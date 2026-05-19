bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Jennie Lucas's avatar
Jennie Lucas
1d

Well all of Gen X will be there at least.

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12 replies by el gato malo and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
1d

Oh heck I was with you 100% as soon as we got to David Bowie. The rest is dessert.

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