bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Scattershooter's avatar
Scattershooter
1d

I can only offer anecdotal (my own experience) data here, but I think it tracks what was said. I graduated with a degree in Math and Zoology. I thoroughly enjoyed experimentation and using math to describe results. The problem was that I was given the set of constraints to work within, and while I was good at it, I could not realistically formulate the process itself.

I took a job in, essentially, Mechanical Engineering. I had no formal training in it. I went from place to place installing dewatering equipment (sewage post-processing, both in industrial and municipal areas). The machines did what they did, but had to be tuned to work properly. I had to discover which chemicals were best to, basically, "curdle the milk." Then you gradually press the water out, and then the solids go to landfill, an incinerator, etc. Then you train people how to run the hardware.

Discovering which chemical worked best was the hard part. I have 10's to 100's I could choose from. As I had some math in my head, I started trying to write a regression program on a TI-59 to help me at least figure out a class of chemicals to use. I had exactly one programming class in college. I finished it early (contract grading). I started writing graphing programs for a professor to generate charts of stuff he was working on. There wasn't a degree in ChompSci.

That programming effort led to work at TI, which led to working at various start-ups. I still loved being around animals, watching their behavior, and doing math. What I was good at was problem-solving. THAT is what I made money at. The degree(s) got me in the door for, maybe, the first 10 years. My background in problem-solving got me the rest of the jobs I had until I retired.

What most people need is NOT college. What they need is what we used to have. You pair yourself with someone who knows what the hell they are doing, and you learn it. If you are good at it (as opposed to liking doing it, which is only a "nice to have"), you'll make money, maybe get a house, etc., etc., etc. We got rid of the metal shop in high school, along with a whole bunch of practical training efforts to help people find what they are good at.

In essence, I was self-taught at what I did, having some great mentors along the way. I was using linked lists long before I knew they were called that. Now, retired, I read a lot. Some reading is for fun. Some is learning about stuff I know nothing about, but am curious about.

Good effort will see you through. It might not be glorious and get your face on Time Magazine. But it will pay the bills.

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1d

We are ruled by people just smart enough to be indoctrinated and vulnerable to propaganda, but not smart enough to question whether they are. The most dangerous people in America are white liberals with an IQ between 105-115 .

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