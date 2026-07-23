bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
6hEdited

People seem to have forgotten that the Bolsheviks were a very small party that nobody took serious. But, if nothing else, they were committed and highly organized.

They ruled for the better part of the 20th Century....and they could've been stopped at any point...until they couldn't.

Everything you said is true here. I would add that in the US they had to attack masculinity first. And then tgey had to import millions who do not share the same values and are not "made" of the same fiber.

Why?

Because we were a country of the 1-2 percenters who left Europe for a frontier with endless possibilities. In other words, we bred for success while Europe was left with those with low risk tolerance, etc. In other words, we selected for Daniel Boones; masculine men who literally built this country. I could finish out this thought, but im using voice to text in my car, but ya'll get it.

They first had to "water" us down.

Wake the eff up America.

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Lois Lassiter's avatar
Lois Lassiter
5h

I remember growing up in the 70s being force fed through media and movies, that McCarthy was a bad man......that Nixon was horrible.....and all the while, my mother, a school teacher of very modest means---should have ben totally behind the liberal bullshit---stood firm on the 'right' side of history. SHE KNEW.....and refused to be cowed. She hated the NEA and the teacher's union because they caused her economic grief when they forced her to strike....In PA, union shops and schools are mandatory, not voluntary....want a job? You have to join the union. I remember moving to Georgia in 1985 and learning what a 'right to work state' was and being elated!! In 1986, I got a job at an envelope factory to finance my college education. Within 2 days, old Brenda came waddling up to me to join the union--the Teamsters no less(I knew ALL about the Teamsters from PA). Because GA was right to work, I had the choice to say no, which I did. I was then labelled a racist for simply not joining one of the most corrupt, criminal unions on the planet. Thank you, mom. Your steadfast defiance of all the liberals around you must not have been easy, but you persisted and I am who I am partly because of your obstinate example. I feel lucky to have had such an example in my life.

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