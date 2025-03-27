the cool kids table at davos has become a truly funny place as a tribe of self-anointed, self-credentialed, self-referential, and self-styled “elites” gather to discuss their eliteness and and why it’s time that the rest of us learned to start eating bugs. the whole of the pantomime at the WEF can get a bit rich.

it can also get a bit scary. the whole world right now has something of the feel of the adrenaline edged vertigo that comes from realizing how alarmingly close you just came to getting hit by a train.

and make no mistake, this is very much so.

fortunately, the commoner color revolution rising all over the world in response to these ersatz aristocrats and presumptive engineers of societal railroading who had been so keen to tie us all to the tracks of their global ambitions has now gained too much momentum to stop.

the internet era and the liberation of social media from doctrinaire domination by governments, intelligence agencies, and their NGO cutouts has undone the control of information, truth has found a way, and trust will follow.

the alkahest for the most useless aristocracy in human history turns out to be “a functioning reputation economy” and the cure for “these people” is quite literally just handing them a soapbox from which to speak and making damn sure that everyone hears what they are saying.

this has them baffled.

they simply cannot see the picture.

see for yourself.

"the good news is that globally, elites trust one another more and more... the bad news is that in every single country polled, the majority of people trusted their elites less."

LOLZ.

they literally think this is a "messaging" problem and that if they just explain it in a more pedantically patronizing fashion this time, we'll all come to our senses and learn to love obeying them.

they are iron bar sure they are both right and righteous. evidence does not matter. opinion does not matter. ends justify means and we, your betters, those who matter, are sure that our ends are good.

this is how you construct an atrocity mill, a totalitarian, authoritarian system that lives out the beating nightmare heart of CS lewis’s famous admonition:

surely by now the truth of this maxim must be manifest to most who just lived through the times covidian and the leaping grab for the brass ring of globalist domination of money and commerce and production and ethics that came with their milspec fusillade of propaganda and tyranny backed by endless, even ostentatious moral opprobrium and inversion?

they saw the world as an ant farm to be ordered.

surely the truth of this must now loom large for those who reside still behind iron EU curtains of “going to prison for making memes about how rapists get set free.”

this is not a viable state of affairs

when i speak of the jittery feel of having narrowly escaped being hit by a train, i am speaking mostly of the US. in many other parts of the west, the path of the locomotive remains to be resolved.

“we’re losing our scold on people”

let me explain how this always goes once the “for your own good” “elites” such as these commence to make their move:

it goes from preaching to manufacturing consent to forcing compliance to "taking you on a one way trip out behind the paint shed.”

that’s the story arc for the self-styled leading lights who so sincerely believe themselves to represent societal salvation.

they start with a vision, one of which they are iron bar sure. it’s their mission, the path right and righteous from which no right-thinking sapient may diverge. so sure are they of doctrine and dogma that should you deviate from their gospel, it’s taken as proof that you are, in fact, not right thinking. this is because you are either too stupid or too evil to understand.

the first instinct is to explain again, message harder, use smaller words to make the case so your little pea brain will get it. surely, if we could just bring our enlightened discourse down to a level that the grubby commoners may grasp, they will accede to our obvious rightness! “we can teach them!”

this leads to obvious issues.

at least the cheese might actually have been cheese

this, of course, does not work because it’s not the messaging that’s the problem, it’s the message and the tyranny and resounding falsity thereof that is causing the disconnect. alas, for those unable to see that or even to conceptualize a world in which they could be incorrect because “elite consensus cannot be wrong” such ideas are anathema. this has become especially so in this our post modern age. it turns out that the venn intersect of “moral relativism” and “consensus = reality” is a helluva drug and one that ushers in a “post truth” construct where one can hallucinate and justify quite literally anything at all.

the issue is that others are not coming on this extra-reality trip of the ayahuasca elites. they need to be dragged along.

this is how we flip to “manufacturing consent.” you get fake science bought bespoke to justify the unjustifiable. you get propaganda to proselytize it and legions of talking point insufferable complex hucksters to ensure the saturation bombing of the big lie told everywhere and always. you embed your ideas into everything, every channel, every vector and education. you make it seem impossible to disagree and convince those who do that they are alone and alien. you construct a vast intellectual prison of solipsistic silence enforced by cancel culture in which dissent is too frightening to engage in. it’s the society scale abilene paradox of preference falsification where everyone pretends to be woke or willing to become poor to change the weather because they think that everyone else is. this is the classic bolshevik/menshevik tactic to make a minority appear a majority.

it’s seen as necessary, even vital, the “noble lie” to serve greater truth and if we have to mislead you to make you see that we’re correct, so be it. (after all, it’s for your own good.)

this commences the slippery slope where the more they lie, the more they feel they need to lie and the more justified they feel in doing so.

it becomes an entire recursive worldview.

lauren powell jobs (steve job’s widow) who never created anything of note uses her vast inherited wealth to purchase “the atlantic” and use it to “take over the cultural narrative to amplify our work."

villains really do monologue and sometimes an avatar is simply perfect.

but in a modern age, it starts to come unglued. it’s just not possible to stop network formation and you just cannot compel enough silence. you start to have to compel it. you censor and de-platform. you engage in lawfare and harassment, asset seizures, de-banking, arrests. you let your side run riot and jail the other for jaywalking. this makes you visible in a new way. it makes you obvious. you lock down the world in pantomime pandemic prep and take away rights and sanity and you make your move to gather more power.

this is where it broke in the US. covid was the great sorting hat and it built a massive new alliance of the forgotten center who just wanted liberty and to be left alone, the orthogonal axis of “liberty vs authoritarian” that exists independent of left and right and belies the increasing irrelevance of that distinction in an age of uniparties bending the far right and far left of the political horseshoe into a circle where google touches halliburton and cheneys go democrat.

new outlets like substack emerge. twitter changes hands. we the people speak and find that we are the majority and that we are well and truly pissed.

obviously, those in power do not like this. it threatens them.

disdain and contempt for the commoners builds. the attitude turns toxic, adversarial, one of capture and conquest.

their messaging goes shrill and vapid and insulting. it starts to feel like this:

they reach and they grab and they force.

and then it goes too far.

the seemingly tolerable long-games of “we need to dominate the world to save it” around climate scams, DEI, bad medicine and worse healthcare, CBDC’s, and “fascists for freedom” falsity were exploded by the acute vision of just how far these people were willing to go under covid. they ravaged the whole world, its lives and livelihoods, its business and education. “freedom has been suspended. if you comply, perhaps you can earn it back.”

anyone who falls for that one was born to be a slave.

the spectacle of “the good guys from the west” turning their actual military info-war teams on their own populations to grab and validate control was a sight unseen since the 1930’s.

they will never get the stink of it off.

we saw you.

it’s over.

no more. a whole generation is rising in response and while they call gen Z in america “the most conservative generation since the 80’s” that’s not precisely correct. they’re more libertarian than conservative. they want to be left alone to be humans and to thrive. they are tired of being pushed around and baited into race and gender conflict. they know that leviathan is the problem, not the solution, after all: they’re the ones who came of age in the time of the sorting hat and it sure sorted them right out…

and so, at least in america, we land here:

this is a time of “finding out.”

a time to rise and reclaim.

an avoidance of the final stage of “those we cannot compel, we murder en masse” that comes when aristocracies run out of other tools.

this fight is not over, but it’s one where we now have the upper hand and will keep it so long as we stay strong.

the EU and canada look like another story. their fights are yet to come, especially with the maple leaf gang having just imported a leader from the EU elitist homeworld (carney is a dyed in the wool WEF acolyte, group of thirty member, and bilderburg back better devotee of the highest order) to try to keep them held in ranks.

europe has always had a much deeper authoritarian, totalitarian, and fascist streak than america (likely because of who emigrated to the new world and who they left behind) but even there, the fraying is showing in spades. italy has stepped away. the german people are trying but their parliament is closing ranks against them. the UK is in uproar as is ireland against insane new speech dictates used to defend atrocity. elections are getting canceled because “we don’t like who won.”

the whole of the EU looks a proper mess and the aristocrats there look increasingly willing to actually play for blood, at least against their own citizens and in support of what can only be called “cultural invasion” by violent people incompatible with western values and with no interest in becoming so.

maps of global alliance and integration are likely to soon be redrawn as the ramifications of the sorting hat continue to propagate.

there is, in a sense, a second revolution underway, one against unaccountable globalist neo-feudal aristocracy. the only real difference is that this aristocracy is stupider and more useless than those of the past and, deprived of the US as underwriter, does not control the military force of past feudal systems.

it’s far more bark than bite is anyone has the courage to try it in earnest.

(this is why it reacts so fiercely to single out individuals and speech. one only does such things if one is afraid.)

this is the time of choosing, a contest of visions and of will.

choose well.

“taking health and lifestyle advice from people who think the world is over-populated” is not a mistake you can make more than once…