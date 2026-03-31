bad cattitude

bad cattitude

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SCA's avatar
SCA
6d

It's absolutely hilarious to me that I read all the same stuff on X that you do and we've been having such a great time this week with our new Japanese friends.

This was a great, cheery piece.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Eidein's avatar
Eidein
6d

> there is an old adage: if everyone you meet all day is an asshole, the problem is not the world.

Here's a better phrasing: if the whole world smells like shit, check your shoes

Reply
Share
1 reply
147 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 el gato malo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture