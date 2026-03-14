bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
2hEdited

What you're saying is so true. I went to a French Montessori school from 3 -6. I could speak intelligible French and was doing pre-algebra work at 6. We had to move to a public school the next year. I was literally 4 grades ahead. I spent the next 3 years bored and dreading school every day i woke up. Honestly, I don't know what I would've done if I wasn't REALLY into baseball and wrestling. It was my escape from the dread of 8 hours of school.

The saddest thing to me is the loss of curiosity/creativity

Formal education = where curiosity and creativity goes to die.

Learning is creation, not consumption. Knowledge is something a learner creates.

Creative minds require curiosity, which is a threat to the current crop of educators because it would expose most of them for the midwits they are...therefore it's squelched.

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Robert Gahl's avatar
Robert Gahl
2h

John Gatto (2x the NY teacher of the year... might be NYC, not NY) is the East Coast version of Jaime Escalante in the LA basin. Both are unkind to their fellow professionals. Gatto refers to Public School Teachers as a Federal Jobs Program.

Gatto offers the "pass/fail" rate of the standardized reading test that the military has used for ages. Since WW1, the failure rate has changed from negligible (noise 2-4%) to just over 25% (Vietnam Era). And, note, this test is essentially being able to read a newspaper. They need their recruits to be able to read operation manuals for the equipment they are given to operate.

What changed? More public education. Increase homework. Increased time in school.

My three kids were educated in CA. I thought I couldn't homeschool them (not smart enough). I could be a museum-grade moron and do a better job (looking back on it).

Nicely done.

P.S. I don't mind paying people like Gatto and Escalante a "king's ransom." I hate the argument that they ALL deserve better pay. No, they don't. Maybe 5% are stellar. Another 20 (or so) percent does no damage. The rest need to be fired and pick up something they can do better (like apple polishing or basket weaving).

<end tirade>

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