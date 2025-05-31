bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Cougar Misanthrope's avatar
John Cougar Misanthrope
11h

"everything became political and all politics became about race, gender, and increasingly fanciful and aggressive aggrievement narratives of intersectional identity. the plot was, to be frank, lost utterly."

The plot, as always, was to divide and rule. Stir up race hatred but then add a dash of DEI, LGBT, etc., "our democracy", to the mix, and we're left with tribalism on steroids.

"everything this new generation has is hard won, battle tested."

It's a beautiful thing to see today's youth calling b.s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave Slough's avatar
Dave Slough
11h

Terrific post! One of the best and I agree

must be the the reason the Leftists have lost the young vote

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
125 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture