(i will 100% be cast down to hades for this and made to endure an eternity of homer pecking out my liver, but honestly, i just cannot help myself. the muses compel. this movie needs to be made. tell me i’m wrong.)

many have criticized christopher nolan for going too far with some of his casting for "the odyssey."



but what if the real problem is that he didn't go far enough?



hear me out on this:

because i have a rock opera for the ages.

the story begins with the careless whisper of a close friend

and he got it bad, so bad. he was hot for paris!

and this shot through the heart gave love a bad name

and so they return home where they talked to their daddy who showed them how to walk this way.

but not everyone was sanguine with this outcome and in the midnight hour, they cried “war, war, war!”

and his brother said, “let’s dance!”

and gathered to him great heros ready to jump for glory

heros of great cunning forever ready to enter the danger zone

hearts were dragged around

and last breaths were taken

in a story for the ages, for all of olympus loves a battle of princes!

“this is what it sounds like, when owls cry”

tell me you wouldn’t go see this.

i dare you.