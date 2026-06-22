i’ve spoken before about two topics: the fact that much of US higher education has become a cargo cult and about the fallacy of the marxist labor theory of value. the two have a fascinating intersect where i beleive that the marxification/wokification and postmodernist weaponization of college have driven a massive overeducation of midwits, people who should never have gone to university in the first place and who were simply and truly unsuited for an institution that was originally intended for only the top 5 perhaps 10% of intellects because those are the sort of people who can, in real native fashion, handle massive intellectual workloads, abstract and critical thinking, and the brutal selector that university used to be.

universities, even the most selective ones, stopped choosing students on this basis and stood in their place all manner of intersectional and diversity slop subsituting skin tone and pronoun complexity for “best and brightest,” and this has dumbed down and broken the institutions and rendered the degrees they confer if not useless then at least deeply suspect as signifiers of character and capacity. it has created a false dream, a lake wobegon world where 50% of american kids go to institutions they believe will provide a gateway to a 95th percentile life, a fact about which ~90% of them, as a matter of mathematical necessity, must be wrong. perhaps that’s the price of calling math “racist” and “sexist”…

this alone is tragic and will ruin lives and chances, elevating the midwitted above their station, overproducing ersatz elites, and drowning in debt those supplied with fugazi sheepskins whose academic pleather rapidly loses lustre in contact with the real world, but there is another, insidious aspect here:

this false dream replaces and effaces the real dream. this sophomoric subterfuge of “school as achievement end state and not as training” creates a self-inflicted misery cycle rooted in mistaking effort for result and process for substance. watch:

the nub comes right at the end:

the american dream, do you think it’s real?

the “not the brightest crayon in the box” man on the lines?

yup. work hard. it’s there. yes sir.

team acamdemia with their PhD’s from mom’s house? no. it’s gone.

“that social contract and how it degrades a bit, is real. do x, y, and z and you have certain expectations and then you don’t get the other side if it.”

even leaving aside the poor phrasing and incoherent structure of the comment that smacks of parroted phrase and not conceptual comprehension, that’s a near perfect encapsulation of marxist labor theory of value.

it’s quite literally “i put in the time, i deserve the big chair!” we laugh about people like that in the corporate world. no, it goes to the capable, tenure is no proof of anything, but amazingly, this is the exact belief these university indoctrinees are emerging with: “i did x, y, z, where is my 95th percentile life?”

it’s the malady of midwit malcontents:

they are learned enough to know the phrase “social contract” but ignorant enough not to know what it means and to assume in its place some presumption of “social entitlement” where because they jumped through a hoop, society owes them success.

it’s basically this:

and that was never the american dream.

firstly, the degrees they are getting are watered-down nonsense, a clownworld curriculum of cargo cult misapprehension that mistakes a baccalaureate in the semiotics of intersectional aggrivement narratives in pre-columbian peruvian pottery for knowlege, gender studies for useful praxis, and a book about “neoliberalism and work” for employability. but the reality is the opposite: these degrees are not even just “less useful than was hoped” they are actively harmful to produtivity and prospects because the “certain expecations” are not meetable and thus will never be met.

they have, through the falsity of labor value theory, led large swathes of midwits to their lasting doom.

they came to belive a false dream, a dream that if they “did they thing” they’d be an elite. it’s just another cargo cult. they mistook process for substance and hours spent acquiring useless knowledge that not only elevated them (in their own minds) above their station and capability but entitled them (again in their own minds) to a career doing these same useless things. and so emerge the luxury beliefs of the poverty stricken underpinned by the pernicious illusions of self-sabotage. it’s an inescapable crab pot cum misery engine where you yourself and your “peers” around you all prevent climbing out by using phrases like “deserve” and “beneath me” to describe and malign useful work while egging one another on into ever more baroque and aggreived forms of entitlement. these two are probaly going to wind up going back to school to get another credential.

the smug laughter of the folks in the bar speaks volumes. they’re sure of what they were promised and what the deserved, of the place they are supposed to occupy. changing or doing somehting different is clearly not at the top of their list. they “worked hard” to fashion square pegs that they are sure were supposed to fit and seek to drive them into holes for which they are decidedly inapt.

they have fundamentally misunderstood.

the american dream was never “work hard and you will succeed.”

it was “work hard at something useful and you can succeed.”

that was always the obvious inference and the fact that it has somehow been lost should really give pause. can anyone seriously need to have that spelled out?

apparently so.

what the work is has always mattered and to ignore this basic fact and wind up intellectually substituting “the playgroup work i want to do” for “work that someone else would value” is a level of stupidity so absurd that basically only an overeducated midwit could ascend to it; but if your whole curriculum of allegedly higher education has been about the structural oppression of wonderful, promising you, it’s exactly the sort of twaddle you not only fall for but will clutch as a wubbie to excuse and even lionize your own failure to launch.

you’re the victim here, right?

after all, you did 9 years of college to get a degree in twee slam poetry. why should you not be afforded a comfortable, upperclass lifestyle for hand inscribing your couplets upon personally hand recycled fair trade paper and hanging them from the trees of greenwich village? do people not understand the time and effort you put in? the value you create? the delightful scansion of “twee in a tree”?

yes, in fact they do.

that’s the problem.

the crisis is not that the american dream is over, that the social contract has been abrogated, it’s that these people have had their heads filled with garbage and have mistaken what they themselves think that others should value for what others actually value.

it’s one big “i went to acting class, i deserve a starring role” mindset being kindled into disaffection as lifestyle choice and validated by the other dupes and the doctrine they too uncritically swallowed about how if they are not succeeding, it’s because “the dream is gone.”

it’s not, these people are just dreaming marxist dreams of “to each according to their degrees” and that dream never existed in the first place.

and the truly tragic bit is that it makes those so afflicted absolutely miserable, trapped in prisons of their own making and unable to even conceive of escape because they incarcerate themselves in expections too hallucinatory to ever be met but too foundational to their senses of self to be abandoned.

it’s not “i want to strive at useful work” it’s “i want you to find my strivings useful and will become aggrieved if you do not.”

that’s not an american dream, it’s an impositional nightmare and a vast overproduction of graduate degree bedecked lake wobegon marxist midwits laboring in entitlement factories to justify their ongoing misapprehension that a cargo cult was the american dream and that they were somehow promised and destined for more.

they wallow in the insipid longueur of life in mom’s basement because they mistook the act of turning a crank for starting an engine, of sound and fury in service of a cargo cult for valuable enterprise, of “i want” and “i value” for “the world should pay for.”

it’s a tortured, self-important, self-enforced exile to one’s own eternal internal elba, a place of tribulation, alienation, and disaffection and one from which the midwit mind lacks the tools of self-extrication.

this is the tragedy of the overproduced “elite”:

i feel for these people. they swallowed a level of lie about the american dream that anyone who does not need a “soap, do not eat” warning on the box should have seen through, but that is the essence of being the over educated mitwit:

you were placed in an institution for true critical thinkers without possessing the capacity for critical thinking and thus agglomerated around you an armor of doctrine and dogma that you cannot allow to be challenged or questioned because you lack the capacity to perform the process of such first principles examination.

they were placed/placed themselves in a situaiton they did not understand and took as gospel precepts they were incapable of interrogating. they mistook the brouchure for calamity university for the american dream, time spent for time spent well, and accrediation for capability or usefulness.

they are the gulag archipelago of labor theory fallacy, their own private siberia made cold and hostile by their induction into false dreams from which they cannot wake themselves without admitting that their labor was a lie.

cargo cult turtles, all the way down.