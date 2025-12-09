let’s take a quick spin through some game theory.

there are a number of useful salients here:

when seeking power/influence/to win the game, it pays to form alliances. early formation of open alliances is a high risk strategy as it forces others to ally against you. secret alliances sidestep this issue: you can coordinate to victory without generating a threat signal that causes others to coordinate against you. transgression is a powerful means to cement a secret alliance because everyone involved wants to keep it a secret because the transgression is problematic if discovered will support all others in the group because of a form of “mutually assured destruction.” if anyone defects from the alliance, they get ruined. each holds a hammer above the head of each other.

such an alliance will hold together in direct proportion to how bad the consequences of being outed for the transgression are and how ruthlessly the people within the group deal with anyone who talks.

the first rule of “cabal club” is “if you talk about cabal club, we end you.”

this has profound intersection with the implications of a game theory construct called “werewolf.”

the core takeaway from werewolf is that small groups working in concert with the benefit of asymmetric information can easily run rings around larger groups. the werewolves almost always win.

as one who has played that game many times, the key to being a good werewolf is to constantly sow confusion and accusation, to set people up, make them look guilty, and then have others from your group corroborate it. this makes the villagers think they are getting independent sources of information when, in fact, they are not and are just getting spoon-fed falsity by a concerted cabal.

see now how a group bound together by some sort of transgression could be at once highly cohesive and highly effective?

“would we lie to you?”

a politician puts out a policy. seemingly unrelated captains of industry and media champion it. it looks like broad support. but it’s all just “transgression wolves” plying their trade and if being in this group brings power, prestige, success, and money, well, it’s easy to keep the wolves in the pack.

lupus-trangressus becomes a thriving and biddable species.

see now how such a group would be so difficult to dislodge and so powerful in action?

there is, of course, a problem: just as in the game of werewolf, when a group acts together too many times, you start to spot them. the core process of the villager looking for lycanthropes is pattern assessment: who keeps working together with whom to wrongly accuse others or to defray suspicion?

the werewolves respond by sowing confusion. you eat the one who defended you or make random, unpredictable alliances and defenses, but this is a difficult game. real life is far easier because two paths are open to you:

recruit new wolves from among the villagers. (and if you have lots of filthy lucre to share, this is easy) deny that there is such a thing as a werewolf. no one looks for what they do not know to look for or do not believe to be real.

there’s no such thing as the “illumicatti”

if one watches the ongoing absurdity of “the epstein files” as we enter the “i have no idea how manyth” round of “no, really, we’re gonna tell you this time,” you’ve seen this whole pattern play out just as the game theory predicts and demands.

and, unfortunately, the next bit of theory i’ll run you through lays out why we’re almost certainly never going to see these names. it’s perilously close to impossible to break the game construct.

how can a villager be sure to win at werewolf? by cheating. at night, you don’t close your eyes, you peek. now you know who all the werewolves are. you could reveal them and start picking them off, and at summercamp where nothing but bragging rights for winning was at stake, you might, but in the case of a powerful real-world cabal, if you can name them but have not, yourself, transgressed, you are now in a position of great power. you can make the wolfies dance to your tune. and they have to. you possess asymmetric ability to reveal them.

of course, doing this starts to be a transgression in its own right. the longer you let the “bad people” keep winning and being powerful so that you can wield the power and the longer you refuse to hold them to account for doing some bad thing, the more you yourself are doing a bad thing. and before too long, you too will be caught up in the mutually assured destruction and become yourself also unable to defect. your power over the wolves will fade and your risk of being called out as culpable will rise.

you become gollum to the one ring, bent by having overlong used its power.

see why this info is just never coming out?

it corrupts everyone who sees it and that’s the end of them.

even if some noble hobbit ready to cast the thing into the fires and damn the consequences emerges, this is a group with many other ways to stop him and “was suicided” always an ultimate option.

and how many people in power in DC or anywhere else want to play for stakes like that?

these groups can be deeply scary as they defend themselves. witness the seeming disappearance of the outrage against the UK grooming gangs. they ran for years, decades without anyone standing up, then a few did, then it mostly just went away. taking on a corrupt state and constabulary is a most daunting task. the power is too asymmetrical.

this, unfortunately, becomes the modal outcome.

so we got our bill in congress and we’ve had dump after dump of redacted who knows what, but as the dec 19th deadline for “full release” nears, i would not hold my breath on smoking guns and big reveals.

we’ll get some damp squib and a bunch of hangdog “see, it was always kind of a nothing burger” and the squids will disappear into that ink and try to tell you that there’s no such thing as a cephalopod.

wish i had better news, but “the werewolves almost always win” is not optional…