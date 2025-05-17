bad cattitude

SCA
12h

Nothing should be deductible. There should be no tax-exempt organizations.

But there will never be anyone running for office with the guts to say that and it will take a long hard quest to find any citizen who will agree with that.

Jesse Swinderman
12h

The reason it helps firefighters and teachers, and everyone like that, is because states and counties like mine, in Illinois, can just mercilessly raise property taxes to cover all their inefficient spending and underfunded pensions for all the above mentioned groups if the SALT deduction is high. I’m paying $7600 now in property taxes on a $260,000 house. The same house 45 minutes east of me in Indiana would cost $1600 a year in property taxes if that maybe. I’m pretty sure they have roads and teachers and ambulances and firefighters in Indiana. They must just be working magic over there. Just think if you could invest that differential for your retirement or spend it in your community or take an extra vacation a year or any number of things-instead we are funding schools that can’t even perform at the most basic of levels of achievement and we’re funding six and seven figure pensions for people that have paid a fraction of the lifetime payout into the system. They must have high SALT, lest they get peppered for bad state governance.

