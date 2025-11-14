everyone seems up in arms about housing of late and the ratio of vitriol to sense is getting to covidian levels. zoomers and boomers are yelling at one another and both seem to be making up some of their facts.

at the risk of trying to inject some facts into the current food fight DBA “the housing discussion” let’s look at some data.

the last 4 years have seen a big spike in housing unaffordability.

but many of the claims this is being used to support are just plain fantasy.

consider:

note: this house is a 3500 sq ft house in the mesta park neighborhood of oklahoma city whose original residents were quite wealthy. it is now valued at over $1 million.

this is simply not true and never was. it’s just sentimental revisionism. the home pictured is NOTHING like an average new home in the 1950’s.

the house above is nearly four times that size.

the average new home in 1955 was 983 square feet. that’s the size of most new 1 br apartments. it had one bathroom, no dishwasher, no garbage disposal, and no AC. 40-50% of people owned a washing machine. only 10% had a dryer.

and keep in mind that’s the average. many were considerably smaller.

a typical home today is nearly 3 times that size.

small starter homes were the answer to demand.

in fact, the 50’s saw a meaningful drop in home size vs the 30’s and 40’s (close to 20%)

what that was was the housing boom for starter homes for baby boomer families. they needed places to live and to meet demand, home size dropped to keep them affordable.

the “housing development suburb” was being born with massive numbers of smallish bungalow-style dwellings.

the “tiny home” idea today seems unable to get traction. many places forbid them with zoning. and zoomers raised in big houses do not want to live in small ones.

but they work. it’s a great solution.

you can see the massive spike in home ownership rates.

prior to the late 1940’s, less than half of americans owned their home.

it rose to nearly 2/3 by 1980 and remains there today. (source) (annotations mine)

today, even after the recent drop, we’re at 65%. it’s higher than the 1990’s were. in 1950 that number was 53%, a full 12 points lower. current ownership rates were not reached until the 1970’s.

63-66% has been the 45 year range with one upside excursion during the ill conceievd sub-prime bubble where federal loan guarantees and ZIRP put a bunch of people who had no business owning a home into homes. that, of course, ended in tears and financial ruin.

that is not to say that homes are affordable right now, they aren’t. but it’s also not the sort of trend many think it is.

this seems a common take and this chart seems widely used to make this point. (so too is the raging anger in ignorance. arguing with the current crop of housing populists right now is like arguing with the mask zealots in 2021)

this is a classic “midwit take” that uses data but ignores the full system. superficially, “home price/income” seems like a sound metric, but it’s not. it ignores the cost of capital which is a HUGE salient and drives the other two to the point of inverting the figures.

the goldman sachs index is actually correct:

up until 2021, US houses were among the most affordable they have ever been.

what changed is interest rates.

and that matters. a lot.

consider:

this is a classic 30 year 20% down loan. the rates for the first are the current rates.

the rates for the second are 2.5%.

see the wild difference?

buy a $400k home and you’ll pay out $714k to pay off 6.3% over 30.

you only pay out $711k over 30 to pay off a $625k home at 2.5%.

to claim that does not affect “affordability” is just plain ignorant.

the one issue is that the $625k requires $130k down and not $80k, and that can make life harder for first-time buyers, but there are also lots of loans with less than 20% down. this can also be handled with price. you reach break even on overall cost in at about $580k.

but the simple fact is this:

current housing unaffordability has really only existed for about 3 years.

prior to that, houses were highly affordable.

rates spiked and prices have failed to drop to compensate, likely because so many people are pinned in their homes by a low mortgage, and if they moved would need to refi a rate in the 2’s to a rate in the 6’s and that would mean a massive downgrade in house.

you could fix some of this with “portable mortgages” where you can take your loan with you to a new house, in essence just swapping out the collateral. banks will charge more for those though. they’re inherently longer-duration paper.

but it does not mean people want to move.

distance work has allowed people to handle staying put. you don’t have to move to take a new job.

that’s been a profound driver to suppress demand of homes on the market.

and somehting will have to give; it always does.

and supply is the best answer. this will require better zoning , easier construction, smaller size etc.

we used to know how to do this. they build the empire state building with far less automation and materials science than we have now in 13 months. it would be 3-5 years now. you’d spend 2 just in permitting.

they used to build whole subdivisions of bungalows in california in nothing flat.

and now you damn near cannot build there at all.

and this the reason we’re so slow to adjust to this issue; it’s where the problem needs to be fixed.

1950’s america would have made short work of building new homes to meet demand.

today, it’s too moribund to do so.

and that’s a legit reason for the young to be pissed.

they just all seem to be pissed about the wrong things and making pity party comparisons to a world that never was.

and this is unproductive, even self-sabotaging.

show this person a 600 square-foot one-bath house and they’ll turn up their nose and go buy another $11 latte in which to drown their sorrows.

there is a legit issue for first-time home buyers right now, but subsidy cannot fix it. it will make it worse.

economics in one lesson: