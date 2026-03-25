bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Dr Linda's avatar
Dr Linda
6h

“the entire american political class has become a vicious, self-serving parasite.”

YES!!!

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VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
6h

Gut-wrenchingly honest commentary, Gato....and sadly, I think it will be even worse than what you are predicting.

The last desperate gasp to hold on to their power will push the Corrupticrats to "round up and remove" from society anyone they perceive as a threat, and when one is paranoid, everyone seems to be an enemy.

We saw it during C0v1d - the "othering" of anyone who questioned the narrative. I believe it will happen again, on steroids, and so many people will stand by and cheer it on, until that day when they too are declared to be "subversive" and the lights will finally come on, but, at that point, it will be far too late!

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