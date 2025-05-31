obviously, the effects of woke and DEI upon schools have been legion. ideas of disparate impact and the attribution of all variance to some manner of systematic oppression needful of imposed redress mostly manifesting more as retribution than restitution (when not even the latter would have been warranted or helpful) have paved a path to the sorts of racist structures that would make jim crow blush. it embodies an ingrained ideal of “different and tainted” created by a sort of birthright original sin as oppressor requiring hair shirts and penitence.

it’s as hideous as it is unreflective.

racism and discrimination has always, to greater or lesser extent, been with us but were clearly and obviously on the wane until 2008-12 when it issued forth as center stage sentiment whipped into some sort of sudden global consciousness by media and institution alike.

it was used to conjure and create racism in precincts from which it has largely vanished.

DEI does not oppose racism, it incubates it.

i defy anyone to, with straight face, claim america is less racist today than it was in 2004.

of a sudden, race and intrinsic division was everywhere and the innate trait hierarchies of oppression and oppressor were branded as unassailable fundamentalist doctrine upon a populace who at first welcomed such things and mistook the horse being wheeled into the city for a token of peace.

it was not.

it was a declaration of war against meritocracy, equity, high trust society, and all the norms and mores of judgment by content of character, replacing them with regimented rulership by the most marginal and inequitable, systems of preferencing and patronage used to cow and control a free society while unpicking ideas of rights, equality, and eventually sanity.

villains were elevated as heros and worshiped as ends unto themselves.

and the center failed to hold.

it infected our state. it infected our schools. the millennials bore the brunt of this, the cannon fodder fed unknowingly into the maw of the indoctrination industrial complex DBA “the educational system.”

everything became political and all politics became about race, gender, and increasingly fanciful and aggressive aggrievement narratives of intersectional identity. the plot was, to be frank, lost utterly.

but trees do not grow to the sky and that which pushes is eventually and inevitably pushed back upon. as in so many other places, covid pulled the curtain back on the schools and what they were teaching. parents who had not quite gotten a look at this had sudden snapfocus perspective changes as they listened to lessons and caught wind of curriculum content. those who had been, in every meaningful sense of the word, grooming children and isolating them from parents and sane society became visible.

and people noticed.

and the swing back began.

faith in these institutions was lost.

and questions commenced.

the spectacle of struggle sessions wherein those who had never done anything wrong were browbeaten and rendered second-class citizenry in favor of those who were never harmed in alleged service of recompense for damages never suffered was simply too much.

and it was not just the parents who saw this, it was the children.

gen Z are growing up different. they were the ones in school during the times covidian and they got a lurid first-hand guided tour of all that has been wrong and savage about these systems, their hatefulness, dishonesty, and self-serving projection.

most are familiar with the cycle of hard men making the soft times which in turn beget the soft men who sink us into the hard times that once more harden men.

consider that this need not be monolithic and that within the same society that at once may an institutional aristocracy grow soft and extractive, privileged and stultified, replete in the soft times of their positional privilege while those they seek to grind down grow hard in the hard times inflicted upon them. they grow strong while the projection posse of injustice inversion wither in mind and body and spirit, mistaking their state subsidized power for the very bravery and strength that they daily hollow out.

they have no idea how weak they are or how unable to stand alone.

and they should have paid more attention in math.

oppression is a great teacher.

suppression is tutelage of that which a regime fears.

it’s a map to victory.

this is the whetstone upon which the best and brightest minds will sharpen, honed to razor keenness by the constant questioning and criticism which constitutes the only real path to deeper understanding.

that which may not be questioned becomes stagnant, decadent and complacent in its position. DEI has quite literally become the precise oppressive racist structure it purports to hate, a dark negative mistaking itself for the light as weak-minded weaklings shout down all ideas other than their own and sit replete in their bastions of usurped institutional power.

meanwhile, i am watching an intergenerational alliance form as gen X parents and gen Z children agree to agree that enough is enough and find common cause and currency in opposition to this ongoing insanity.

in the end, it’s a grossly unfair fight.

it’s the anti-meritocratic against the meritocracy.

seriously, once the cracks begin, how else other than “rout” can this possibly go?

it’s a system bent upon waging war against those with the most talent and agency.

it’s the worst and dullest seeking institutional power over the best and brightest.

and the tighter they squeeze in their desperation, the more will squirt out between their fingers.

the slippery thing about education is that while a regime may control that which is taught and even, by ideological purity test and institutional censure, that which may be spoken and that which must be regurgitated, it cannot control that which is learned. that lies entirely with the learner. and hard lessons beget hard men. and the soft, decadent harkonens of woke are unknowingly breeding the toughest of fremen right in their own midst and they are in no way ready to reap what they have sown

this young man got the kind of education you could never learn in books.

it will serve him well all his life.

and his conclusion is exactly right.

actions begets reaction, and the reflexivity of a war against the best and brightest is one helluva thing when the pendulum swings back.

i know that black pill pessimism is of a fashion these days, but before one succumbs to such, watch this video with one simple question in mind:

when the coddled minds of the hothouse flowers of diversity, equity, and institutional oppression find themselves out in a world where their magic words have lost their power and they face minds like these, freed, opened, and motivated though sternest tests of character and agency and reason: what do you think is going to happen?

which side will be able to build? which will be able to thrive?

stripped of undue deference, the weaksauce wokester wobblers with their participation trophies and intersectional accolade cannot compete with this.

everything this new generation has is hard won, battle tested.

they are confident and capable in a way their detractors are not.

it’s going to be like kids with 15 years of MMA facing off against the ones who spent their lives playing “street fighter” video games using cheat codes.

it’s like someone plopped sparta into the middle of 1880s france.

these kids are going to be more than alright.

they came of age in a crucible. they were trained in the neo-agoge, subjected to the harshest of tests that select for resilience and agency and faith, for fellowship and for implacable competence.

and they are starting to rise.

and those who tried to break them have no idea what is coming for them.

but they will.

oh, yessirre bob they will.