there is a point where a group of people come to inhabit such a powerfully unreal hallucination that it loses contact with baseline reality and becomes a desperately dangerous place in which to live.

i want to show you somehting:

over the weekend, a small group of protesters seemingly led by (or at least in the company of) jake lang was at gracie mansion (home of the NYC mayor). the jake lang group was modest in size (12-20 based on reports) and the counter protesters who opposed this were considerably more numerous (100-125).

jake and co were protesting “islamification” of new york, prayer in public places, and similar practices. the chant was seemingly “stop the islamic takeover of NYC.” the counter protesters countered with “run the nazis out of new york” etc and this was a fairly predictable and basically peacful affair.

honestly, if a couple of groups with differing viewpoints want to have an argument over by the mayor’s house, OK, that’s protest and free speech. you can like what one or the other group has to say or find them both odious or whatever you prefer, but we’re within the social contract here:

even if you hate it, the price of free speech is allowing others to say things you do not like.

so long as it stays speech.

but then a funny thing happened (not the humorous kind of funny) and the character of the situation changed.

it was captured on clear, unmistakable video (a video that has been oddly suppressed by most media outlets) so if you have not seen it, here it is.

watch for yourself.

it happens quickly, but what you are watching is 18 year old emir balat shout “allahu ackbar” while throwing a bomb at police and anti-islamification protesters. he then runs away leaving a bunch of befuddled (and incredibly lucky) mamdani and islam supporters standing there asking braindead questions like “did he just throw an allahu ackbar bomb, bro?” and gawping like cattle as they stand within the blast radius of a weapon that could have torn them to pieces had it worked.

one guy is literally saying “nice!”

the lack of comprehension or even ability to think in the relevant frame is striking.

they think it’s a game, a fun selfie opportunity, social media gold, whatever.

they seem to have no idea how much danger they were in. (an astonishingly on the nose metaphor if you’re into that sort of thing.)

this was not a “smoke bomb” or a prop. this was a no fooling around IED style weapon that would be familiar to any soldier who served in the ME. the bomb was filled with TATP (triacetone triperoxide) commonly called “mother of satan” by the sort of people who teach others to make such things. this is a high potency explosive known for being incredibly unstable and that often does not even need a fuse to explode. this bomb was full of nuts and bolts and screws intended to act as shrapnel. had it gone off as intended, it could have killed a fair few people and injured/maimed many more. the failure to detonate was a huge stroke of luck (or, more likely, a sign of bad bomb making by our would be killers).

there was a second bomb as well that was lit and thrown at police who were chasing emir over the first bomb.

it was apparently handed to balat by ibrahim kayumi, 19, also a resident of bucks county PA.

both balat and kayumi are US citizens who are children of immigrant parents from turkey and afghanistan respectively.

both are from upper middle class or wealthy families. the balat family has a $650k home in langhorne and the kayumis have a $2.2 million home in newton. they were raised in suburban comfort but somehow became radicalized by ISIS doctrine and adopted it as their own. this radicialization appears to have mostly commenced online, but some outlets are reporting that they had traveled to turkey or other terror nexi. i am not sure if this has been confirmed as accurate.

what we do know is that after being arrested, balat both verbally and in writing pledged allegiance (bay’ah) to ISIS and the caliphate and expressed his hope that this could have been a bigger casualty event than the boston bombing in 2013 which killed 3 and injured 260.

the bombs used are the exact sorts of weapons that ISIS videos instruct on the creation of.

pretty much all of this appears to be beyond question or debate.

a couple of sons of suburban wealth radicalized the living hell out of themselves to the point where they were throwing IED’s on the streets of NYC and stand unrepentant about it. they hoped to kill a lot of people. and it was only some combo of dumb luck and bad grades in chemistry that prevented it.

now, one might think that given the clarity and extremity of the situation, the reporting and the statements here would be clarion clear and unified.

lol. you must be new here.

the barrage of “this was aimed at mamadani/mamdani’s house” was instant and relentless.

it’s really sort of dazzling how creative the creative writing teams get in these circumstances to avoid stating simple, direct facts.

everyone wants to talk about “white supremacy” and make it sound like somehow the bombs are associated therewith.

the mayor certainly got in on the act.

this is a masterwork in “not actually saying anything that was untrue while creating an overall impression that is entirely false and that utterly buries the lede.”

it is, frankly, despicable. “what followed?” seriously?

this led to a wild lockstep of “no one will actually tell you what happened” wrapped up inside of “everyone is lying by content adjacency and omission.” remember this every time you read history. if you cannot even trust the present, imagine what a propogandistic rat bag the past is.

if you got your information from most of mainstream media, you basically live in “smollettown” USA with made up villains and plotlines.

i’m amazed none of them tried to run with this:

“we stand with jussie!”

in these tribal times, it appears that the increasing bet is one of reality fracture and that “our readers read nothing but us, so it doesn’t matter how much we lie, they get no other information.”

this tactic 100% works so long as you can keep the sheep in the fold and monopolize their informational inputs.

in no small irony, it’s kind of amazing how the fact that gen Z (esp. leftist/protest gen Z) feels a need to be running video pretty much at all times is creating primary source material about history the likes of which we have never seen or had access to before and how it keeps wrecking the narratives of their tribal media mavens.

there is no possible way that it is a coincidence that every single reference to jake lang in the propaganda industrial complex piles on the “white supremicist” angle but every single reference to “bombs built to ISIS spec and thrown by islamic radicals in hopes of killing jake, his pals, and some NYC cops” gets downgraded to “devices” hurled by some nameless ne’er do well affiliated with nothing (but associated by adjacency with white supremacy, itself an absurdly hackneyed rubric)

but the truth is not obscure here. it’s not debatable, uncertain, or yet to be determined.

bombs made from an ISIS terrorist manual were thrown at anti-islamic protesters by islamic radicals shouting “allahu ackbar” and hoping to kill and injure hundreds.

the perps have said so in their own words.

this was a religious attack of islamic radicals against those they deemed enemies of their faith.

again, they said so themselves.

“Both admitted to cops after getting busted at a rowdy demonstration outside the mayor’s residence on Saturday that they also watch ISIS videos and tossed the bomb at right-wing agitators because they felt they insulted their religion, the sources said.” link

“All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds! I pledge my allegience [sic] to the Islamic State. Die in your rage yu [sic] kuffar!”



“this isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the prophet . . We take action!”



these comments and written statements were caught on NYPD body cameras.

so let’s not mince words: large swathes of the media are lying about this with great deliberation and intent.

they are not looking to illuminate but to occlude.

and it embeds a clear, predictable, tribal bias. had a bomb been thrown by jake, imagine the stark clarity of the headlines and accusations, the braying for blood, the demand for laws and crackdowns.

instead “mistakes were made” and “devices were found.”

i legitimately have no idea how anyone who reads the NYT, bloomberg, CNN, and NBC could possibly still consider themselves informed. the depth and extremity of the falsity beggars beleif. 1960’s soviets would be awestruck at the brazenness. mao would weep.

it seems to be the great paradox of our time:

in a time of unparalleled and unprecedented access to information, particularly primary source information, so few people choose to use it.

we devlove into tribes with “their own facts” to justify increasingly reality divorced opinions.

helluva time to be alive.

make good choices.