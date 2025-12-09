bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ArthurKunath's avatar
ArthurKunath
13h

This explains the power of the homosexual cabal that runs the Church. They all hold the ability to destroy each other, they promote each other, and the villager who identifies them as a werewolf is ostracized and/or ridiculed out of power. Asymmetric knowledge and transgression gives rise to significant power and corruption!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies by el gato malo and others
Freedom Fox's avatar
Freedom Fox
13hEdited

Funny that you brought game theory and Epstein together. Because one of his very besties was Martin Nowak. Who's kind of a game theory expert. He even did his dissertation in it:

Mathematics Genealogy Project

Dissertation: Stochastic strategies in the prisoner's dilemma

Mathematics Subject Classification: 91—Game theory, economics, social and behavioral sciences

North Dakota St University, 1989

https://mathgenealogy.org/id.php?id=70042

Game Theory is used for a great many things of planners and engineers. Especially social planners and engineers. And genetic engineers. Things like "Planned Evolutionary Design." For viruses - if you think they exist as billed, or are actually some other kind of biotoxin. And for humans, all life.

Viral Dynamics in HIV Type-1 Infection

Nature, January 12, 1995

https://sci-hub.se/https://www.nature.com/articles/373117a0

Harvard closes evolution center after finding connections to Jeffrey Epstein

UK Guardian, March 27, 2021

https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/mar/27/harvard-closes-evolution-center-after-finding-connections-jeffrey-epstein

Here's Wiki's (state-approved narrative) page for the exceptional Martin Nowak who ran the planned evolutionary design center at Harvard:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Martin_Nowak

To do planned evolutionary design with genes for humans, something eugenicists like Epstein and most of his circle were doing, it takes game theory modeling, understanding human behaviors, psychology. Remember, Epstein was a "cognitive scientist," taught psychology at Harvard, without a degree. If you're trying to design the evolution of humanity. Selecting for desired genetics, eliminating undesirable ones:

Nowak has done a lot of work in genetics, planned evolutionary design, eugenics. And weaves in sophisticated understanding of the mind sciences, mathematical modelling, game theory.

More of Nowak's work. Remember, Jeffrey Epstein showered his work with millions and millions and millions of dollars, a very close friend, confidant:

Evolutionary Dynamics: Exploring the Equations of Life

Martin Nowak, Harvard University Press, 2006

https://www.jstor.org/stable/j.ctvjghw98

Report Regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s Connections to Harvard

Harvard President's Office, May 1, 2020

https://www.harvard.edu/president/news-and-statements-by-president-bacow/2020/report-regarding-jeffrey-epstein-s-connections-to-harvard/

It's not just Nowak. Look into Epstein's Little Black Book and emails released by the House last month. They show many other scientists and leaders whose work and agendas also feeds into eugenics. And supports the biomedical industry involved in virus research.

Epsteins's work was primarily eugenics. Even the lolitas were primarily for that, not just garden variety pedophilia. He and his cohorts were selecting them for breeding master race and other caste races. Engineering future man. Planning the evolutionary design for them. Game theory is essential to that process.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 replies
179 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture