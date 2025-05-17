discussions on SALT are getting spicy and seem to be a key focus for a number of swamp donkeys and gormless opposition party stalwarts alike. but, as is so often the case, the framing of the debate itself has become deeply disingenuous, more an exercise is self-serving subsidy sucking and classic “where you stand depends upon where you sit” politics as usual.

pull up a saucer of milk and join the latest edition of gatonomics™ where economics meets politics in an effort to shovel back the tide of clownworld thinking.

here’s the issue as framed by its proponents:

what mike and many others like him are saying is “raise the SALT cap.” what it means is this:

SALT stands for “state and local tax.” such a deduction allows a tax filer to deduct taxes they pay to their home state and county from their federal tax filings. this includes state income tax, property tax, sales tax, etc (though you have to choose sales tax or income tax as a deductible, you cannot do both)

the SALT tax deduction is an explicit advantaging of high tax states and residents over low tax states and residents.

it allows places like california and new york to shield their own tax farm livestock from federal taxation by making it deductible. it is functionally a subsidy for the state level tax and spend behavior of profligate and grabby states paid for by the states who tax less.

the current limit is $10,000 per filing. the proposal is to raise that to $30k, perhaps even $62k/$124k for single/joint if the so called “SALT caucus” gets its way. note that this is not “income” it’s “actual tax paid” and in a country where median income is $81k/household, not many people are getting anywhere near this.

some, like chuckles schumer, want to see the cap eliminated entirely so you can deduct infinite local and state amounts.

notwithstanding all the hostage puppy posturing of folks like mike about teachers, nurses, and first responders, this is not about firemen and those with blue in their collars. people like that do not pay six figures in taxes. they don’t pay $30k in state taxes. to pay that, you’re likely earning $300k.

to pay $62k in SALT eligible tax, you’re in the 1% of households. to pay $124k, you’re the top half or perhaps quarter of 1% of households.

this is not for ambulance drivers, it’s for the wellest of well-heeled and bestest of best connected.

like basically all US politics, this gets put forward as a “benefit to the middle class” but also like basically all of US politics, it’s just empty words.

those trying to cast this as some sort of "middle class tax relief" are simply lying. until you hit about the 80th percentile, SALT cap is basically irrelevant to you and it’s not until the 90th you see much of anything real.

the real game is at the very high end, the taxpayers the high tax states lean on hardest and are most desperate to keep from fleeing to low tax states.

places like NY and CA derive in the neighborhood of half their income tax from their top 1% of payers.

lose any meaningful number of those and you’re cooked. the structural budget hole it blows is unfixable.

ask groovy gavin about that one.

this is life or death stuff for them.

“it’s full of red”

that's the real issue here. it's CA and NY trying to keep the next elon musk or joe rogan or hedge fund or crypto bro from moving to florida or texas by rigging the tax system in a manner that helps them avoid the consequences of their choices.

these policies reduce federal tax receipts for those taxed hardest by their states, people those states who tax hardest are desperately trying to keep in the fold.

but someone is going to pay for this somewhere and based on the emerging porkulous project DBA “the ways and means committee” and despite claims of “big, beautiful bills” bandied about. the word “austerity” would be difficult to speak in with a straight face in the halls of congress just now.

i’m all for tax cuts and for spending cuts, but upping SALT caps is NOT the way to do it. that just pushes tax increases at the state and local level.

it’s frankly fairly ridiculous that any of this is deductible at all. step back and look at it from a first principles position:

what is the a priori good reason to allow people to deduct taxes paid to states and localities from their federal tax?

why should someone who pays 13% to profligate california pay less to the feds than someone who pays 0% to texas who is running a fiscal surplus?

why should california be sheltered from the migration effects of its fiscal policy and what possible ethical or economic basis is there to shift those costs to the folks who fled to austin and dallas?

if you subsidize something, you get more of it.

do we seriously want to subsidize high tax states?

why and to what end?

this nonsense will probably pass because “bipartisan” and because the high tax states are so good at presenting the issue in fallacious framing, but frankly, trump should veto it.

this is SALT in the gas tank of the engine of progress.