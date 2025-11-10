bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
7h

The only way to make America affordable again is mass deportations. That will protect American workers' wages while lowering the cost of housing, education, and healthcare. MAGA Econ/Polisci 101: increase supply, decrease demand, reward allies, punish adversaries: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/make-america-affordable-again

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 replies
Eidein's avatar
Eidein
7h

Commenting before finishing reading because this is extremely important and needs to be said, repeatedly, and loudly. (I am assuming you will say this)

> so will 50 year mortgages.

50 year mortgages are one of the most batshit insane things I have ever heard, and America will be condemning future generations into permanent debt-slave poverty by doing that.

Financing mechanisms like that, for housing, make housing get more expensive. Lots of nuance and moving parts to the full picture, but the gist of it works like this: everyone needs a place to live. So everyone will pay as much as they need to, for a place to live, assuming that they can. If you pass some new mechanism that makes it easier for people to pay for a place to live, now they _can_ pay more, and prices shift accordingly.

Once equilibrium is reached again, the net effect of a 50-year mortgage is to make the economy such that nobody will ever be able to afford a house without a 50-year mortgage, because of house price inflation caused by the 50 year mortgage's lower monthly payment enabling people to pay more in their monthly payment.

This is, in a sense, a democratic populace voluntarily voting to create an aristocracy and exclude their own children from it. Absolute madness

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
281 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture