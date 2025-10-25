bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Essay33's avatar
Essay33
2h

I began that first video and about two seconds into it my spouse in the other room said "Feels Like the First Time."

The music was real. The bands had real talent. They didn't need auto tune. The lyrics were relatable. The melodies were memorable.

It was the best of times, musically.

SCA's avatar
SCA
2h

It do be like that, Mr. Gato.

But man, don't leave out the testosterone. Live Aid 1985 Freddie had it cascading from every pore and yes I knew how he swung. But still. Even the masters of androgyny like Bowie never let you forget they were real men no matter how they postured onstage.

And the best women musicians of the era knew how to run with the boys without crying. Raw vocal cord to raw vocal cord, the match-ups were always thrilling.

11 replies by el gato malo and others
