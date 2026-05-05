bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Sarah Thompson's avatar
Sarah Thompson
1d

SCOTUS itself has become embarrassingly illustrative of this problem. Imagine being a brilliant black female jurist and reading KJBs opinions, knowing she was picked to be, not a brilliant legal scholar, but your representative on the celebrity court?

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DiazRockCrawlr's avatar
DiazRockCrawlr
1d

Rewarding incompetence will end itself. Only question is when - not if.

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