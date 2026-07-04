bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Teresa Thibodeaux's avatar
Teresa Thibodeaux
1d

I came for the cats. I stayed for the writing.

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3 replies by el gato malo and others
Charles weaver's avatar
Charles weaver
1d

Excellent article! You put into words what I believe but feel frustrated when I try to communicate to others.

What a good speech to start a campaign for office. You have my vote

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