Yuri Bezmenov
Joan of Park is a hero. We cannot normalize allowing third world men to harass girls. The governments that allow this are traitors who have forfeited any moral authority.

Ryan Gardner
People always ask; how can this be happening?

Well Solzhenitsyn identified it 80 years ago:

"Your punishment for having a knife when they searched you would be very different from the thief's.

For him to have a knife was mere misbehavior, tradition, he didn't know any better. But for you to have one was 'terrorism'."

Laws aren't designed, and enforced, to protect the citizens, they're designed, and enforced, to protect the lawmakers. Thieves carrying knives aren't a threat to lawmakers living in gated communities, but potentially revolutionary citizens carrying knives.

