among the pantheon of the stupidest ideas to ever durably plague humanity few can outshine the marxist labor theory of value. it lingers among us like economic herpes, unremovable, always waiting for some sort of compromised or suppressed immune system in which it can flourish into sores. one might even argue that this is WHY marxists are so keen to remove all actual comprehension from education and society - it’s precisely to suppress the ability to see this claptrap for what it is and to enable them to erect the regimes of preferencing that place “party over talent” that render trying to behave in high-trust meritocratic fashion ineffective.

i fear it has once more found a fecund host in the millennials and gen Z who have been cultivated to accept both the “you are oppressed and cannot get ahead without the state/there is no dream for you” narratives and the “everyone gets a trophy day/you tried” fake prize world in which they were weaned. this is an ethos designed to appeal to the worst and to stir them into rising up and breaking that which could actually elevate them. it’s the embodiment of “everyone gets a trophy” for economies.

“i tried (sorta) now give me my needs”

this is always popular when you can generate an elite surplus of over educated, under skilled math failers who think that all 50% of them can be upper 5%.

the venn intersect of entitled and envious is a cauldron of discontent.

so let’s talk about labor theory of value.

basic precepts:

“A use value, or useful article, therefore, has value only because human labour in the abstract has been embodied or materialised in it.”

“The quantity of labour, however, is measured by its duration, and labour time in its turn finds its standard in weeks, days, and hours.”

“The labour time socially necessary is that required to produce an article under the normal conditions of production, and with the average degree of skill and intensity prevalent at the time.”

they call this “socially required time” and it’s a desperately dangerous inversion of the engine that makes capitalism run. it turns labor into a good and a unit of value as opposed to an input and it winds up casting progress, automation, industrialization, and productivity gains as “harm to workers.”

it sets up systems to maximize employment instead of production and hamstrings ideas like schumpeter’s “creative destruction” because, when people innovate and start finding ways to make more with less, especially with less labor, the marxists and collectivists howl “nooooooo!” and want to keep the labor inputs of goods high or else people will lose their jobs.

this is obviously antithetical to progress and flourishing. it prevents goods and services from becoming easier to make and more affordable. it’s the myopic, one sided economic weapon of mass destruction that breaks the price mechanism and thereby breaks everything else. price is the signal that, in pareto efficient systems, drives allocation of resources. fundamentally break it, and the whole economy becomes GIGO. nothing can work. it’s literally impossible and the lifetime batting average of 0.000 for marxism bringing about worker’s utopias stands irrefutable testament to this.

they collectivize, then they destroy. they pick some moment in time and say “OK, it should be like this” and then make the present the enemy of the future. even when they seek to “modernize” all they wind up doing is ossifying in static state because “progress will reduce jobs.” communism is not a means of production, it’s a jobs program used to buy the loyalty of the low function. it’s basically “what if every business were the TSA?”

we seem to be running through another round of this as the latest crop of populist pandering mansion owner apparatchiks trot out the same tired nonsense of “we need to take what’s theirs!” (video here)

it’s easy to laugh at this as a distant transmission from “planet never gonna happen” but 1. many crazier things have and 2. i suspect this is that price anchor overpriced wine bottle on the list to make the others look affordable. it’s the edge cover for policies like this: (video here)

and this is just stupid. all technology does this. replacing manual labor however “socially required” the time it takes may be will always cause some jobs to be lost. that is literally the point. that’s the only way to become rich.

shoes used to cost nearly 50 hours of wages to buy. now it’s 4 (and you can buy them for far less if you want to). beef used to be a food so expensive most could not afford it. now ground beef is 15 minutes of median US labor per pound.

you seriously want to go back to cobblers and farming and slaughtering cattle by hand?

excel was supposed to put accountants out of business. instead, it made them thrive. “computer” used to be a job description, now it’s an appliance and every single one of those jobs is gone or changed. no lasting unemployment was caused.

97% of humanity used to work in agriculture. it’s now maybe 2% in the developed world and food is cheaper and more plentiful. again, never caused mass uneployment.

and neither will AI. it’s just another productivity tool it’s just that new guilds are threatened so they squawk like the old ones in the same nonsense of “i’d like everything to be efficient except for what i make.” lawyers, doctors, managers, they are coming in for some disruption. nothing wrong with that. it will reduce costs, make goods and services more affordable, all the excess buying power will crave new goods and services, and new markets will form to serve the new demand.

just like it always has.

unless, of course, we do something stupid like “try to plan the economy to some complexion of jobs that some top-down-ocract thinks is “correct””

consider this idea:



"if we allow farmers to have tractors, it will eliminate 90% of all farm jobs! the government must take over all agriculture and ensure that productivity does not increase!"



because that's exactly what they are doing again, mistaking labor for the product and not the input, mistaking productivity for a social ill.



it's just wild what grasping, avaricious luddites these people are.



collectivism, socialism, and communism - all of it: it can exist in a free market economy. you want a commune? get together and build one. you want a collective farm? build it! you want a worker owned factory? build it! seriously, what’s stopping you?

what’s stopping them is that pesky 5 letter word: build.

these people are not builders, they’re brigands.

“seize the means of production!”

never build. seize.

and that really tells you everything, doesn’t it?

seriously, you could starve these people by hiding their ration tickets under their work boots.

anyone who is anti-productivity is anti-human.

the slogans are as false as the problems they purport to solve.

collectivists are always the same: thieves masquerading as benefactors.