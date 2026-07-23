communism (and its marketing department’s new brand name, “democratic socialism”) is one of the great lies ever created by humanity. you can tell it’s a lie in a number of glaring fashions:

communism and socialism are possible at any time in a free market system. just get people together and share. but almost no one ever does and when they do, it never goes anywhere. communism is never build the means of production or allow others to use the means of production that you built. it’s always “seize.” that right there tells you what lives at the core of this ethos and hiding that behind “democracy” and calling it “popular socialism” is just a flimsy fig leaf to allow the state to buy the votes of 10 people by taking $2000 from one guy, giving $100 each to 10 voters, and then stealing the other $1000 to support lavish dacha/hacienda lifestyles. communism, by design, disallows competition. it seeks to break any other ties that might bind a people, religion, family, community. it’s all “the state” and “the party.” other loyalty is not only not permitted but actively suppressed. it does the same to private industry. it knows damn well that it cannot compete, so it does not allow competition. an offshoot of this is that communism always and everywhere seeks to erase and re-write history. he who controls the past controls the present and he who controls the present controls the future. communism is ALWAYS rooted in a false past, the vilification of genuine heros, in moral destruction, and in vicious, relentless crushing of any ideas other than “the ideas.” it’s a secular theocracy as suppressive and murderous as any sharia theocrat. (ironically, this is why the left and the sharia crowd often cooperate they want the same things. until they don’t.) the framing is always the “big lie” cast in DARVO (deny, attack, reverse victim and offender). because this is the tactic of the abuser. it is, in fact, how you spot an abuser. “why do you make me hit you sherryl?” that’s communism. they are the players upon your empathy and sympathy. they take and demand and seize and any time you push back, they call you the bad guy for wanting individual rights and to keep your property, the things you built

it cannot, in any meaningful sense, compete with a free market. this is why it doesn’t. it attacks from within, works in “long marches” through institutions and academia and the endless 5th column mischief of dissolution to break up family and religion and faith in national identity and the rightness of liberty. it sells slave collars as liberation. and it always, always, starts with the children. it inculcates them from birth to believe this tripe, to hate their family and country, to disavow religion and markets, to believe the world is rigged against them and that only “the state” can get them their due.

if you look at every bit of “woke” and economic fallacy and post modern nihilist claptrap being pushed on kids from gender to DEI’s structural isms to “the new deal worked” and “socialism is nice, let’s paint it green” and the casting as any resistance to this as “fascism,” it’s all of a piece. this is infiltration and infestation, it’s subversion and nothing about it is accidental. it’s a well worn playbook to use the democratic institutions of a high trust state to destroy a civilization. it uses the empathy and sympathy of high trust people as a weapon to prey upon them. it breaks the social contract, demanding that dictatorial taker class be allowed to operate protected but unbound. this is the weaponization of empathy i spoke of the other day.

they start YOUNG. like kindergarten young. barney young. they demand the children be in government schools or schools dominated by government funding and structure. they flood them with propaganda. they take over the universities and run purges of any other voices in struggle session cancel culture supported by the students who increasingly arrive unprepared and already indoctrinated by a lifetime of political vitriol, fake history, economic inversions, and mindwiped cultural immersion from drag queen story hour up to “the classics are all racist, here read some radical woke garbage.”

here’s the manifestation: (and public schools are just as bad)

you send 50%+ of kids to a university system designed for the top 5%, break the system itself because you cannot educate the 50th percentile as you can the 95th, they simply cannot do it, and you sell them all on a fantasy of “you’re an elite now, you deserve a top 10%, probably a top 1% life” that is obviously mathematically impossible. overproduction of self-styled elites overstuffed with self importance and crushed under debt is how you stir up an intellectual vanguard and there has never been one so large and so ill informed. never.

they are not even familiar with history or what’s been going on. they have become a set of the blind leading the blind. everyhting they know is what isn’t so.

and they are dumber than ditchwater and 1000 times as dangerous.

let’s take a quick look at some examples:

hassan piker dresses like mao and lectures on podcasts and at colleges. he thinks china is a communist triumph, inverting the “we had to move away from communism to stop starving” part of the equation as well as the “we stole a lot of this tech” and “this system is already starting to collapse under the crushing debt load that funded its unprofitable excesses and the internal issues of command and control crony corporatism.”

he’s a genuinely stupid person who seems to have risen to prominence on backstory (turkish immigrant) and family connections (nephew of progressive media maven cenk uygur)

he’s one of those people where the idea of him is more dangerous than the reality. hearing him actually speak is a revelation. judge for yourself:

“i got stopped by a cop for political speech” does not even seem to register. it’s just “nooooo! i love mao!”

what an abject muppet. he’ll be first in line for face eating when the leopard gets hungry.

it has happened before.

astonishingly, this level of discourse seems to have accumulated a million followers (though how real they are is unclear).

i’d like to show them one graph:

any questions? communism has killed and immiserated more humans than any idea in history. the record is so stark that only a fool could fail to apprehend its meaning. this is WHY they lie, deny the past, change it, and constantly change the name on the product marketing. they call it “socialism” and “democratic socialism” but it’s all the same thing: it’s the breach of the social contract, the abnegation of the rights and property of the individual, and a taking at the point of a gun of that which is not theirs from the ones who made it.

the only difference is the tools. communists use actual force. they round you up and murder you or send you to gulag. the bayonet is overt.

socialists do the same thing, they just use mob rule and tyranny of the majority as an intermediary. if you buck, the bayonet is still there, but this is how they hide it. you think you’re doing it to yourself (hence all the DARVO). add a little election rigging and “mao’s your uncle.”

there is nothing subtle about this suicide. you can see it all over the EU and canada where growth has ground to a halt and rules, regulation, and redistribution have surged and where drops in per capita GDP are being masked with surges of immigrants who become dependents and (it is hoped) reliable voters. (the socialists almost always lose that one, ask iran) rights are in rapid retreat. freedom is being stolen wholesale.

you can see how badly this has gone in the watermelon republic of green new deals, redistribution, socialist lean, and regulatory rapine. the US is outgrowing them by 2-3X since 2010. it’s egregious.

and the US is doing this while firing on only half its cylinders because we too are falling prey to similar foibles.

as we have become more regulated and more interfered with economically, growth has slowed dramatically. here too, rights look increasingly iffy.

we’ve left insane value on the table. had we kept the pre 1990 growth rate, the US economy would be about 30% larger than it is today.

the facts are stark, the stakes are high.

and now comes the dangerous part:

covid response woke the US out of slumber. it all pushed too far, people got a look at schools, and social media surged to the fore of trusted information while faith in state and experts collapsed all over the world.

right wings are rising and increasingly being met with outright attacks. marxists do not go quietly. they are making their move, surging out of shadows, casting off camouflage, and just plain going for it. candiates are running on communism and bad communist ideas. i mean, look at this:

rent control is one of the stupidest, zero success rate ideas in the history of screwing things up. it breaks the price signal to make more apartments or put them on the market.

it’s already failing. because it always fails.

so the response is “ban evictions?” seriously?

“evictions are violence is the perfect “steal $2000 to buy 10 votes for $100 each” tactic to shore up your base. you become the party of piracy. that’s how the communists and socialists always go. this is a taking. it takes one person’s property and gives it to another to live in even if they don’t pay. it rewards the worst of humanity for acting badly and breaks any cycle to serve them. who would rent out their place under such condidtions? you might never abuse this. i wouldn’t. but many do. they will do it as a matter of course and a matter of plan.



next will come the “you have to rent to them and cannot say no” forcing, like the way banks were forced to give mortgages to sub prime borrowers at prime rates. attempts at discernment or risk management will be vilified. “no, you cannot check criminal record.” “no, you cannot ask if they stopped paying rent at their last place, you cannot check income, credit score, or demand references.”

pretty soon no sane landlord will touch the low end.

hard to blame them. but the communists will label them as anti poor and attack. that’s what they do. watch.

these plans always run the same way - you break a system and blame the breakage on the system you broke. then you howl about “empathy” and demand redress and malign as the attacker the very people you attacked. classic DAVRO. every time. it gets so obvious that no one can miss it. so you double and triple down. you play the victim even harder and you pre-bunk self-defense by calling it attack.

you drive chaos and crisis to make people feel unsafe.





the more sensible among the donkeycrats are starting to bray as they get eaten from inside by the leopards who swore it would be someone else’s face.

from mamdani to bernie and AOC (still in the closet, sorta) to the newfound ascendance of rabb, valdez, chevailer, kiros, george, raj, and 9 state legislators in NY alone, it’s coming. the move is being made. it has to be now because the resistance is building and the lies are crumbling and the policies will fail so quickly that you need to take power before the results of what you proposed become visible.

it’s on. right now.

and it’s 100% communist, it just uses the ballot box as an intermediary between the victim and the gulag.

meet the DSA - the trojan donkey for communist calamity.

it knows damn well what it’s doing and that doing it will give rise to resistance.



it’s already out prebunking that and calling it evil. as ever, you can literally tell what these people are about to do by what they tell you to be afraid of. this should frighten you. they know they are about to do something you’d shoot them for.

“a new and more dangerous mccarthyism.”



goodness, we can only hope so. if it had worked worth a damn last time, we might not be in this mess today…

one of a suspicious mindset might even ask some questions about “uh, dangerous to whom?”

that’s kind of a tell, no?

so let’s pause for a moment to consider the source here:

this guy is the literal heir to the brutalist castro regime that has plundered and raped cuba for generations, taking a thriving island and crushing it into ignominious poverty and tyranny. so, forgive me if i am unconvinced by his fears of what is rising.

he is not the herald of impending danger: he is the danger.

in the end, it’s simple: “democratic” socialism is just less honest communism with one extra level of abstraction put into place by cowards too frightened to pick up a rifle themselves. they get your own state to do the dirtyrowk for them, turn your empathy into liability, and use it to enslave you.

they have been setting this up for generations and have long marched through schools, courts, media, and increasingly politics.

the struggle is going overt because they overplayed their hand and it gets harder from here as people wake up.

it will be fought on two fields: perception and violence.

the more we win at perception, the more they will move to violence. and this will cost them dearly in terms of perception. so the cycle intensifies rapidly once it gets rolling.

the american center taking back schools and families is the thing the socialistas cannot afford.

real voting, real preference revelation, real history. all of it. it’s commie kryptonite.

simple insitutional recapture and perception shift can do a lot more work here than many seem to fear.

few of these “death by technocrat” communists really have much fight in them.

there will be some skirmishes, but the more of this war we can win in the institutions and the overton window, the less we have to settle in bloodshed.

so LFG.

don’t let them DARVO you out of it.

it’s time to embrace the new meow-carthyism.











