a society is a people arranged around values, mores, ethics, and norms.

some societies are high function, high trust, high freedom. they allow human flourishing and human safety. they build the modern world and just about all the useful things and innovations in it.

some societies are low trust, nasty, brutish, and oppressive. they organize not around the protection of the individual but the suppression of them. government is the biggest gang and imposes some order on who gets to plunder whom and force things upon them. in general, they do not innovate, produce little. and fail to flourish.

these visions are not compatible.

there is no compromise possible.

when put into the same territory, these two divergent ways of life will fight and one will win. there is no “medium trust” society. there is no “split the baby on liberty” or “right not to be offended.” that’s tyranny and there’s just no diluting this fact. as charlie munger famously quipped: “when you mix raisins and turds, you get turds.”

the tests of history are stern and unforgiving.

they are also often not the tests one thinks they will be. “better” or “more moral” or “more flourishing” really matter a lot less than you think when you’re fighting in your own streets for your own culture.

it comes down to commitment, to belief in your way of life and its rightness and its worthiness of being fought for.

it comes down to your willingness to organize and to fight.

this is why demoralization is so damaging. it’s the suppression of the societal immune system.

a society that comes to hate itself cannot long survive.

a society that cannot or will not protect its way of life will fail when faced with other ways of life seeking to dominate it.

if they are committed and you are not, being better and smarter and having more stuff does not matter. you’ll get eaten. it’s the law of the jungle. nothing can change that fact.

it’s the ultimate test of societal fitness: defend your way of life or lose it.

and most of the west is losing.

what happens when even saying “i’d like my way of life to persist where i live” becomes vilified as “hate” and actually criminalized?

how do you even land there?

how does this get imprinted into the code and practice of law?

perhaps by taking over police forces and court systems.

sort of like this.

this is the 4th largest police force in the UK:

It has emerged that West Yorkshire Police permits Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) candidates to submit job applications all year round, but White people must wait for specific recruitment drives, sparking accusations of positive discrimination.

An internal whistleblower told the U.K. newspaper that Black and Asian applicants are labeled as “gold” category candidates and are encouraged to apply at any time. White candidates from Britain, Ireland, and Eastern Europe, meanwhile, are “bronze” applicants.

Rather than focusing on how qualified an applicant is, the branding effectively sees candidates prioritized initially purely on the color of their skin.

this is rapidly becoming an issue all over the west (including the UK) where islamization is on the rise and many who have seen this pattern devour and dominate secular nations in the past are starting to stand up and shriek.

“Beware of Islamization. Everything I fled from Iran is catching up with me here in the Netherlands. Seeing how Islam is imposing itself & increasingly demanding public space.”

and weirdly, the governments all seem keen, even desperate to suppress this idea, to prevent it from even being spoken.

curious thing, that…

public space is increasingly lost in the UK (and germany, and france)

let’s zoom in on merry old england as the UK increasingly appears to be the accelerating asphyxiation of the canary in a culture mine.

meet the new neighbors. they are not like the old neighbors.

the islamic cultural colonization in the UK is already overbearing. the norms are not compatible with western norms. they push for sharia. there are bona fide rape gangs running towns with the seeming acquiescence (or worse, participation) of the police. these were not small things. they involved 1000’s of girls and police suppressed whistleblowers and arrested parents who tried to stop it. in nearly every case, the perpetrators were pakistani. it was dismissed as “racism” and “prejudice.” it wasn’t.

mayors have flipped. courts have flipped. criticism is hate speech. memes are jail. orwell looks like optimism.

the whole of the scope of the invasion is astonishing to countenance, beyond the dreams of saladin and managed without war. the gate just opened and the state seems to sanction the invaders above its own people and schools teach that it is the high trust, high function society that should feel guilt and appease the newcomers who want to tear it down.

the inversion is astonishing and ground both high and low is fast being lost.

storms are brewing.

how does a whole government suddenly turn on the people like this?

well, it’s happened before.

this is what conquest looks like.

one cannot help but be reminded of william the conqueror taking over the sceptered isles and imposing a nobility who all spoke french upon the anglo saxon commoners creating an aristocracy with one rule for me and another for thee.

and history sure does repeat itself…

just plunk in ursula von doom and the EC and the “thought leaders” of davos who have spread so metastatically through world government and it’s just another class of dukes and earls fighting for power.

and they are taking it out on the old ways of life whose traditions of liberty and rights stand in their way.

the “sentencing council” in the UK (itself an appointed an unelected aristocratic agency chaired by lord justice davis and lady chief justice baroness carr) quite literally tried to establish “guidelines” that would lessen criminal sentences for “ethnic minorities, cultural minorities, and faith based minorities” like our rapey pal above who seems about as fussed about “not being able to control himself” as a child who ate an extra cookie.

this would essentially have been 2-tier justice where those opposing a society face less sanction for actions than those defending it.

this overt notion failed de jure, but de facto, this is already the law and practice and i fear that perhaps we’re not asking quite the correct question here which, to my mind is “why do they want this?”

cui bono?

the UK is a nation that has been arresting christians for “praying silently in their heads.”

there are actual arrests and court trials over this.

meanwhile, the accommodation of the prayer of others seems entirely and overly permissive.

private thought crime is prison time. blocking roads and occupying public squares and buildings is free expression.

the comparisons on treatment can get pretty stark.

and this is not even the worst of it.

the women standing quietly are subjected to a barrage of questions obviously contrived to entrap them should they speak their conscience because “silent standing is hate.”

meanwhile, watch how many police seem to find no issue with this which is apparently “protected speech.”

it’s really pretty fascinating the forensic attention paid to single females standing quietly vs the seeming invisibility of raging fighting age males making overt threats of violence.

one wonders what is being served here.

well, let me tell you.

it’s one of two things:

either our “elites” have becomes so fearful of well organized “minorities who rage and burn and attack any time one of their own is harmed or even thwarted by another group” that they cravenly kowtow to conquest by them

or

these same “elites” have realized that they cannot keep power as their policies fail and are using the time honored aristocratic tradition of importing mercenaries to enforce their rule against an unruly crop of commoners both at the ballot box and as hired violents in the streets and culture wars. (or perhaps more ominous were simply paid or tricked to open the gates to invaders and were too stupid to see the meaning)

in interesting confluence, both these cases select for the same sorts of imports:

people who hate your culture.

in case 1, anyone who comes and hates you stays tightly organized. they not only refuse to acculturate to your society, they actively oppose your culture and if a “majority” person lays a hand on anyone, the whole group goes wild rioting and burning and looting.

they came primed for a kind of war that a high trust society of “soft” people is simply unready for. they expand into public spaces, rules, and religion. they demand to use their own laws and mores. they grab government and police and military positions because that’s control and control outside the tiny part of the “golden rule” west it means using force to take from your tribe/family for the benefit of mine.

they are unified and committed and convinced of their own rightness and rightful ascendency if you are too weak or stupid to stop them. if you turned around and struck them back hard, oddly, that is something they would understand. that’s sectarian business as usual in most of these cultures. the failure to do so is seen as both utter license for the immigrant and proof of the degeneracy and unfitness of the host culture. it invites and drives the next taking. weak people are for conquering.

leaders are too fearful of this instant on wrath to oppose it. they fear protests, riots, violence. to try to avoid such, they demand that courts stop provoking it, free criminals and arrest peaceful people. hate is speech, speech is hate, and everything upon which a successful culture’s foundations were laid is repudiated and reviled.

the “leaders” cannot see this and have it wrong. they are not provoking it with oppression by with weakness.

no “might makes right” culture respects the appeaser, especially when woke appeasement is literally taught in schools.

it’s the orcs meme, over and over and there is one certainty in all this:

in a high function society, repudiating the majority views in favor of minority views imported from low function societies is a road to ruin.

you cannot long survive it.

it’s a death sentence as the dust is stripped from the wings of the golden rule butterfly and it crashes to earth and dies in floundering ruin. a flourishing society is not a continuum in the way people imagine. it’s a tipping point. you cross it, and it’s over.

invasion may start as reasonable sounding “we’d just like to do things our way in your country” but this certainly leads to some pretty pointed questions about “how did this work out where you came from?” and “when will you start demanding that here works like there?”

this is not a ball you wanna set rolling.

much of this same issue pertains to case 2: you import mercenaries to suppress your people and (in modern tyrannies of the majority) to vote in a block for their own paychecks. this seems to be a deliberate policy in both the UK and the US and much of the rest of the west.

the UK has been doing everything it can to make it harder to deport illegals. the US obviously did the same and the flooding of the box with “asylum seekers” brought here by USAID and other state funded NGOs, shown how to game the system, and given social security numbers, piles of free benefits, and the ability to vote and then sprayed like a firehouse into selected swing states to try to sway an election.

this was not an accident and neither were the plane tickets to contested counties.

the UK is doing the same. so are germany and france and others. the war is going moving rapidly toward a new stage. political leaders in the EU are having their elections canceled/invalidated or being charged with trumped up crimes (truly a double edged descriptor these days) and swept from elections. consider how close to happening that was in the US…

i know this is one of those ideas is difficult to wrap one’s head around. surely our own governments would not be importing mercenaries to fight us! no? this is a tradition with a rich history. the french used swiss mercs to suppress the huguenots including actual massacres. the holy roman emperors used the german landsknechts to put down peasant uprisings, and the british used hessians against the american colonists.

an awful lot of the middle eastern “asylum seekers” are single military aged males.

this proves nothing of itself and i claim no knowledge that any of this is actual imported fighters (as opposed to just voters), but it’s not an issue one would be wise to fail to take note of either.

the US seems more a cultural colonization/soft war game, but the EU is moving more and more to hot war with invading armies seem more plausible, perhaps because euro elites have cultural history with bringing in foreign armies to prop up rule and a more cynical worldview around not caring what they are kings and queens of so long as they remain kings and queens or perhaps because these “voters” are voting for conquest. the EU also have a trans-national structure hanging over them in the form of the EU/EC. either way, european governments have long evidenced far more willingness to simply start killing and suppressing their own people en masse that have the americans (though the US civil war came a lot closer to this than most seem to realize) and frankly, they seem about due…

in the end, i’m sure what’s happening is some combination of craven appeasement of violent barbarism and deliberate inculcation of mercenary voters or fighters into societies that slip from control and we can argue about which predominates and in what spheres, but i put it to you as a simple question:

does it really matter?

which of these visions or futures appeals to you?

both lead to the cultural destruction of the west.

whether it’s because we’re cowards, or because our own leaders are turning on us out of self-interest or manipulation by hostile actors seeking to sweep us from the geopolitical stage seems a bit immaterial.

this is the part where the slippery slope starts to get steep and if you cross the tipping point of inviting the vampire in, you go full “rome” and you fall. you don’t get to pull up out of “hard times” in 5 years. it’s generations, centuries.

that’s how conquest works. one day you can build aqueducts and coliseums and all roads lead to you. the next, it’s dissolution by vandals and visigoths and the light turns dark for centuries.

i know we like to pretend we live in some sort of “post history age” when “things like that don’t happen anymore” because “we are too civilized, too established, and our cultures are sure to persist forever.” guess what gang?

that’s the exact same thing every single group of soft people produced by soft times and about to bring on hard times said.

every one thought they had solved history, that tomorrow would always be mostly like today, that our institutions and ways of life would prevail and persist.

“the world is not like that anymore. it cannot happen here.”

spoiler alert:

it is, it can, and it’s happening right now.

the reason is immaterial.

the only thing determining the outcome of the next 100 years is the determination of the west to stand in defense of its values, to stop cravenly apologizing for them and to fight.

the west is exceptional. america is exceptional.

and this strength is also a weakness. the risk of high function societies is complacency. such societies believe that “high function and plenty” is some sort of natural state as opposed to a rare manmade wonder. you get so used to everything just working that you lose sight of what makes it work. you fail to protect it. perhaps you do not even know what it is or that it needs protecting. perhaps you assume “someone will handle that. they always do.”

right up until they don’t.

societies need immune systems. they need to repel that which is “foreign” and hostile. it’s easy to make the mistake of “immigration always worked in the past” but this is not that. that was a pull, an attractor of the best and brightest who came to join a shining city on a hill and make it shinier. that works. this is not melting pot, this is invasion, it’s conquest.

appeasement is not a strategy, like bankruptcy, it’s slow death and then a rapid one.

you fade and give and one day it tips and the trust and function is lost. rights become a thing for abusing instead of a liberation, systems meant for fairness become systems of abuse and preferencing. a people give up their way of life and everything fails. civilizations fall and what comes next is ruins.

we all like to feel like “we will rise, we got this.” do we? where’s the evidence? where, anywhere on earth, did people rise under covid and buck the lockdowns and rules and toss the state out? there were places where the states stood with the people and mostly opened etc, but where did any people rise against its government and throw off the rules and rulers?

i honestly cannot think of one.

that’s not a heartening fact.

it was also a wake up call.

this is not a philosophy you can aid, abet, or even tolerate any more:

this is one of those "seems smart if you're not smart" takes that people just cannot let go of.

"if you would shoot someone for stealing your dog, then you value a dog's life over a human life!"

no. this is a first order only framing designed to appeal to emotive midwits.

what it really means is "i value a high trust society and property and personal rights over the safety of people who seek to violate those things and i am willing to defend that society and rights structure."

this is both just and proper.

i value the social contract. by trying to take my dog, you have tried to steal from me and thereby violated it. if everyone acted as you did, the world would be a mess and no one's property or person would be safe.

do you want to live in that world?

i don't.

i want to live in a world where i do not have to live in constant fear people taking any property that i leave unattended or trying to use force or stealth to take it off my person.

i want to live in and around personal safety, a society where peaceful people may walk in freedom and unafraid.

the way to achieve this is direct, personal responses to such people as seek to violate your person or property.

"just call the police" is the wail of a deluded child. you seriously think they're going to get your bike back from some stranger you can barely describe?

best of luck with that.

a society that will not defend its own rights and mores will not long survive, especially if inundated with people who seek to take advantage of them and scream about "their rights" while trying to violate yours.

if you try to steal my dog, you are the one who has said your life is worth less than a dog, not me.

play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

civilizations fall by forgetting the obvious things.

they stand by remembering them.