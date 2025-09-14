bad cattitude

Ryan Gardner
1d

Maybe Leftist should stop saying things engraved on bullets.

They call you a Nazi so they can justify killing you, not because they believe you're a Nazi

Kanklenesses
1d

Excellent essay! Thank you for writing it (just proof-read ;).

I am thinking that it is utterly amazing that Democrats can’t come up with people who are extreme moderates. It is the only category that might even win again sometime. Slam dunk.

That said, I am a person who had a friend for 40 years whom I loved dearly. We were great together and avoided politics, because we were opposites in this category. But the last time I saw her, out for a lunch, I danced like Mohammed Ali trying to avoid the “T” subject, but she suddenly stood up, hurling her chair backwards, and launched into a spittle-filled tirade in the restaurant that left me shell-shocked. Everything now and in the future was my fault, because I voted for the “T.” She fired me as her friend, forever. I told her she seemed very unhappy and maybe should seek some help but…I suppose I am dead to her, and to her husband and son with whom I had wonderful rapport. She is a very high-intelligence professional. I will miss her dearly. But after this happened I realized that I would never have fired her like this. Never. And it shows the stark difference between many liberals and conservatives. I know I am not alone in my experience. Who does this??

Again, your essay was GREAT, and I learned a couple of new words, too. Onward, its going to get better.

