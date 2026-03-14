over the last 30 years, an increasingly strident war has emerged within the american school system. some of this manifests as “indoctrination over education” and while this is certainly a thing, the more i look at it, the more convinced i become that this is more symptom than end unto itself. sure, marxists and other forms of ideologues always do this: you hook the young on your brand of dogma by battering it into their open little minds, day in day out. you separate them from family and raise them as quislings of the regime alienated from parents and competing institutions (like religion or civics) to mold them into whatever you have decided is current vogue of the very model of the modern major generality and “haw haw” about how it’s “for their own good.” maybe you even believe it.



but this is nothing new.



the whole purpose of public schooling in the first place bends back to this.

did we need this education?

even a cursory perusal of the self-proclaimed aim of the prussian school systems of the early 1800’s from which so much US inspiration was drawn was to create obedient and disciplined citizens and instill loyalty to the nation-state. this was seen as central to national stability. did you think the pledge of allegiance (to a flag no less) in schools was an accident? horace mann transmitted many of these ideas to the US and the “school as social stabilizer” with all its trappings of centralization was transplanted to new world shores. specific focus on “obedience” and “standardized routines” was explicitly foregrounded.

keep in mind that prior to the rise of the public school, america was having no trouble generating fine, educated minds. jeffreson, franklin, madison, paine, jay, these were not public school products. most of history’s great thinker were not. the whole idea is actually pretty new.

public schooling was never primarily intended as a ladder to elevate the free thinker, it was a program of homogenization and inculcation into sets of “desired civics.” this need not manifest as a war against excellence in service of stultification and can, despite its base nature, still wind up a reasonably useful, even a beneficial force in american life. it really comes down to questions about “what is the payload that this weapon is carrying and how well does it map to reason and the potential for flourishing?”

i suspect that a lot of that is what changed.

the nature of the aim was always the same, but the target of that aim altered in important ways that have bent US schooling into something aggressively arrayed against not only excellence but perhaps against education itself.

and many of these facts are structural.

to a great extent, through a confluence of events (some well intentioned and some less so), the very possibility of high quality public schools has been eliminated in the US. the purpose of what follows is to lay that out such that we can stop rearranging deck chairs on an educational titanic and start getting to root cause about “why the ship is sinking in the first place.”

when i was a wee gatito, my parents did something noy uncommon back in the 1970’s: as i was preparing to enter first grade, they made the determination that the public schools where we lived were not sufficient and so we moved to a new town that had a good school notable for its significant and prioritized “gifted” program. this made a large difference in my early education.

school will not make you smarter. it does not affect your IQ in any meaningful way. but it can decide whether you come to love to learn or determine to despise it. it will also set (or constrain) the pace at which you move and what sort of facts and data you will come to know and when.

my school was rigorously leveled. there was no “social advancement.” you did not get out of first grade unable to read. they would absolutely hold you back. reading and math classes were leveled into low/medium/high and broke out every day to separate students and allow each group to move at its own speed. we had a “gifted” class with a separate (and truly special, she was a brilliant and engaging woman) teacher and those of us in it got to spend a full half day, twice a week in this small class setting (4-8 kids) and really got to move at the pace we wanted to. it was a great education. it made me love to learn.

our junior high (7th-8th grade) was shared with other towns. the education was dire. it was boring, stupid, often wrong, and their “gifted” class was run by a credentialed buffoon whose idea of “advanced learning” was memorizing rote vocabulary lists. she was a stupid person trying to engage smart kids and she actively disliked us for it. the “TAG” class was hideous and painful and even just dealing with it hurt.

had that been my first experience with school instead of a novel insult piled atop 9 years of having already learned to love learning and a base knowledge of what it could be, i shudder to imagine what my perceptions might have become. as it was, i was able to see it as “this school is broken” instead of “the idea of school is broken” but could one who had never previously spread wings have managed to retain a love of the idea of flying? i don’t know. then i went away to school and everything went back to being great.

since those antediluvian times before the flood of anti-excellence came to drown our schools, i fear that kids today are no longer being afforded what i was. a large number of my friends have flat out pulled their kids out altogether and are home schooling, tutoring, and using more rigorous online scholastics. talented and gifted programs are mostly gone or badly nerfed. leveling kids for reading and math has been abandoned. standards bent, then broke, then got turned into something inverted like “making sure the child who cannot read feels no social stigma for illiteracy and retains confidence.”

the purpose of school has changed and the focus with it. the denominator solved for has sunk to “least common” and in current times, that is desperately low and a “one size fits none” lazy curriculum of low end bludgeoning and standards avoidance emerges.

there are 1000 examples of this. here is one called i-ready that is a software package used to teach math. you can get the whole article here and it’s worth a read. the author is an engineer who had a child who loved math.



”When my son was in first grade, he came home from school in tears saying that he hated math. My wife and I are both engineers, so this was the sort of all-hands-on-deck shock that demanded our immediate attention. Before this my son had loved math. He would demand that we challenge him with math problems to do in his head in the car and over dinner. He loved doing flashcards. He played math games on his tablet unsupervised for hours. Even now, years later in 4th grade, he has decided he wants to learn calculus, so he insisted I start explaining it to him as best I could in the car, and started working through pre-algebra in Khan Academy on his own. How is it possible that a kid like this had decided he hated math?”

i know this feeling exactly. it’s the feeling of a child who wants to run being forced to crawl. and it’s agony. any adult who has recently had to wade through some interminable HR module about workplace coffee filter etiquette that takes 3 bullet points that could be well digested in 30 seconds and time-dilates them into 30 minutes of your life that you will never get back because they have been eaten by a soul devouring video that manages to be at once patronizing and forcibly interactive in order to prevent you from just letting it run will immediately recognize the experience.

imagine that was your first formal introduction to math in school.

i-Ready assumes that the student cannot read, that they must be read to very slowly, that they must listen to the same instructions hundreds of times, and that they cannot ever be allowed to have any control over this. As a consequence it is not physically possible for a student using i-Ready to get a reasonable amount of math practice during the time they have for schooling. The software spends nearly all of its time forcing them to listen to narration instead of doing math. When a problem starts, the computer slowly reads aloud the text written on the screen. An animation slowly demonstrates the concept. The student is not allowed to do anything at all until it finishes. It repeats this for every single problem, even when the problem is identical to the previous problem. For every minute the student spends actually thinking about math, i-Ready spends 10 minutes narrating the same instructions over and over again. If the student is trying to complete their work quickly, you will see them sit glassy eyed for thirty seconds, then frantically click click click click for 3, then sit glassy eyed for another thirty seconds in a loop. They spend nearly all their time waiting. A talented student could complete 10 equivalent problems on paper in the time it takes a single i-Ready problem to finish talking at them. Most students give up on trying to complete their work quickly, because they realize they are forbidden from doing so. They instead just stare at the screen and try to run out the clock for whatever time they’re required to sit there.

this is not education, it’s warehousing. it’s an electronic babysitter for kids with IQ’s in the 80’s. for a smart kid it’s bamboo under fingernails. it’s obviously absurd and unsuited to task. so why is it becoming so prevalent?

i have several root cause theories and i think they all play a role:

ideas of “leveling” have been removed from schools and with them ideas that “some schools should be better than others and run at higher levels” is gone along with ideas about “we can separate the kids within a school by ability and teach each to their potential” going with it. this drives you to a least common denominator (that the kids will not even understand because math no longer teaches fractions) this compounds in a sort of “bullwhip effect” because of ideas like “social promotion” where johnny can’t read and janey can’t add but both get moved on to second and then third grade because “it would damage them socially to be held back.” the problem is you then wind up with illiterate 6th graders in a system where teaching runs to “least common denominator.” imagine what being a smart 6th grader in a class leveled for illiterates is like. yeah. this further compounds with new ideas about “school as entitlement” and “school as rehabilitation” where teachers are unable to banish (go sit in the hall or go stand in the corner were big at my elementary school) and schools unable expel students. teachers spend inordinate time on discipline and incapacity to respect social norms among students. schools become a dumping ground for kids with behavior problems while their parent or parents are at work. it’s “devatation by daycare” and the whole class devolves to all the other kids watching some poor teacher try to manage behavior cases who are so far past their educational ability that they get nothing from the class and are thus bored, angry, and dying to act up. once such kids were segregated to “special needs” classes or given the boot. now they are everyone’s enduring and inescapable problem. and the teachers have changed as well. “teacher” used to be a high status job for high percentile women. there were just not that many jobs available to them. nurse, secretary, teacher. as women (rightly) got access to other careers, it thinned out the bench for potential teachers. what was a job for 80th and 90th percentile intellects became one for 40’s. education majors have the highest GPA’s in college and (by far) the lowest test scores. as setups go, it’s pretty on the nose. and so too have the students. look, you can like this piece of data or hate it, but the fact of its factuality remains: there are strong variances (around a full standard deviation) in IQ based on place and culture of origin and genetic background. this is, of course, a bell curve and outliers always exist, so one should never paint with too broad a brush, but where once immigration to the US was a “skimming of cream,” it’s now “median milk” and these immigrants have a lot more children than the locals so schools are flooding with them. it emerges implacably in test scores and teaching levels and it’s not just (or even predominantly) “language deficit” (though this can certainly play a role).

the net result of all of this is the creation of schools that are acting not to educate but to warehouse. they do not cater to students of ability. they face perverse incentives to up enrollment and damn everything else. they are administrator heavy and teacher light and the idea of placing students first has been lost entirely. they become less and less pleasant places to work and places in which a highly skilled, competent instructor who really wishes to educate faces ever increasing structural impediments to doing so which, in turn, makes more and more good people say “hell no” to the idea of a career in such an environment and leaves the schools as scuppers for ideologically unsound cluster B loons seeking captive audiences of young minds to harangue about gender identity or intersectional race marxism or whatever other dingbattery du jour is of the mode.

all in all, it ain’t good.

no flowers will bloom in such a toxic garden.

the easiest way to fix this is universal school vouchers. fund kids, not systems and let an ecosystem of many kinds of schools all free from ANY federal diktat on what and how they teach compete with one another to attract students.

i find arguments about “but this is how you get the quality learing center!” on this to be both disingenuous and misguided. firstly, i note that we already have that so, it’s not like you are preventing it presently. second, there is no perfect, there are only trade offs. the current trade offs embed a hyper expensive, low function system failing most of the kids in america and turning schools into bataan death marches for the gifted ones we so desperately need to be cultivating for the coming century. anyone saying we just need more funds and one more layer of commissars and administrators and this time we’re sure to fix it is deeply unserious. (see deck chairs, titanic above)

only completion breeds competence and the public school partisans and dependents know this full well. they also know they have little hope of competing. this system serves itself and the randi weingartens of the world will die on the hill of public schools for public unions.

amazingly (and perhaps because we’ve failed to teach economics) an awful lot of people fall for this. it amazes me that an idea as obvious and obviously sound as “vouchers” cannot seem to reach critical mass but perhaps this is what comes of leaving marxists alone with kids for too long. they have been taught to fear the very markets that would free them.

hence, if “politics is the art of the possible” and people are going to object to ideas like vouchers because “we’ve never done it that way before!” here’s a simple possibility we could try:

how about we do it the way we used to do it?

everyone howls about how schools used to be better. great. let’s go back to how we ran them then.

to do this, we must adjust our mindset.

the first thing we need to get over is a fear of leveling. san francisco used to have some good public schools. then they instituted a “lottery” where kids got assigned to schools randomly instead of by neighborhood. this raised the level of zero schools, but it dropped the level of the good ones like a stone. state after state did the same thing. no longer did each town keep its own tax money and use it to fund its own school. the state grabbed it all, pooled it, and handed it out evenly to all districts. again, same thing happened. no low performing schools rose, but many high performing ones dropped. this is the very definition of “all pain, no gain.” it may have had good intentions, but it’s based in a lie. however much one may wish that it did, the world simply does not work that way.

the same is true as you drill down. “no fair to level reading classes! the smart kids need to stay and raise the level for the others!” “my kid will be stigmatized by being in low reading!” sounds like social justice but in reality it’s just stupidity and meanness. no levels were raised by this. the slow kids moved no faster. it just poured sugar in the gas tanks of the racecars. (i got an earful on this the other day from an educational consultant friend who rich families use for tutoring, education, and admissions. my friend has been watching top decile kids get 3 years in crap schools and drop to 25th percentile in math competency. “these kids would be better off in any online school than in what they are attending.”) bring back class levels by ability. ability to do algebra trumps feeling “socially adjusted in a mathematico-cultural context.” bring back real, objective skills testing.

return to merit advancement. can’t read? repeat 1st grade.

bring back real gifted programs and stop maligning them like those kids somehow owe it to the others to listen to some software program slowly read and reread them a math problem they could have done in their head in 6 seconds had they been allowed to because “them getting to learn faster makes my kid feel bad.” that’s not a basis for allocating anything, especially something as important and individualized as education.

make ESL mandatory for children not proficient. no kid will thrive in a class where they cannot speak the language and trying to master that while also learning to read is a lot to ask. a few might manage, but many will not and separate tracking them in intensive language skills is better for everyone. bring them in when they are ready.

give schools back the ability to discipline and expel students. behavior cases are not the purview of the open classroom. the (negligible, if any) benefit to the problem kid is swamped by magnitudes by the damage they do to the others.

there is not a thing on this list that was not commonplace in the 70’s and 80’s. it’s neither new nor radical.

quite the opposite.

it’s tried and tested and it worked.

as such, i find this checklist a useful acid test to see if you’re dealing with someone who actually cares about education as opposed to someone using it as pretext for ideology.

“schools used to be better.”

“so let’s make them like they used to be!”

“oh, no, no, we cannot do that!”

seriously?

the whole thing has become one extended cargo cult where good schools and gifted programs are mistaken for some special resource that smart kids are hogging. “let everyone in!” say the envious social planners. “we want to thrive too!” but they can’t. it’s turtles forcing their way into cheetah classes. and no one wins from teaching the two to run together.

of those committed to the current system, i ask in all honesty and good faith, even beyond “do you seriously think this is working?” a more existential question:

“can you possibly believe that you’re going to be able to withstand what’s about to come?”

AI as education is here. given its current state, if you had dropped me and 9 kids like me into a pod with chat GPT and grok and claude and let us educate ourselves for 4 years, does literally anyone on earth think there is a highschool in the world that could compete with the education we would build for ourselves? there’s not a prayer. we’d have nailed 5’s on all our AP’s by the time we were 16. i shudder to think of all the cool stuff we could have known.

obviously, not everyone is equally suited to this sort of undertaking, but AI can fix that too. the price of full, structured curriculums is going to drop to near zero. “the best education in the world tailored to your own learning style and pace and with infinity potential for outside exploration” is about to be a $20 a month service accessible from anywhere with an internet connection. any public school not experiencing this idea like a brontosaurus looking up at a rapidly expanding meteor inexorably seeking the depths of their gravity well probably deserves to go extinct.

the money we’re spending on creating problems now so vastly exceeds the money it would cost to fix them that something will soon break.

it must.

you cannot hold back a force like this.

sure, kids need to interact with each other, but this can be done in the context of AI learning. go learn, come back, debate one another. group socratic method mediated by software and perhaps a few instructors. the idea that learning is well served by long periods of slow, one to many speech to kids from increasingly unpromising instructors has become ridiculous.

in person interactions, social time, sports, sure, but the nature of the scholastic experience is now on the cusp of being entirely individuated and this is going to create massive gaps in attainment. you have to let the kids organize around that and move at the pace that works for them. anything else is punishing the best in service of nothing and while that might, for the last 20 years or so, have been possible, you’ll never hold them in that structure anymore.

so many of my friends’ kids are living rich lives of exploration and happiness without going to school. they do 3-4 hours a day of serious education. then they run around in packs together having adventures and doing stuff. they have never set foot in a public school and never will. they play sports, join teams and clubs, learn karate, spend an afternoon looking under rocks, whatever. they are bright, well adjusted, and socialized. they are 3 grade levels past their ages and accelerating. school offers them nothing. they are living their best lives. as a child, i’d have drunk an entire pint glass of bees first thing every morning to be able to have a life and education like theirs. it must be a glory like flight.

and it will spread because it’s obviously better. schools can adapt or they can become the educational equivalent of abandoned malls: irrelevant relics of a bygone age, once cherished, now forgotten.

honestly, if the public schools possessed a lick of sense, they would be leading the charge for vouchers and being freed from all federal and state rules. it’s their only hope to adapt and evolve rapidly enough to survive another decade as anything other than flophouses for failure. the students are not going to stay. the top 1% leaves. then the top 10%. then the top 20%. when does that drive collapse? when would no sane parent let their son or daughter suffer through what remains? when would no sane instructor worth learning from want to work there?

this is not a tide that can be shoveled back.

“all your kids are belong to us” is no longer a viable strategy. it’s too easy to go your own way and will only get easier and there is no longer stigma to it, there is status

good luck PS 101.

you’re gonna need it.