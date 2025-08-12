bad cattitude

Rantings Of An Idiot
11h

I have to tell a funny story from the investment world. Trump becomes President and starts all the tariff shenanigans. Most people take what he is doing a punishment for friends and enemies alike. What he is really doing is restructuring the world on a geopolitical level. Anyway, I have interactions with a lot of European investors. As soon as the tariff stuff starts, they go crazy with the idea the "American Exceptionalism" is OVER and Europe is the new hot spot. The idea is that all the defense spending that Trump forced them to do (after 30 years of prior presidents begging) will regenerate the EU economy. But, to get that extra spending, they had to make deals with the far left parties who extracted their pound of flesh. I contend that 1. Europe invited an army of invaders to their shores. That army will turn against them when things get tough. 2. Europe had decimated their industrial base of Germany via making electricity and other power WAY more expensive then the rest of the world. 3. Watch Clarkson's farm and then tell me that Europe can get anything done with the massive pile of regulations they impose on ever facet of life. 4. War is built into the European mindset. For the entire existence of Europe, it is at war. What these this 3 min video of Europe's changing boarders to see proof of that! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiCujvbUVYs&t=10s

13 replies
INGRID C DURDEN
11h

The EU is a disaster. The big, unvoted for govt that runs it, should completely be dismantled, and the countries all back to before 2000 and the Euro. At least when every country is run by their own, you can get to know your govt. Now no one knows where to go to get anything done, and politicians seem to be more and more stupid, a bunch of babbling morons. I left just in time.

13 replies
