bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JB's avatar
JB
1h

What sticks out most to me is seeing the tactics that our own IC used on disfavored political parties in other countries has been brought home over the last decade. That is disturbing on several levels.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by el gato malo and others
Mark Storer's avatar
Mark Storer
1h

As someone who works for the University of Washington (I'm a freelance writer, working in that role--not a f/t employee) at the Tacoma campus, I've watched this all happen in Seattle and realized, while I love my adopted home, I've come to the wrong place. I can justify working for UW as a freelancer to a point---but this is so broadly absurd, and dangerous, that I'm not sure I'll continue.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 el gato malo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture