bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
5h

Yes. You can always tell who has never built anything by how casually they speak about destroying things

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Isidore’s Brain's avatar
Isidore’s Brain
4h

Whenever I think of this lunatic ideology and how it’s gripped our country, I think of Michael Nayna’s Evergreen College documentary series. Mass temper tantrum by people who seek to destroy because they can’t build.

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