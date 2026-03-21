bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1d

Excellent article.

Ah...retail...er...dead money. ..where money goes to die.

The stock doesn't know you own it. So you should be able to explain why you own it in less than 2 minutes. . But you can only do that if you've done your homework...as you say, gato.

Some folks will pinch pennies at the grocery store but won’t think twice about dropping $20,000 on a stock tip from a guy on the bus.

I always write down the reason I bought it, how i arrived there, and what are my selling conditions. Its been helpful squashing any "emotional attachment" I may have developed for a stock i was initially excited about.

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Miles Davis's avatar
Miles Davis
1d

Know it all attitude seems to be the trend. I personally live it when some asshat who knows what I do for a living. Tried telling me how to do my job bc they watched a few YouTube videos. The world is filled with dipshits.

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