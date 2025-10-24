the self-fulfilling prophecy is one of the more interesting human ideas and many times one of the most accurate.

it’s timeless.

the greek myths were rife with people fulfilling horrible auguries by seeking to avoid them. the matrix lady tells you “don’t worry about the vase,” so you knock it over. your fear of failure makes you fail. your suspicion that everyone is a jerk means you spend all day meeting jerks who might have been your friends had your inclination and mood been different.

belief begets reality and often as not that thing we think we gird ourselves against is brought forth by our very focus upon it as we fashion the despised stone into the cornerstone of that which anchors us.

and sometimes, this is deliberate.

“what’s really going to butter your noodle later is whether there would have been any fascism to worry about if you had not worried about it in the first place.”

sometimes this fact may be cultured and cultivated into a level of social organization, even into a weapon of societal dissolution.

reflexivity is part and parcel to marxist activism. you provoke your enemy into responding and then make the story about their response.

any elder sibling will be instantly familiar with this paradigm. your little brother pokes, prods, provokes, and pesters and when you hit him back, he erupts in wailing to mom and plays to the audience that is not there.

this is the praxis of the modern marxist activist. they ram ICE vehicles and make the response about the officers “attacking innocent americans.”

they flood the schools with gender activists seeking to impose absurdist ideologies on unsususpecting children then scream “fascism! trust the experts! free speech!” when parents object or want some say in the matter.

they flood the country with low-trust immigrants getting buckets full of free stuff and then claim you are racist or islamophobic for not wanting to pay for it or to have your voting rights adulterated by counting them in the census or giving them outright suffrage because “voter ID is racist.”

they accuse you of hating and disrespecting their institutions as they parade bare-breasted trans-women on the white house lawn at easter.

it’s exquisitely calculated to cause outrage because it’s a perfect fork:

either you accept this cultural subjugation or your pushback against it becomes the story of how racist, sexist, classist, and whateverphobic you are.

it’s all “provoke then scream bloody murder as if response to provocation is genocide.”

this is an easy ethos to sell to your own side: you simply tell them that they are the side of good and light, that all these outlandish outrages and exceptional prerogatives are their just rights and that anyone who opposes them is an intolerant fascist troglodyte that must be opposed at all costs.

and the worse they act, the more you have them.

they come to see being the little brother playing puncher in “punch no punchbacks” as the base state of justice and any return knuckles from the elder sibling as direst oppression and most heinous injustice and they need you to keep them in a position to squall about it until they get a cookie.

it’s just this meme played over and over and over.

you can wrap it up 100 ways, but the chorus is always the same:

“i don’t like you = hitler”

“opposing me = hitler”

“we’re the good guys, you’re the bad, and that is all.”

from this flows the infinite justification of outrages and personal fiat.

they pre-bunk the idea that opposing these ideas is inherently hitlerite and place it everywhere so that when the little brats they spawned exercise what they believe to be their inalienable right to punch you, all punchback is seen as the predicted fascism. “aha,” they say. “my tribe was right about you and your evil ways! i knew it!” which then, of course, justifies further punching and outrage.

lather, rinse, repeat.

it’s marxist agitation 101.

the intent is to gather support and sympathy while always keeping the other side on the back foot and othering them as villains.

but reflexivity is a funny thing and that pandora’s box does not work the way those opening it generally wish.

nosirree, it does not.

this general sense of disorder and attack, the crime spikes from failing to prosecute or prosecuting selectively, the obviously corrupt politics, the ideological and even physical attacks on children, the cultural overturn and abnegation, the civilizational wreckage and demoralization, the staggering ostentatious falsity of it all, they have effects.

the response of high-trust, high-function, high-agency people to this dissolution is to restore order. and if speaking about this nicely does not work, at a certain point, you push the “men who just wanted to be left alone” over the line into being “the men who will efface you from this earth to protect that which they cherish.”

it does not come out of nowhere. it is provoked, it is summoned. you break a nation’s insitutions, call it evil and degraded, flood it with people incompatible with its high-trust ethos, and eventually, it WILL respond. the very nationalism of which you accused it while seeking to cast it as the black hat comes to be because of your attacks on national identity and family and culture. the reaction is to become reactionary.

this is stochastic hitler: the creation of the foe you were told to fear from the very things you did to oppose his prophesied rise.

the demon you demonize others as being is made immanent by the very act of your demonization.

the so often poignant and pithy devon puts it perfectly:

and so welcome to the bed you made.

it did not and does not need to be this way, but this is the way that it’s going. to expect the world’s highest agency humans to allow themselves to be captured and colonized by a bunch of marginality-worshiping malcontents is not and never was in the cards.

perspectives change. i have felt this deeply in myself. and i do not like it. but i like the alternative even less. “dr insenitive jerk” encapsulates this aptly:

During the Weimer republic, entire cities were getting taken over by commies propped up by the Soviet Union; it was CHAZ on steroids. And Berlin was their version of San Francisco: frolicking, gibbering degeneracy, which, of course, as always, involved children; it was DQSH on steroids. And yet, I can clearly recall my seething suspicion of all law enforcement, as recently as 2015. We had all seen asset forfeiture abuses, the FBI crime lab scandal, Kopbusters, Ruby Ridge, Aaron Swartz, and all the rest. I was so suspicious, I even set up a cloud video-streaming app on my phone so that I could record police actions and stream it immediately to the cloud in case they took my phone and crushed it. Whereas today, when I see a troop of jack boots marching in to crush some heads, I think, “Good. Better late than never.” I cannot tell you what a shocking and profound change this is for me. But alas, this is the natural, unstoppable, reaction to the appalling hooligan-level disorder of the Biden administration… a regime evidently being paid to wreck our nation.

this is upsetting in the extreme, but where is the lie?

i find this transformation to mirror my own.

past a point, i am all out of tolerance and ready to protect the high-trust civilization i cherish. me. gato who went to 10 burning mans and used to promote raves and was a libertine among libertines, distrustful of authority and more so of police. it’s a wild time.

but when you see what the “other authoritarians” plan, past a point, there is no live and let live. this is the horns of the dilemma upon which the marxists hang the societies they infest:

in order to stop your society from becoming them, you must yourself become what you hate.

you must rise to defend the social contract from those who would eliminate it and doing this is a state of war.

and this war has sides.

the useful idiot class does not get this, they think they are the for real super-duper bad guy fighters and believe the tales told to them about the fascists they have been trained to see in every shadow of resistance to conquest, but those leading the push know exactly how this works.

they tell these stories to their tribe to give them the justification by fear needed to get them to do the things they otherwise would not. those under attack get different licenses. it seems like self-defense.

and once the fight starts in earnest, the whole thing becomes a tit-for-tat hall of mirrors and no one can tell who really started what.

this constitutes the very “reflexivity” that formed the basis of the soros trading strategy and at which george is an uncontested and perhaps unequaled master. the man is an evil genius, but he’s still a genius.

the lawfare, the astro-turf social movements with US taxpayer dollars laundered through USAID, the DA’s that legalize crime and enable recidivism, it’s all the provocation to generate the response so the response may be vilified and fashioned into all-inclusive society scale circular firing squads.

you run amok like the communists in germany, cause disorder, cause reaction, then you blame the other side as though cracking down on this is the end of democracy. they fight back and prove they were the bad guys you were told to expect, so you fight back, so they fight back, on and on to uncomprehending annihilation.

it’s as predictable as it is dishonest and self-deluding

you kick off this fight and at same time, you pre-bunk with the meme that “fascism is coming.”

but the very things people do to try to stop it just make it come faster.

it’s a reflexivity cycle of self-fulfilling prophesy:

the more you get the marxist left riled up about “fascism” and the further out of line you can get them to step, the more authoritarian and nationalistic must and will be the response to stop it.

and when that response comes, the marxists are all pre-loaded to respond with greater provocation.

these are the greased rails to civilizational war.

and this jar will be shaken until the bugs within go mad and well and truly fight.

the dergangement is reaching a point of mutual incomprehension and seeming lunacy.

half of twitter has spent the week describing donation-funded white house rennovations to finally add a long-needed large event space to our seat of the executive as dictatorial domination. meanwhile the right is obsessed about a tattoo on a minor politician from maine. it’s just bizarre that we have landed here, a sort of unrecognizable phantasmagoric pastiche of a society and a political debate.

it’s all a hideous fever dream inflamed on both sides past stupidity and into self-harm.

we the people are not well and are about to well and truly forked if we do not get our collective heads out of our collective posteriors.

and it’s fascinating when juxtaposed against the calm, direct pragmatism of others.

meet sanae takaichi, the new prime minister of japan.

hers is a simple message of cultural preservation:

we have imported people to stem our population decline. this is not going well. we’re going to send them home. these “refugeees” are fake. no one gets to not follow the law. we do not care what your cultural norm is. that is not an excuse here.

is that really such an outlandish ask?

it would seem so to hear many in the west opine.

they want to up the pressure, increase the provocation already eliciting the reaction cascade. they think they can hold it back by banning political parties or manipulating them from power, with police-state arrests for memes, and lawfare arrests of leaders on trumped up charges to render them ineligible to run.

they would be better off to just allow someone like sanae to talk sense and send people home.

but they seem determined to do the other thing.

what they do not seem to realize is this:

trump is the soft option, the peaceful solution to defuse this and lower the pressure.

stop him and you’ll get to meet the guys who really will put you up against the wall and shoot you.

it’s a sort of “power in = power out” equation. force begets equal (or surpassing) opposite force.

i do not want to see “the american bukele” and (at least to hear them speak) neither does the left.

but this is what they are summoning.

that is where the reflexive energy from all this lawless, low-trust, low-order pushing leads.

shut off all other avenues and eventually the tiger you have cornered comes out doing tiger things.

and that is not an outcome the tiger teaser survives.

90% of the fight going on right now is a fight of the mind, a war for perception.

all this “ICE is destroying america” is a war for perception.

the rank politicization of everything is a war for perception.

and it can be broken by simply breaking the frame, recognizing that this need not be a radical time and just realizing that “returning to how we did stuff in the 90s” is not the fourth fricking reich or the end of history or democracy.

the radical and needless excursion has been 2008-now.

so we reset to a base state that worked: the centrist 80’s and 90’s.

we just need a bit of perspective.

this is not some untold horror.

there is a bit of an ugly shoveling out of the stables from all the crap piled in them over the last 17 years or so.

but it’s not some cataclysm.

and refusing to understand that is a dangerous self-delusion.

and the path to war.

i’m probably whispering into a hurricane, but i really do hope this message somehow reaches common consciousness.

the facts of this matter are actually pretty clear if one simply stops to see them.

we can take a breath and stop getting riled into this or we can fulfill the prophecy laid out by those who wish us ill.

choose well.