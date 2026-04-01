bad cattitude

bad cattitude

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Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)'s avatar
Dave Wise (Neoteric Wood Art)
5d

This is why I subscribe, you aim so much higher that I can ignore most the blathersphere out there. Thank you for being here.

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Greg Moore's avatar
Greg Moore
5d

Generally speaking you can only “connect the dots” looking backwards, not looking forward. In our Information Age video creators like Matt Orfalea and Grabien are excellent sources of persuasion for our friends who may have been propagandized by the media.

Here are a few examples:

This is an Orfalea mashup of Peter Hotez “vaccine expert”

https://youtu.be/Sj6-QDVYbv8?si=yPQ3sWsxfTtKiYe5

Here’s a Grabien clip showing the difference in media coverage between Trump being indicted by the Biden DOJ and the Trump DOJ indicting Comey

https://youtu.be/TQPL7VDjjJk?si=cxFGz-bL4wQy5YFP

The reason videos like these are so effective is that they show the viewer the phrases that are repeated in what I think would be accurate to describe as a form of hypnosis.

These videos work especially well as follow up texts to friends when you’ve recently discussed something that one of the videos touches on. Just remember to keep your attacks to the ideas and not your friends and family personally. If they respond with personal attacks don’t respond in kind. You want to convert them to your position always keep that in mind.

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