer random, it’s a set of setup punches to elicit anger, sadness, love. you can’t see it or parse it, but the optimization of these images is extreme and it pops like a nautical strobe on a new moon in the response rates. i stepped in this by accident the other day by (innocently, i do not monetize my twitter account so engagement farming gets me nothing) taking what i did not realize was a hyper-optimized engagement image and asking a question about it. i had just seen the image a few times and was curious.

in restrospect, that was an obvious engagement farming setup, but at the time, i was honestly curious. (and clueless) the results were wild. (and right here, let me PLEASE ask: do not opine on which one you like better in the comments. i say this to stop an avalanche. trust me on this. you do not wanna live through that and once was plenty for me.)

6.7 million views, 7700 comments 70% of them surprisingly hostile rage and accusation. obviously, this triggers something primal in people. hell if i know what, maybe some atavistic fear of loss of childhood and connection, but i can now tell you that i know why that picture keeps circulating, over and over, on the internet. it drives people to distraction. it looks innocuous, but it’s not. that is a super-optimized piece of weapons-grade engagement bait. i would not have guessed. how many others like it are floating around having similar effect for similar reasons that are similarly invisible and opaque?

you can see the accounts that are good at it. it’s a kind of repetitive emotional response mining. i’ve started blocking them all. not somehting i want in my life.

was it deliberate? who knows? maybe. probably not. probably it was just one of 100,000 pieces of spaghetti thrown against the wall and that proved particularly sticky. but what of the next spaghetti salvo? humans and machines alike are learning about pasta to sheetrock adhesion so the next batch gets sticker and higher hit rate which makes the attention competition fiercer and in turn ups the need for optimization to survive, a memetic and manioulation evolutionarty arms race that selects for rage bait, emotive slop, victim framing, and narcissism and narcissistic trait emulation.

it does not matter if this image is or ever was sincere or if it was created by CIA to get the USAID money turned back on:

the form is the function and this is the evolved instantiation that works.

controversial content elicits a bimodal response and doubles your reach.

run the flag up the pole, see who salutes, and see who it pisses off them let both of them spread your message like omnidirectional dandelion seeds.

the fact that it winds up pitting two groups against each other may simply be incidental. or perhaps it’s not. likely, it’s a maddening mix of both and essentially impossible to discern one from the other.

woke probably never could have gone mainstream without the internet age and social media. it was the perfect bomb for this: seductive to narcissists and rooted in victim framing thus perfectly capable, like a serial killer of intellect and critical thought, to rapidly expose itself to large numbers of prospective victims and see who looks vulnerable so they can draw them in.

worse, rage at how absurd something is and the self-righteousness that comes from calling it out are no less potent spreaders of memes than even the self-righteousness of believing them. you say “what fools these people are! how evil! how awful!” and you pass it on.

this has made absurdist victim framing into the highest grade feedstock for human attention engagement in the history of our species and frankly, we’re reeling under it.

you spin your crybully yarn of “the guy who lit the girl on fire on the train is the victim of society” and you launch the two-pronged self-righteousness domino cascade of those taken in by the serial killer saying “poor wittle firebug” and of those screaming “how can anyone sympathize with a serial violent offender like that!?!” and both sides screaming at one another and calling each other stupid and evil.

it’s a sub-rational process that i doubt very much could ever have gotten so out of hand offline. offline you get feedback. you see people’s faces, their pain, their humanity. that’s all gone online. it’s just text. most human communication is non-verbal so online discourse is always semi-autistic and even sociopathic. the empathic cues are gone.

i spoke a ways back about how this is the most important graph in modern politics. i’m becoming increasingly convinced that this came to be so because of a set of emergent properties of the internet and social media and its inherent slant towards self-righteous war of all against all about who the victim here really is.

i wonder to what extend thi sis even a real fight as opposed to just narcissism and engagement maximization.

the correct sort of content activates the red on both bullseyes as vigorous spread vectors and that vigorous spread further concentrates the demographics exposed to it as bullseyes to be targeted by the next round of content which, in order to compete for attention, becomes ever more optimized to this single purpose.

self-guided, emergent railroad tracks to hell.

i’m not sure i know the answer, but an interesting thought experiment is this:

is any of this occurring in places where social media is not in widespread and constant use?

i struggle to think of one. (maybe japan, but their culture is so idiosyncratic as to be difficult to extrapolate from)

but the trend here has not been friendly.

it seems every new political push is “these implausible people are the victim.”

it’s the trend in everything.

the problem is that “polarization as purpose” is the winning hand in the war for reach. it gets both sides to do your work for it.

and when it works, you get more of it.

and then to keep working, you need more potent variants to stand out above the noise.

oddly, this arms race of awfulness and predatory emotive weaponization that makes the whole system so intolerable and moray eel vicious is also probably the path out because it passes a point of maximum efficacy and reaches a point of “uncanny valley” where what we’re being asked to accept as sob story becomes so ridiculous as to present first as pastiche and rapidly as self-indictment.

you’re going to see a deluge of this in coming days and weeks as the groups that are having their “free stuff in america” funding shut off begin to play the victim card whose credit limits they have so clearly exceeded.

it has already begun, but the outcomes are not what the crybully cohorts have come to expect. they are, instead, getting clowned, ratioed, ridiculed, and generally overwhelmed. antiboidies have been generated. one can sense an immune system manifesting.

the potency of the emotive slop sympathy engine is over.

(ratio, response ratio, and an utter clowing in the comments. the golden age of staking these victimhood vampires has begun)

this kind of inversion no longer flies. “oh, programs were cut, no one knows what effect that has!” well, did anyone have any idea what effect the programs were having? did they even work? were they making it worse? was it all being stolen or subverted? why it the victim the one who grabbed taxpayer money by force and used it to unaccounted ends halfway around the world instead of the taxpayer who got milked for it like their name was “bessie the cow?”

the level of projection and persecution fantasy can get pretty thick.

the new internet meme of “somalia is really wonderful and we’re the best/love it here/are going back” is just the next set of bidirectional ragebait of polarization as purpose.

and as devon shows us, the best way to diffuse all of it is, as ever, humor.

and, of course, those most in need of laughter are nearly always those least receptive to it.

but, of course, this can be quite funny in its own right.

i also suspect it’s taking a lot of the fun out of the internet for many of those who have for so long so successfully used it to cultivate this weird sense of superiority through victimhood.

their fuming anger daily grows more palpable.

and this is breaking the narcissists among them and inducing a wide scale sort of involuntary “tattling on themselves” reflex that will only serve to more rapidly erode the sympathy upon which this gang has so long preyed.

the rage at “victim escape” itself is incredibly telling and provides a near perfect heuristic for identifying narcissism.

and when people like “the daily beast” columnist wajahat ali tell us all who they are, we’d to well to believe them.

bumpy times ahead, but the path here is clear. the internet breaks when endless claims to aggrieved status and victimhood beget any mix of sympathy or rage. those emotions buy into the frame that spreads the seed. ridicule is cluster B herbicide provoking the weeds to both reveal themselves and their nature and remove themselves as the game stops being fun or profitable. and as ever, the words of the master may guide us here: