this is an interesting way to look at it and rings true with, to hijack in the funniest possible way, a term in wide circulation in certain circles, “my lived experience.” i suspect many of you hve enocountered this:

the emotional or dogmatic argument utterly impervious to logic.

i actually once had a woman i was arguing with at a party in SF tell me “logic is the tool of the oppressor!” as a final emotive bastion from being cornered by sense.

the need for reality denial, not just of facts but of its entire underpinning and structure was so acute that this episode has really stayed with me. this had to be more than just emotional thinking. it seemed fully existential, like some sort of limbic level fight or flight mechanism. and once you start noticing it, it crops up all over the place.

let’s take a little tour of the topic:

these interviews with the “young marxist activist” cadres of america never cease to amuse.

this budding devotee of the “revolutionary communists of america” would like us all to know that he “stands unequivocally with the people of venezuela against US imperialism!”

heady sentiments, but as he continues to speak, it becomes increasingly clear that these are not his words, merely a parroted slogan and one whose core meaning and facts are unavailable to this brave sub-midwit out regurgitating that which he was spoon fed.

now, we can argue about who did the feeding and who paid for the silverware (and the answers are likely as ugly as they are repetitive)

but let’s instead ask a somewhat different question:

how do you become the kid who, paid or of whatever is passing for his own free will, wind up out there saying stuff like this and having no idea what you are talking about?

how can a topic in which you are utterly unversed become such an axis mundi?

how is this so important?

just calling them pay for play shills misses the boat. yeah, some of them are. the organizers and slogan writers are. but most of them are not. they really think they are protesting something, and they think that that thing is important.

but at the same time, they have no idea what’s actually going on.

the term “useful idiot” was not coined by accident.

when shown images of vast masses of actual venezuelans out celebrating in the street because the brutal dictator who picked up where chavez left off on taking a wealthy and fairly free country and grinding it to penury and tyranny, our young revolutionary is at a complete loss.

but check out the locals:

hell, check out buenos aeries. the enthusiasm is widespread.

all over the world, the actual venezuelans who lived through 25 years of socialism are overjoyed.

he did not know this was a thing. he had no idea that the masses with not with him. he inhabits a reddit induced hallucination where all the “facts” come from the same propaganda collective.

you can all but smell the burning wires as he tries to process this seeming failure of proletarian consciousness.

the world is not behaving as he expected, as he was told to expect. it’s doing the opposite.

and this is not a thing his mind is ready to accept. it slides off this fact, seeking ways to deny it because accepting it would invalidate not only his world view, taught to him by his in-group and proudly proselytized in public, but would invalidate his own identity which has been founded upon such things.

media will try to focus on the US protests and not the situation on the ground, but this one is just too big and blatant to hide without a media monopoly that no longer exists.

we really need to take a look at how we got to here.

here is my model. it also explains why marxism and collectivism has near perfect overlap with DEI and ideologies of gender confusion ideology to the point where it frequently gets derided as “gay race communism.”

it all has the same center: externalized identity. a lack of sense of self and a subsumation of the individual to the collective.

consider:

you don’t just wind up in the street one day protesting for something you neither understand nor even have the basic facts about.

this does not happen to healthy people.

it happens to people whose identities are not contained within themselves, who derive their sense of self from membership and participation in ideologies.

these are not “people with ideas” they are “people who are their ideas” and that’s a VERY different kettle of fish. (or in this case, more like a bag of weasels)

people who have ideas can change their minds. they can say “oh, hey, that’s new information, i should revise my view.” this does not challenge their self-conception.

but people who are their ideas cannot. they experience all disagreement and contradiction as a form of personal attack because the lines between the idea and the self are absent. they, quite literally, experience having to change their mind as erasure.

and no human wants to be erased. so the mind throws up all manner of tricks to prevent it. it discredits the source, it denies the data. given sifficient committment to belief, the power of the distortion field can become near infinite. a mind refuses to see a semi-truck bearing right down on it because “that truck cannot be there, it must be a lie from the reactionary running dogs.”

this is exactly why this externalized identity state is the end goal of cultists and political movements who want captured, mindwiped adherents. it’s why it has always been the center of marxism: not family, not country, not self, and certainly not religion: the party and its tenets of the “new man” and the “soviet woman” that deny ethics, biology, and sense.

not individualism, collectivism. the idea above the self. see now why this is such a dangerous idea? in full flower it at once enables and excuses atrocity and twists the sort of being beastly to others that the unindoctrinated would immediately recognize as hideous and inhuman into something that seems like virtue. it’s how school kids turn in their parents to the secret police.

“am i a good “new” boy?”

and these sorts of ideas and indoctrination are far easier among people with poor mental boundries or history of trauma. if you want to ask a question that will really keep you up at night, ask this:

“if your goal was a marxist global collective and inculcating children into such was easier to the extent the children were traumatized and concussed with mood and mind altering drugs, how would you change the school system to bend them to alliance or, at least, to submission?

might you mire them in impossible struggle sessions led by the most marginal among them as one long episode of “how many fingers am i holding up winston?” until disavowing the evidence of your own eyes and ears is the only means to survive unassaulted?

yeah. not pretty, is it?

perversely, it is the very fact that they deny all basic humanity and sense that makes them work. once you get a bunch of midwits and submitwits convinced of this, they have no way out. their entire structure of understanding and perception becomes rooted in ostentatious and obvious falsehood. the stories they have to tell themselves and the extent to which they must ignore outside inputs and see anyone providing them as hostile in order to preserve this fictitious worldview generate the kind of cult adherence that little chuckie manson could only have dreamed of.

they really do think that logic is the tool of the oppressor because every time they encounter it, it comes with a huge dose of the “fight or flight” chemicals elicited by a threat to one’s own perceived existence.

everything becomes trauma and the trauma just makes the next round of self-incapacitating self-delusion at once easier and more desperately needed.

it’s a recursion trap.

you cannot talk them out of it because, in their own minds, trying to talk someone out of it is proof that you’re a liar and it feels like you are trying to abnegate their existence.

it’s why so many of these groups find opposition to their demands to be “literally genocide.”

“not using my pronouns is literally murder!”

they actually experience this this way.

that little chunk of made up identity is all they have to cling to.

once you’re in it and have no identity of your own, it’s a perfect self digging pit with perfectly smooth sides.

right where the collectivists want you: shivering in their “warmth.”

see now why this is all one thing and all pushed by the same people for the same reasons?

your identity is a threat to their dominance.

individualism and thinking for yourself is a threat to their hallucinatory worldscapes. the leaders will seek to discredit you as disinformation. the followers will attack you because they think they are defending themselves.

is anyone else maybe starting to think that letting the marxists take over the US educational system was not such a good idea?

the path out is through destroying the systems that uphold this. DEI, ESG, woke, marxist thought, and marxist education. large-scale collectivism is always a lie. you can tell because the people pushing it never all just get together and share all their goods and services equally from each according to their ability and to each according to their needs. soros never opens up his home to the dispossessed and says “here, i have 14 extra bedrooms. help yourself to whatever’s in the fridge.”

they could do this. but they don’t. they try to take what’s yours instead.

and so their system has become our enemy. they have built their military bases under and within our schools and hospitals and courtrooms. that’s what incursionistas do.

but it’s not what high ageny humans tolerate, at least not for long.

because we have a superpower that they do not:

they are parasites and takers, breakers and wreckers.

we are the builders.

and what we tear down, we can make again. what we tear asunder, we can replace with that which better serves our aims, our liberty, and our social contract.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—

That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

the wrecker may do no such thing.

but the builder may revel in it.

it has happened before.

and it may come to pass again.