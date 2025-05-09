media and “institutional” reporting has become a complete circus. the level of lie has grown so thick it’s difficult to discern truth and the astonishing conclusions arising therefrom are sufficient to beggar belief and faith in humanity alike.

it’s a deliberate policy, a combination of fabrication and tinsel to “pre-bunk” and pre-frame narratives. it’s really very simple:

you get the lie out in advance of the truth and then use it to cast the truth as a lie when anyone tries to tell it.

people have an ingrained tendency to accept the first framing they hear and to use it to model what is to come.

this is why these tactics are the “3 yards and a cloud of dust” move in the insurgent info-ops playbook.

let’s look:

reports from bluesky, the semit-useful rage-idiot homeworld

this whole hit on jay and his utterly sensible take that “if we give an NIH award to some group and they then seek to sub-award it to someone else, especially someone outside the country, we want to know about it and have veto rights.”

such scrutiny is commerce 101 level behavior.

if you hired a general contractor and he hired a shady foreign contractor known for dangerous and substandard work to do your electrical install, you’d (rightly) demand the right to say “no way, jose.” (or Shi Zhengli as case may be)

this is hardly an exotic or unreasonable take. it’s basically how everyhting except for government works.

i mean, seriously, what even is the counter argument? that the NIH should have no visibility or control on where its grant money goes? it’s all a black hole once it’s out the door?

that’s a pretty wild idea to try to frame as a positive and defend.

and that’s why they don’t. they attack “cuts” and “destroying programs” as though this is some unprecedented and unaccountable demolition of wonderful and reasonable things.

here’s the actual interview that “science” is running so amok with. (you can read far more in paul thacker’s excellent stack HERE.

KAISER: Okay, so since you brought it up, kind of skipping around here, but so as you know, as you may not have seen the story. But we had heard it too, that there's going to be a policy canceling collaborations, foreign collaborations. BHATTACHARYA: No, that's false. KAISER: Is there going to be some sort of policy that... BHATTACHARYA: There was a policy, there's going to be policy on tracking subawards. KAISER: What does it mean? BHATTACHARYA: I mean, if you're going to give a subaward, we should be able—the NIH and the government should be able see where the money's going.

the misrepresentation is as deliberate and planful as it is hyperbolic and absurd.

“’This is insane:’ New NIH policy on funding foreign scientists stirs outrage,” reported Science Magazine’ headline. Hinting to readers that Bhattacharya lied to Kaiser in his interview, Science Magazine falsely implied that Nature Magazine had reported the upcoming policy would only concern subawards.”

this has become the whole of the leftist propaganda praxis:

they misframe and pre-seed everyhting to claim “they are killing us!” “they are cutting everyhting! fascism! ruin! calamity!”

then if you actually cut anyhting they like or any bad thing happens to nay of them of theirs, they scream “see! told you! oppression! dissolution! worse than hitler! riot! kill the totalitarians!”

it’s such a joke it’s difficult to take seriously, but this is serious business as those who get their worldview from TV and mass media still exist and the perception shaping they have undergone has left them bereft of reason and fact alike.

they are rubbed raw and left ready and waiting for the next explosive bout of useful-idiocy in service of their manipulative tribal readers.

it doesn’t have to work on everyone, just enough people to generate unrest and opposition.

these polls are mostly hot garbage with sample sets of “boomers who still answer their cell phones when strange numbers call during dinner” but the fact that you can even FIND a subgroup that thinks like this (or that polls are rigged to validate this view and to try to make it seem popular in fine bolshevik fashion) should give real pause:

this is the power of pre-bunking and vilification. so many people think USAID and NGO’s are the victims here of mean spirited political oppression rather than the literal flow-masters of absolute rivers of dirty, unaccountable cash that they have been, a hyper partisan ecosystem of extra and unconstitutional activity and society scale theft of dynastic wealth.

this is also one of the real victims of trump’s trade war. DOGE was winning hearts and minds, in the media every day with a new story of some absurdity found. the real genius of DOGE was never saving money, it was laying plain how badly money was used and to what nefarious and illegal ends. it was shattering the toxic deepstate biofilm of infection and letting us start to heal. the steady drumbeat of “here’s another, here’s another” is how you change perception.

it’s been swept from the front page and front of mind by tariffs and trade topics.

that was a real error and a loss of momentum. i fear it will be costly.

fortunately, we have the left here to help and chime in with their own awful ideas and own-goals.

if one sought to identify the one person in politics who is actually stupidest and least moral, it would be a tough competition, but you could do a lot worse than betting on ilhan omar

here she is proving two things:

inability to understand the concept of “per capita” is a near perfect shibboleth for “the lights are on by nobody is home inside this mind” that this is in now way, shape, or form someone who is either american or interested in so being. this is someone who vilifies “our country” while trying to colonize it with the failed morality of failed states.

this is just more tribal war for tribal spoils. when even james carville is howling “you need to leave the democratic party” then you’re well and truly getting into some interesting edge of map territory.

but she means it. this is her core belief: say what you can to take what you can. her home constituency is plundering minnesota blind and are so low trust that they cannot even trust one another long enough to run a grift. every prisoner’s dilemma is a defection. it’s an entire ethos of low equilibrium.

when the feeding our future fraud where welfare meals were stolen and money taken for meals never provided broke, many somalis were arrested. they responded with a campaign of seeking to bribe jurors, but even in this, they could not resist perpetrating scams. the woman sent to pay a $200k bribe stole $80k of it for herself.

you cannot make this stuff up.

we’re about 5 minutes from stealing being reframed as “a gratuity.”

but, of course, this gets “pre bunked” as some sort of “racism” and “targeting vulnerable communities” and the media plays along into the confirmation bias by elevating every story of white crime against any other race and instantly disappearing and story of any other race committing crimes on whites.

the reality of race crime in the US is the mirror image of BLM claims and always has been.

i don’t have any data on islam in particular, but the minneapolis crime rates seem to speak for themselves over the period in which “diversity became their strength.”

and so the drum beats on to claim that what is is not and what is not is a crisis most dire.

the american heartland seems to have had basically no immune system that could defend against this.

the presumption of “people mean well” becomes a desperately expensive luxury belief when surrounded by those who do not.

this was the homeworld of the “mostly peaceful protest” framing and people have claimed this this image is a meme, but it’s not. this was a CNN broadcast.

just more pre-bunk and pre frame so when you see car dealers on fire, you think, “oh, but that was peaceful! this is somehow aberrant.”

this game is going to to on and on.

it’s an institutional practice and and awful lot of “gold bars” were tossed off the ship into the hands of agencies and NGOs that practice this praxis of persuasion.

but it’s also a trick that works in reverse once you see how it works. you can straight up tell exactly what negative news is about to break for team statist by seeing what they are trying to deny is happening or explain away as “not a bad thing” or “a bad thing bad people want to do to them.”

you can see who USAID funded and who DOGE will unearth next.

they will draw you the map to their own misdeeds.

you just have to read it.

see?

shot:

chaser:

“Jasmine Crockett is being investigated by Doge for three home purchases totaling 10 million 18 months into making $174,000”

this whole thing is remarkably useful for identifying where the insurgents are.

once you crack the code, they are actually jumping up and down to identify themselves.

this is like shining blacklight on the societal bedspread.

we’d all do well to pay attention.