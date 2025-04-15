tax day always leads to a sort of simple question
and let’s face it, the scams are legion
and it never seems to get any better
or to have the desired effects
(honestly, it can seem like it’s usually the opposite.)
history warns us about this
but, alas, it seems we do not listen
and the same things happen
for the same bad reasons
and we wind up here
resistance may seem futile
but that does not mean you shouldn’t engage in any…
Stool sample.
Why not.
My contribution:
https://rumble.com/v6s50ad-donny.html
Today we are all Donny.