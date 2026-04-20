bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
12hEdited

By far, the greatest danger of AI is that people conclude too early that they understand it (good and bad). This is just one case

I can't believe Elon has fallen for this. He has to be one of the best "thought experiment" guys in the world.

We've already tried this. Go look at the inner cities and tell me how that worked out. Universal High Income sounds too basic so he wraps shit with a pretty bow and calls it a gift

Forget all the hard as frozen iron economic arguments and just start asking the most basic of questions.

"If everyone is gonna get a universal basic income, what is the point of getting good grades?"

What kind of future would that look like?

We just exited a global pandemic engineered and mishandled by governments that then tried to force an experimental, cancer-linked injection into people’s arms under threat of losing their jobs and basic freedoms.

The covid stimulus checks were a test run for universal income. How'd that work out.

During that very same period, the unelected globalists at the World Economic Forum aggressively pushed for the very same thing Elon is… Universal Basic Income.

Now he's suggesting we simply swap “Basic” for “High.” A bigger carrot on the same stick doesn’t make the trap any less dangerous.

Because once your food money comes from the same hand that makes the rules, the deal gets simple:

A handout from the state can be given today and weaponized or withdrawn tomorrow, depending on who holds power.

go along, stay quiet, and the fridge stays full. Step out of line, argue too much, or refuse to play the game - and suddenly the payments stop, the cupboards get empty, and you’re learning the hard way what “comply or starve” actually feels like

No one wants to grind themselves into exhaustion. But work is not just about survival - it is one of the core sources of human dignity, purpose, and self-worth.

When people build, create, solve problems, and provide value to others through their labor and ingenuity, they gain a profound sense of meaning. Work disciplines the mind, builds character, fosters resilience, and gives life structure and direction. It turns idle potential into real achievement and connects individuals to something larger than themselves.

Trading that away for a government check... no matter how “high”.... is a losing bargain.

History offers ZERO examples of large-scale Universal High Income or Basic Income experiments that did not erode freedom and concentrate power in the hands of the state. Instead of liberating humanity from AI-driven disruption, this path risks creating a dependent, purposeless underclass ruled by bureaucratic tyranny.

True progress means using AI to augment human potential - not to replace the very things that make us human: effort, creativity, responsibility, and earned reward.

When jobs are optional; you are optional. Period.

But here i am repeating most of gatos points.

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Jim Olson's avatar
Jim Olson
12h

An entire semester of Economics 101 crammed into one article.

Amazing!

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