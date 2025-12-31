bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
14hEdited

No phobia of any skin color at all …. They make me sick . It’s against the law period . All the money stolen should be given back to taxpayers. The layers of corrupt evil people, no matter what their color or immigration status should be fined and imprisoned. If appropriate, deported for life . What a clown 🤡 world we live in . 🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
63 replies
VikingMom's avatar
VikingMom
13h

I am old enough to remember Bill Clinton being forced to "end welfare as we know it." It didn't last long but it was the first time that things were actually moving in the right direction.

This story is SOOO much bigger, and so much worse than what was happening 30 years ago, so I am SLIGHTLY optimistic that something will happen. But I am also 30 years older and FAR more cynical than I was back then. If Gato is hopeful that this is too big to bury, then I will allow myself to feel a little hope as well...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
262 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture