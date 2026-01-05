bad cattitude

J Debra Grube
1h

Wow!!! Well a scripture comes to mind- explains it all.

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭6‬:‭12‬ ‭NIV‬‬

https://bible.com/bible/111/eph.6.12.NIV

Jake Wiskerchen
1h

Gato, this is great. I wish you would have made the connection to Cluster B personality disorders and abuse dynamics, but I don't mind doing that here in the comments. 😉

In my world, the counseling professional world, this recursion is what we deal with when helping people recover from lifelong oppression. And I mean the real kind, not the kind invented by woke ideologues who have to string together a victim narrative for histrionic attention seeking.

You see, it's not just people who can be disordered, but all kinds of systems, corporations, governments, and businesses. At scale, society itself has become a victim (of sorts) to the abuse dynamics of collectivism. The gaslighting, the psychological double-binds, and the force-fed beliefs, required at the threat of shame and/or punishment, are all the same mechanisms we see on an individual level in interpersonal relationships, like domestic violence or child abuse and exploitation. It's also why the psychotherapy profession isn't helping; we used to be about individual identity but we are no longer because we have given over to the collective mentality across all of our professional associations and training institutions. It's bad.

Your solutions are appropriate and correct. But the question is, will we be able to restore individual identity in a broad enough scope, and in a short enough time frame, to counter this infection? I have my doubts. Because as you correctly note, these people literally lack the ability to change their minds, and with enough of them in charge (corporate administrations, legislative bodies, the judiciary), I fear it will come down to brute physical force, rather than the power of ideas.

Good job on this one, it's a tough topic that most people don't understand.

