bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCA's avatar
SCA
8h

Excellent, excellent piece. Really excellent.

I knew people whose lives were destroyed by the Shah and people whose lives have been badly hurt by the mullahs, and the one true thing about Iran is that Shias are the craziest sect of a very dangerous religion.

If you haven't seen live and up close a Muharram procession you'll have no idea how utterly crazy those people are; you summarize their jurisprudence perfectly, and when they're aroused into a religious frenzy they're the zombie apocalypse stepped out of myth and into everyday horror.

There's a sentimentality Westerners often indulge in regarding the horrors people inflict on their own kind. I saw it when refugee resettlement program directors talked about the sweet Cambodians and we see it now with people rhapsodizing over the warm friendly delightful Iranians. Take one look at an Iranian auntie working for the Virtue Police and you'll backtrack real fast from that.

There's never been peace in the Middle East and there never will be a permanent simulation of a Walmart sort of Paradise, but the theocracy of Iran is absolutely based on the glory of death. There's no negotiating with such people because they are based on very very bad faith.

Trump is doing what is necessary. Necessary is not a cognate, though, for "good." Necessary is often very ugly. And--the Iranians aren't Japanese, or Germans. We won't be widely loved by them in a generation or two later.

But we gotta do what we must

Reply
Share
7 replies
Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
8hEdited

I support the action (reluctantly) because a theocracy is much more dangerous than Trumps maneuvering here, imo.

This is mostly about China, we took out their top two oil suppliers in less than 60 days. The strikes also took out Russia's access to cheap weaponry and drones.

What will never get old is seeing the protestors who protested the death of two "protestors" now protesting the death of a guy who killed 30,000 protestors! Or how about the lib women dressed up in handmaiden costumes collectively wetting themselves after the guy who literally made women walk around with real handmaiden attire being killed.

Bottom line:

These goat fuckers would clearly murder our families in cold blood while opening Christmas presents if they could.

The world is a safer place today, imo.

Reply
Share
23 replies
309 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture