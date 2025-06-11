gatopal™ JD raises an interesting point:

but i think this is only the first part of the question because it refers only to the first act of the play.

let’s ask some more questions:

why is so much of the modern left constantly in alliance with the worst possible people and trends? why do they champion only anti-social anti-heros? why do they attack virtue, resilience, and any sort of rugged individualism? why do they seek to break any sort of successful structure, high trust system, cultural or individual confidence, exceptionalism and function?

it’s a playbook.

they do it because they need to.

and nothing about this strategy has changed since 1919.

read these rules.

you’ll see they are all in effect today.

demonize religion, cultivate sex and sexual obsession, and destroy ruggedness and independence.

get control of media, take the view off government by focusing on “sexy books” etc.

divide the people by constantly harping on controversial matters.

destroy the people’s faith in natural leaders and the possibility of resistance.

preach democracy but seize power ruthlessly.

(btw, indivisible, the organizer behind this week's no kings protest, received $7 million from george soros.)

destroy government finances and credit

by specious argument, break down the idea of honesty, trust, and moral virtue.

and, of course, cause the registration of all firearms…

yeah…

are you seeing it yet?

only in the first phase is marxist-leftism about lawlessness.

that's the precursor to set up the conquest.

it's ultimately authoritarian subjugation by boot and bayonet.

the disruption serves to destroy your culture and set the stage for the demand for another one, a strongman to step in and make the streets safe and put food on the table and stop the chaos.

the goal is destruction. they want wreckage and dissolution, amorality and failure.

they want fear and dependence. that’s the only soil in which such an odious weed of tyranny can take root.

this is why marxist revolutions always commence by wrecking everything high function about the societies they seek to subsume.

they seem like the enemy of success and sanity, of flourishing and fecundity because they are.

they can only win by wiping such things out, destroying them utterly.

they need to create a situation bad enough that their own awful offering looks good by comparison.

no one in a functioning society will accept such depredations, but desperate, starving, scared people will.

so you start by creating desperate, starving, scared people.

then you keep them that way and enjoy your life of privilege lording over them.

you appeal to fairness.

only later will the people learn about how “some fairness is more equal than others.”

the goal is to make us think we are fighting many things on many fronts and that this makes the problem intractable.

this is the big lie.

it’s all one thing, all of a piece.

and the kryptonite for this movement is rugged resiliency.

get past the fear.

stop accepting their semantic traps.

call things by their names.

take a stand.

rise.

nothing about this need be hard or radical, merely brave and honest.

this is about not being afraid of their epithets and absurd framings and cancel culture and just plain standing up and saying “get the hell away from me you abject wrecker. all you sell are lies.”

there is no shame in being free, in flourishing, in speaking truth to power and to one another.

there is no shame in wanting these things.

success is what the marxists fear, so become successful.

freedom is what the marxists fear, so become free.

speech, agency, independence, liberty, trust: these are the anchors of thriving societies and happy humans.

this is why communists war against them.

their ideology is fundamentally anti-human.

and this is why there can be no accommodation with their ideas.

thus endeth the lesson.

i hope you’re paying attention.

there will be a test.