tax day always leads to a sort of simple question

and let’s face it, the scams are legion

and it never seems to get any better

or to have the desired effects

(honestly, it can seem like it’s usually the opposite.)

history warns us about this

but, alas, it seems we do not listen

and the same things happen

for the same bad reasons

and we wind up here

resistance may seem futile

but that does not mean you shouldn’t engage in any…