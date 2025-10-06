“kick the dog until it bites, then demand the dog be shot for biting.”

this is very much the current playbook of the agents provocateur seeking to decry as fascism any resistance to their own depradations.

back in june, certain internet felines were discussing the tactics that would be deployed against ICE. you can read that HERE.

and this is all coming to pass.

it’s all the simple, well worn playbook of “force your enemy into an impossible choice and then make the story about how they react.”

they call it “putting your target in a decision dilemma.”

and then the next stage looks like this:

the whole point is to act badly, provoke reaction, and then act as though the reaction were the story, that self-defense is aggression, and that those trying to clean up your mess or deal with your violence are the mess making bad guys.

you “lead with sympathetic characters” (like women and children) and you “play to the audience who isn’t there.”

but don’t take my word for it. go read their own websites. they are not shy about telling you how they do this and these are professionals paid for by vast networks of grants from the brandon administration (more here).

this whole shabby psyop masquerading as a morality play has been being set up for years.

the same people who flooded the country with illegal intruders to shift the census, electoral college, congressional seat counts, and to taint voter rolls (often using tax dollars to do it) always knew that the day might come when people got fed up and sought to reverse this.

they also know how incredibly difficult this would be, the draconian actions it would require, and how bad this could be made to look.

they were already prebunking this issue before the election. “if the bad guys win, they will round you up and put you in boxcars! it will be fascism! genocide! they will not follow the law!”

lost in this and absent from the barrage of talking points is the lawlessness, manipulation, and outright aggression ingrained in flooding communities with these groups and then leaving them protected by law and process but unbound by restrictions or standards.

the manner in which they were brought in was wildly illegal, and now the selfsame perps demand law be applied.

the whole point is to be so provocative and violent that only violence can serve to resist or constrain it, then they call you violent.

what just happened in chicago is a prime example.

and this is some incredibly dirty water that kinzinger is carrying, even by his journalistic superfund site standards.

yes, indeed, a “woman got shot.” that woman was marimar martinez. it cannot be an accident that adam is leaving out the context that she (and others in her group) had been driving erratically around the ICE vehicles, boxing them in, coming inches from them and behaving in a highly threatening fashion even running red lights and driving the wrong way on one way streets to do so before they, wait for it, rammed the ICE vehicle with multiple vehicles of their own. (report on this)

“la maggie,” as she is known, was also armed with a 9mm handgun.

this was not “ICE shooting down some nice lady in cold blood.” she quite literally and unequivocally violently attacked them.

what’s astonishing here is that this is not an isolated incident. numbers of highly coordinated groups have been harassing and ramming ICE vehicles. here’s one from just a couple days ago.

the fact that there are so many examples of this taking place over extended periods of time is, in and of itself, quite telling.

astonishingly, the chicago PD seems to have been called off and left to allow this. it’s not as though it’s subtle and much of what is going on is a federal crime. this seems to be another version of the BLM riots playbook of “mostly peaceful ramming of federal vehicles and the injury ot federal officers” all getting the wink and the nod with no enforcement or protection from the depredations of “our team.” it’s only fascism when YOU do it. when we do, all good.

this is the police band calling off all officers for the martinez attack.

i mean, maybe this was at some federal request, but i doubt it. my base prior is “they wanted to leave them in maximum difficulty and see how much mess they could get to stick to them.”

and the claims about what is going on are veering into levels of fiction that make jussie smollet look like walter cronkite.

even folks like CATO are either playing a dirty game (or are simply too lazy to check their own bias confirmation)

it turns out that this allegedly ICE ziptied child is actually an excerpt from some sort of seeming fiction on tik tok. (link here) what they describe never happened.

obviously, these images and claims are being used to incite rage.

the whole setup is.

when you have this many illegals and they are so dug in and determined to resist, of course this process is going to be messy. there is no other choice apart from “ignore it and let everyone stay.”

and they know that.

the goal is to demand that everyone use “a system” to process this that could not possibly do so because it lacks the processing power to even keep up with the inflow, much less reduce the current census.

that’s how you get arguments like this

this is one of these statements that sounds superficially correct but is actually so far off the mark as to be “not even wrong.”

the basic framing is way off the mark and it asks the wrong question in order to presume a conclusion.

this is not a debate about whether illegal “immigrants” are owed due process.

it’s a debate about what process is due.

if you come here as an illegal intruder, are you owed 20 levels of slow nice-nice where you can keep living here, often subsidized and at taxpayer expense in a whole variety of fashions, while you wind through years of accommodative court and NGO hoops?

it seems like there is a sound argument to be made that you are not and that such process as is “due” is actually quite rudimentary and quick.

and it seems like this “deprival of due process” claim is being used as a smoke screen to mask the real issue which is “precisely what process is reasonably due to foreign invaders upon your land?”

this whole gang knows full well what is required to undo what they did and they have created and funded militia style direct action groups in the US of the exact sort that they like to pretend prevail on the “far right” and that pose such a “danger” to try to make that undoing telegenically bad.

it’s inversion ascription accusing the other side of that which you are guilty.

and when someone says “hey, we should do something about these radical groups that are intimidating, attacking, and even killing people,” you can guess where the response goes.

it’s really pretty amazing. the suppression of shock troops being given free rein to run riot in american cities is “foaming at the mouth to go full gestapo.”

the story being told is this:

and what is left out is that the cops (or at least their leaders and bosses) are seemingly complicit (even if only through tacit refusal to enforce basic laws and safety) in this widespread militia style action among these anti-ICE activists and antifa wreckers who are running around armed and dangerous assualting, attacking, and impeding immigration control.

you have actual convoys of vehicles being used to attack federal officers.

are we seriously supposed to pretend that the police ignoring that is “normal?”

what about these antifa gangs in portland?

astonishingly, nock sortor, the reporter who got shoved down, is the one facing charges. he’s being arraigned today for “disorderly conduct.” his assailant has been neither charged nor arrested.

what are we to make of this sort of police and justice system?

just what is being protected here?

note the deliberation, planning, and coordination of this group using masks to hide faces and umbrellas to block cameras etc.

these are not amateurs.

the clear goal here is to provoke a national guard response and then make the story about “military dictator” instead of about lawless cities and corrupt officials.

it seems like this is the hill they want to die on.

newsom just ordered the code red.

they are spoiling for a fight and want to isolate trump and federal agencies to try to cast them as some sort of invading army as opposed to the ones coming to fix the wild mess and federal funding sinkhole created by their actions.

they are creating bad, high risk, difficult to navigate situations on purpose.

they are releasing rabid puppies into your house and then trying to make you the bad guy when you get caught on camera kicking one to keep from being bitten.

with this many turns at bat, of course you’re going to get some bad ICE-capades.

this is a technique used with calculation and deliberation.

the whole democratic talking point complex has become a “horns of the dilemma” drama machine.

they act lawless and punch you in the face, then, when you fight back, they claim the response was unprovoked and that their brownshirts are innocent freedom fighters.

the goal is to act badly, trigger response, and then make the story about you reacting to them as if stopping their misbehavior is injustice and violence.

this is done over and over again. you flood the country with illegals then make the story about “how cruel and lawless it is to remove them.”

the goal is always to efface the crime and make the story an inversion tale about ICE being the bad guys for trying to stop it.

it works well in a world where one team can control all the messaging, but poorly in a world where more than one side of a story is shared.

it becomes a self-defeating behavior that one cannot cease because it plays so well to the core base that still gets its news and worldview from “approved sources.”

but it plays terribly in the center who keep seeing the dishonesty on such vivid display.

worse, all the hollering of “fascist” at anyone trying to wrest control from them and all the stepping outside of accepted and acceptable norms and social contract quite literally begets that which they claim to oppose.

when one acts so badly and without regard to law, weaponizes all processes, and acts in a manner that can only be put down through authoritarian means, guess what you get when the people get sufficiently sick of you?

you get this.

then they vainly ask “who radicalized you?”

and they get the answer: “you did.”

the overton overshoot of the response to violent chaos seems absent from this leftist calculation, but past a point, the emotional support hornets of the leftist leadership have simply stung too many people and the swatting will commence.

this is the corner into which this conflict is being backed because the democratic leadership is making it clear that they will fight with lawfare and terror cells until they are stopped. they demand that others play by the rules that they themselves flout. but when a system becomes too broken and moribund to work within, gameboard get overturned.

and i think the left has badly misjudged both the resolve of the right and the mood of the people.

they seem to think they can just keep defining reality in any way that they like and acting with impunity outside of scrutiny and scorn.

their goal seems to be to erect a sort of hall of mirrors in which the truth cannot be discerned and reality becomes fluid and fungible, to flood the system with so much noise that the signal is lost.

they want moral and factual obfuscation and to play at false equivalence.

but reality is not altered by semantic dodges and forced dilemmas do not alter this nor the morality of the full situation.

it’s never going to be perfect, it cannot be.

bad things will happen and bad choices will get made.

this many high pressure situations guarantee it.

they will seek to shape “optics” but honestly, the reality here is that given the scale of provocation, the right has been acting quite measured.

and i don’t think you’re going to see this new round of “we’re the victims here” play out to donkey advantage and for those who want to play this game, it’s easy to re-establish a sense of what is what with some simple questions:

ask this - “if biden had had the assassination attempts made on him that were made on trump, how would the left have reacted?”

if right wing gangs had burned and looted cities for weeks on end, would it have been called “mostly peaceful” and police and national guard stood down?

if right wing groups were now in the streets attacking and impeding federal agencies and threatening government officials as antifa is, what would the democrat reaction be?

the answer to those questions will tell you everything you need to know about who is really “foaming at the mouth” here...