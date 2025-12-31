i’m not sure who needs to hear this, but there is nothing even remotely sophisticated about these endless somali and NGO/immigration frauds. not PPP, not food, not autism, and not daycare or welfare or SNAP or free rent.

it’s all blatant, hammer in the face stuff.

yes, this is a real sign. yes, the misspelling is real. you cannot make this stuff up.

it did not go on for years because the perpetrators were crafty. it went on because the DA’s, prosecutors, police, judges, mayors, governors, and congress critters were relying on this demographic for vote harvesting.

all these politicians and purported public servants knew full well what was occuring.

they were all a part of it.

they bragged about it. listen to tim walz from the presidential debates.

(this aged like a bait bucket left in the trunk of a car in july.)

this new somali scam, fake daycare, will also run into the billions. these folks have stolen multiples of the GDP of somalia, and that’s just from minnesota. and their reach is far from confined there.

this is modern day barbary piracy.

the only difference is that it was invited in and protected by its patrons.

and it’s mostly only coming to light because of citizen reporting. (if you have not seen it, link to the full nick shirley video here.

literally, all he did was walk around in person and ask the right questions. this is what investigative journalism used to be before media became a captured element. (this is also why so many are so desperate to rein and regulate social media and get information like this declared “hate speech” or “misinformation,” and why this cannot be allowed to happen)

you cannot trust these people.

governments and justice systems have been covering it up, refusing to investigate, ignoring whistleblowers and even turning upon them, and generally supporting this criminal syndicate. (more on that here)

they have overturned actual guilty verdicts by fiat.

so how does this get this bad?

well, let me tell you:

it starts simply enough: a number of political factions feel challenged and seek to stay in power. they have lived off bribing and co-opting voters at home, but this has run out of rope and they need a new-new thing.

to prop themselves up electorally and in the electoral college and US house of representatives apportionment by census, they import voters from abroad.

this gets them two things.

more population and therefore more electoral votes and more representatives a local voter base beholden to them that will support them, thick or thin because they are a dependency or people who could never make it in the US unsupported. they were selected for this exact reason. “they are all on welfare” is a feature, not a bug.

the trade was simple:

you come here, i give you free housing, welfare, education, food and education worth many multiples of your standard of living at home, you get to live in a nice, safe place and have 12 zillion kids, and you vote for me and get your friends to vote for me.

the systems were so rigged it was surreal. in MN, one registered voter can “vouch” for up to 8 others, all of whom are then eligible. the mail in ballots go out in bales to housing projects and buildings and “operatives” are paid to “harvest” them and others paid to fill them out and send them in.

easy peasy. everybody wins except the folks being made to pay for this, but let’s face it, john and jane q taxpayer have not had any government representation since lord knows when.

and then the criminals extol the virtues of their crime syndicate as though it’s high morals.

it’s really about as manipulative and inverted as it gets.

it boils down to this:

being able to defraud the electorate and plunder the taxpayers was the price of winning elections, one the political machines were happy to pay.

it seemed so simple.

but a funny thing happens when you keep playing this game:

the power shifts.

your “captive voter base” becomes your ruler once you start needing them more than they need you in just the same way that dirty cops on the take from the mob wind up owned by the mob because they are now at risk of exposure and suddenly some guy with a name like “nikky the fin” starts telling you “you gotta do favors for the boss.”

the politicians are trapped: dirty, negligent, on the take, and dependent.

everyone’s tainted beak is in the NGO game.

they’d all lose office immediately without these voting blocks and machines that they cultivated. and so here we are.

“look at me, i am the kingmaker now.”

parts of the left tried this all over the US and all over the world. (and yes, this has been almost entirely a left wing practice. i’m sure there’s some complicit right as well, but they have not, as far as i have seen, been the ringleaders) and the results have been the same every time.

the servant becomes the master.

and that’s how you wind up with massive, unaccountable piracy everywhere and endless plunder that politicians must aid and abet for fear of losing office or going to jail and every time they are complicit and help cover this up, they are dragged further into guilt, too compromised to stop.

lather. rinse. repeat.

i suspect many did not mean to sell their cultures down the river.

the politicians who thought they could control this got eaten alive by rapacious, low trust cultures to whom plunder is a way of life and the whole purpose of government is to determine which tribe gets to rob all the others without fear of justice or reprisal.

and that’s how you wind up with olivia chao, the mayor of toronto in a hijab begging for islamic votes from men who clearly despise and disdain her.

this was a meeting to discuss “islamophobia”

to show another person the sole of your foot in islam is a grave insult. to do it barefoot is almost inconceivable. to do that in a public meeting with a mayor? i’m not even sure there is a western equivalent to this.

this is pure, raw insult and domination.

her police are right there and they can do nothing. she can do nothing.

that’s what being compromised, dependent, and subjugated looks like.

it also looks like this:

and like this (mayor frey in minneapolis)

and pretty soon, your state flag changes to one with the symbols and colors of the flag of those who using your own corruption to conquer you.

changed in 2024

you want to know why so many politicians are so cravenly parroting the “diversity is our strength” mantra and covering their heads as they claim that somalia built boston and Islamophobia is the greatest threat to toronto all of a sudden?

this is why.

they’re trapped.

the entire machine that started this in motion and then watched it grow wildly out of hand like some cut rate sorcer’s apprentice is out trying to defend it because when this all comes out, they will all lose power and many have certainly committed crimes.

the media is locked in and has to shelter and support this. they are calling the investigation “racist” and carrying some of the dirtiest water i have ever seen in trying to make out like the child care centers are real.

you think you hate and distrust these people enough.

but you don’t.

their whole side of the political spectrum will fold like a cheap card table without this money and dodgy voting. many of those in it are now well over the line into “criminals.”

you cannot unravel this system piecemeal, the capture is too deep, too broad.

but too much has been seen now.

this is not going away, it’s going to spread.

and the ideas of “let’s convince these predators of their error” or “let’s use the system to fix the system” are rapidly falling away.

you do not negotiate with cancer.

you remove it and damn the costs.

these mills grind slowly, but in the end, they grind fine.

and an astonishing amount of western civilization has been sold to pirates, both foreign and domestic.

when people really get a look at the size of this thing, it will boggle the mind.

and perhaps we can start to get our societies back.

a big state cannot fix itself.

small government is the only durable path to liberty.

a leviathan this size and able to “give you whatever you want” will always and inevitably wind up being used to take everything you have.

buckle up.

this is going to be a helluva ride.