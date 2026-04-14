bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
10hEdited

I'm a libertarian so I am almost always against conflict/ interventionalism. So apologies in advance for the length of this comment. But I feel like I need to explain my inkblot(s)..cuz it's more than just one blot. And before I'm attacked in the comments about Trump I'm happy to share dozens of comments where I have criticized him.

So let me try to create some coherence out of myriad inkblots running through my head.

First, I feel like I've had to compromise some of my ideals over the last 6 years, starting with the scamdemic...BUT, I also did not realize the extent to which if I stood by some of those ideals on paper I may lose agency to be a libertarian in the country I love.

The fact is, people sleep peaceably at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf

When it comes to Iran ,I'm old enough to have figured out that Iran’s regional strategy relies on a multilayered system of coercion:

- ballistic missiles

- proxy militias

-maritime intimidation

- nuclear brinkmanship

Does that sound like a threat?

I suppose we could just drop pallets of cash instead of bombs....

The most convincing argument for the Iranian "war" is the good people of Iran. If you doubt me go on X and read their comments. Its heartbreaking. They truly want the bombing to continue so they have a chance of taking back their country without hundreds of thousands being mowed down by the Mullahs henchmen.

Bottom line: I've come to the conclusion this action is a net benefit because I believe the alternative to this action is more risky than trying to dismantle a theocracy that believes the "infidel" has no right to live.

Another fact:

Every president over the last 40 years has had the same intelligence Trump has had, the difference is he had the political courage to do what none of his predecessors would do.

Maybe the war was a mistake, but to say we are "losing" is so beyond myopic.

We won so much more:

- We effectively control the EU and Chinas future. Why do you think China literally forced Iran into this ceasefire?

- We exposed the EU and NATO for the frauds they are.

-We exposed the fact that Iran, did indeed, have intermediate-range ballistic missiles that could threaten every country within 800-1000 miles, while at the same time exposed them as the paper tiger they are.

-We reshuffled the geopolitical map in our favor.

-We demonstrated we can destroy any country, at minimal cost to us, with terrifying precision, and thereby put the fear of God into our adversaries.

-We totally decimated Iran's military. We splintered the mullahs in 31 Provinces (mosaic strategy) where they are close to being weakened to the point that the Iranian people could possibly take their country back.

-The IRGCs communication and transportation between the provinces has effectively been cut off.

Lastly, nobody seems to truly understand this has as much to with China as Iran. You just have to read between the lines, over the last 20 years, with Trumps comments.

TRUMP JUST DECLARED WAR ON CHINA

Nobody is calling this what it actually is. 50% tariff on ANY country supplying Iran weapons, effective immediately, no exceptions.

Sounds like an Iran policy. It's not.

Russia barely trades with the US. North Korea doesn't at all. The only country this actually destroys is China.

China funneled $75 billion into Iran's war machine.

China sent AI intelligence on US carrier positions directly to Tehran.

5 Chinese ships were caught delivering missile fuel chemicals while the bombs were still falling.

The tariff isn't just 50%. China is already at 145% from the ongoing trade war. Add 50% on top. That's 195% total. On $500 billion in annual trade.

That's not a tariff. That's an economic execution.

Trump got a 14-day ceasefire with Iran the other day. That ceasefire was never going to hold...and Trump knew it. This potentially gives him moral authority to rain down hellfire.

Iran was the cover story imo.

This is the US-China economic war going to the next level.

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103 replies by el gato malo and others
Paulette Altmaier's avatar
Paulette Altmaier
11h

Gato, sorry, Israel has tons of nukes and is a genocidal warmonger. Iran has every right to enrich uranium, as it has been doing, or to have nukes, for that matter - genocidal warmongering Israel has them, and is the biggest terrorist state in the Middle East, or anywhere. And Trump flagrantly broke his promise not to start a war with Iran, or anyone.

We don't attack N Korea because they have nukes. Nuclear weapons are a deterrent. I hope Iran gets them soon, because Israel wants them to be a failed state, in service of the genocidal project of Eretz Israel.

We started this war with a despicable Pearl-Harbor style attack, and our Zionist bootlicker president continues to take his orders from Tel Aviv. We committed war crimes in Iran, and of course, Israel commits horrific war crimes every day. Along with genocide, ethnic cleansing, torture....

Time to free ourselves from Zionist occupation. It's coming. Majorities of Republicans, Indies, and Democrats under 50 are there. Only the brainwashed Boomers continue to lap up the hasbara.

- Christian Republican Boomer Trump voter, now thoroughly disgusted.

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