VikingMom
8h

I know a white woman, in her 60s, a US citizen from birth, who is afraid to travel to San Francisco to get a special Visa to go to Prague for a 3-month mission trip. Her reason?

"ICE is just randomly rounding people up on the streets and killing them! Don't you watch the news?"

And this poor woman absolutely believes this narrative and lives her life alternating between hatred of all things Trump and fear of all things ICE!

Yuri Bezmenov
8h

Thanks for keeping the receipts. If the situation was hopeless, their propaganda would be pointless. Normies only scan headlines. This may have created a Streisand effect because the spin was so absurd. Zohran backtracked, but he invited his anti American Islamist buddy Khalil to the mayor’s mansion, who somehow still hasn’t been deported, instead of the heroic NYPD officers who intervened and their boss tisch who properly communicated that it was a terrorist bomb attack.

